Hillgrove Resources : SAEMC Growth Pipeline Presentation

DISCLAIMER & COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT
No representation or warranty is or will be made by any person (including Hillgrove Resources Limited ACN 004 297 116 ("Hillgrove", "HGO", or the "Company") and its officers, directors, employees, advisers and agents) in relation to the accuracy or completeness of all or part of this document (the "Document"), or the accuracy, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects or returns contained in, or implied by, this Document or any part of it. This Document includes information derived from third party sources that has not been independently verified.
This Document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Hillgrove and certain plans and objectives of the management of Hillgrove. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as 'project', 'foresee', 'plan', 'expect', 'aim', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'may', 'should', 'will' or similar expressions. Indications of, and guidance on, production targets, targeted output, mine development or timelines, exploration or expansion timelines, infrastructure alternatives and financial position and performance are also forward- looking statements. Any forecast or other forward-looking statement contained in this Document involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and may involve significant elements of subjective judgment and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Hillgrove, and may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these statements.
Various factors may cause actual results or performance to differ materially. These include without limitation the following: risks specific to Hillgrove's operations; credit risk; levels of supply and demand and market prices; legislation or regulations throughout the world that affect Hillgrove's business; insurance expenses; the risk of an adverse decision or other outcome relating to governmental investigations; class actions or other claims; growth in costs and expenses; and risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments (including without limitation in relation to commodity markets). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this Document. Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules) we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
This Document is provided for informational purposes only and is subject to change without notice. Subject to any obligations under applicable laws, regulations or securities exchange listing rules, Hillgrove disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to this Document to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions. Nothing in this Document should be interpreted to mean that future earnings per share of Hillgrove will necessarily match or exceed its historical published earnings per share, or that there has been no change in the affairs of Hillgrove since the date of this Document. Nothing contained in this Document constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice. The information in this Document does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. Before making an investment decision, each recipient of this Document should make its own assessment and take independent professional advice in relation to this Document and any action taken on the basis of this Document.
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this release that relates to Exploration Results, Exploration Targets and Mineral Resource Estimates is based on information compiled by Mr Peter Rolley, who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Rolley is a full-time employee of Hillgrove Resources Limited and has sufficient experience relevant to the styles of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code)'. Mr Rolley has consented to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears. All exploration drill results, soil sampling images, and rock chip results have previously been reported to the ASX by Competent Person at the time.
CORPORATE SNAPSHOT
Market Statistics
Share Price(1)
A$p.s
0.065
Shares on Issue
M
585.6
Market Capitalisation
A$M
38
Enterprise Value(2)
A$M
33
Liquidity - 12 Months
M shares
52.1 (9%)
Investment Opportunity
Cash generation enables growth through modest exploration and potential value return through fully franked dividends
Exciting growth pipeline throughout SA
Infrastructure in place to quickly convert exploration success for low capex
Shareholders
Institutional
Investors
34%
Directors and
Management
59%
8%
Other
Shareholders
Share Price - 3 years
Share Price (Adjusted for Dividends)
0.1
0.09
0.08
0.07
0.06
0.05
0.04
0.03
0.02
0.01
0
Dec-16
Jun-17
Dec-17
Jun-18
Dec-18
Jun-19
SUMMARY
Cash generative stage
Low cost processing of open pit stockpiles generating free cash flows
Pumped Hydro ($30m in potential remaining payments)
1.5cps fully franked dividend returned in Jun-19
Funded pipeline of growth opportunities
Underground mining development potential on mining lease
Near mine exploration (<5km)
Large tenement holding in SA's newest Porphyry province, with no further tenements being granted in near future under Section 15 MLA moratoria
Infrastructure and social licence in place
Low cost, fully paid off 3.6Mtpa process facility
Permitted and operational Tailings Storage Facility
Community goodwill through >10 years consultation.
Funded explorer with exciting growth pipeline and infrastructure in place to convert exploration success quickly and with low capital
REWARDING SHAREHOLDERS & FUNDING FUTURE GROWTH
Low risk, low cost processing of open pit stockpiles generating cash
Pumped Hydro Energy Storage (PHES) payments - potentially $30m remaining
Franking credits enable fully franked dividends to be distributed
Tax credits shield future earnings from tax
Uniquely positioned to fund growth through exploration and consider returning value to shareholders through fully franked dividends
EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT
Overarching strategy to utilise existing infrastructure including 3.6Mtpa process facility and operational TSF to add value by converting exploration targets.
KANMANTOO
1
Stella
2
3South East
Porphyry Province
PHES &
Stockpiles
Kavanagh
Underground
South Hub
Stella
North West
Mullewa
Mt Rhine
Kanappa
South East
IOCG / Porphyry Province
DOUBLE EDGED SWORD
Upper Pond
Lower Pond
Pumped Hydro has potential to realise up to $30m but uses pit as lower pond which limits underground mine life below pit
Note; Conceptual scheme layout
KAVANAGH UNDERGROUND
Directly below the main pit. Utilises 350m deep pit as a 'quasi decline' to establish relatively low capital mining operation.
Drilling and Feasibility Study undertaken to confirm viability of an short term, low capital underground operation before Pumped Hydro commences filling the pit.
Note; Conceptual design
KAVANAGH UNDERGROUND
Key Intersections1;
16.37m @ 3.0% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au, 7.8 g/t Ag from 434.73m downhole
22.5m @ 2.5% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 6.9 g/t Ag from 372m downhole
18m @ 2.3% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au, 7.8 g/t Ag from 367m downhole
Drilling confirmed widths and grade suitable for underground mining
Note;
KAVANAGH UNDERGROUND
JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 857kt at 1.7%Cu, 0.14 g/t Au (Kavanagh Central & East only).1
Central & East Kavanagh Resource open in all directions (down dip and along strike).
West Kavanagh provides opportunity to increase mining inventory which is expected to improve project economics.
Note: further drilling would take place prior to final investment decision.
OPEN
OPEN
WEST CEN / EAST
Resource open along strike and down dip, and West Kavanagh lode was not modelled providing opportunity to increase mining inventory
Note;
1. Refer ASX Release: Maiden Kavanagh Underground Mineral Resource Estimate, 30/10/19
KAVANAGH UNDERGROUND
Geotech modelling to assess impact of underground on pumped hydro project
Permitting process underway - South Australian Regulator assessing application to undertake Kavanagh underground and increase TSF capacity by 7.5Mt which will enable 8-10 years processing capacity. Approval expected early 2020.
Funding options available.
Negotiations with AGL regarding the development of the underground are ongoing. A key consideration for Hillgrove will be to ensure the mining period is long enough to return sufficient ROI.
Feasibility study, approvals and funding pathway position Hillgrove to take advantage of the underground opportunity pending confirmation of a minimum mining period that enables sufficient return on investment
In the meantime we focus on what we can control
PHES &
Stockpiles
Kavanagh
Underground
South Hub
Stella
North West
Mullewa
Mt Rhine
Kanappa
South East
IOCG / Porphyry Province
SOUTH HUB
South Hub not impacted by
Pumped Hydro agreement
Note; The Exploration Target is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource. It is uncertain if further
SOUTH HUB
Zone
Hole ID
DH Length
Down hole intercept
KTDD141
64 - 76m
12m
@ 2.22% Cu, 7.93g/t Au
Nugent
KTRCD284
183 - 195m
12m
@ 1.84% Cu, 0.29g/t Au
KTRC557
102 - 115m
13m
@ 1.0% Cu, 1.6g/t Au
Paringa
KTRC954
144 - 161m
17m
@ 3.6% Cu, 0.6g/t Au
KTRC866
123 - 137m
14m
@ 2.8% Cu, 0.3g/t Au
Emily Star
KTRC833
82 - 93m
11m
@ 2.0% Cu, 0.2 g/t Au
KTDD127
144 - 150m
6m @ 1.9% Cu, 0.4 g/t Au
Drilling indicates widths and grade suitable for underground mining
North West; Copper soil anomaly is 2.3kms long. Rock chips have identified zones with high gold and copper.
Mullewa;Lower priority large alteration area and MT zone with Cu - Au
Stella; MT survey suggests a significant
conductive zone with Cu & Au, which if
mineralised presents a new large target for
KANMANTOO
exploration.
All targets sit adjacent to main structural corridors with coincident magnetic anomalies
NEAR MINE - NORTH WEST
Copper soil anomaly is 2.3kms long and coincident with large air-magnetic anomaly.
Rock chips have identified zones with high gold and copper.
Strong magmatic association with elevated Mo, Bi, Co, Sn, U, La in rock chips.
<5km from Kanmantoo process plant.
Ground magnetic and gravity survey underway to identify potential drill targets.
NEAR MINE - STELLA
■ MT survey suggests a significant conductive zone which presents a new large target for exploration
Coincident
MT Conductivity
Magnetic RTP High
Gravity Low
Geochem Cu, Pb, As, Au
MODELLED
MT CONDUCTIVITY
Cu & Au
MAGNETIC
PLATE
Combination of magnetic high and gravity low is a classic porphyry copper signature and the presence of Cu / Au in
KANMANTOO ADVANTAGES
Infrastructure already in place;
Low cost 3.6Mtpa process facility.
Permitted and operational TSF.
Maintenance, offices, warehousing.
Essential services in place (2.5GLpa water, 8MW power, fuel storage).
Port access via Highway 1 (SE Freeway) only ~70km away
Site knowledge and great community relationship
Active mining lease. Permitting for underground submitted to SA Govt.
Community goodwill through >10 years consultation.
High level of site based technical understanding (environmental, geological, geotechnical, processing, logistics, hedging).
Local skilled workforce in adjacent townships - no FIFO
Infrastructure, permitting and social license to convert exploration success to production quickly and for relatively low cost
WHY INVEST?
Cash generating phase uniquely positions Hillgrove to fund growth through modest exploration and consider returning value to shareholders through fully franked dividends
Mining development opportunities on lease require relatively low capital intensity due to existing infrastructure at Kanmantoo and project does not materially increase environmental / closure liabilities.
Existing infrastructure, permitting and community goodwill enable relatively quick conversion if exploration success with low capital outlay.
Continue to explore exciting opportunities in the broader region with particular focus on IOCG / porphyry signatures within Hillgrove's exploration tenements.
Long pipeline of growth projects position Hillgrove to remain a sustainable Cu / Au producer into the future
