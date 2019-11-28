Hillgrove Resources : SAEMC Growth Pipeline Presentation 0 11/28/2019 | 06:18pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields KANMANTOO GROWTH PIPELINE LACHLAN WALLACE IIIII CEO & MANAGING DIRECTOR 29 NOVEMBER 2019 DISCLAIMER & COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT No representation or warranty is or will be made by any person (including Hillgrove Resources Limited ACN 004 297 116 ("Hillgrove", "HGO", or the "Company") and its officers, directors, employees, advisers and agents) in relation to the accuracy or completeness of all or part of this document (the "Document"), or the accuracy, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects or returns contained in, or implied by, this Document or any part of it. This Document includes information derived from third party sources that has not been independently verified. This Document contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Hillgrove and certain plans and objectives of the management of Hillgrove. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as 'project', 'foresee', 'plan', 'expect', 'aim', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'may', 'should', 'will' or similar expressions. Indications of, and guidance on, production targets, targeted output, mine development or timelines, exploration or expansion timelines, infrastructure alternatives and financial position and performance are also forward- looking statements. Any forecast or other forward-looking statement contained in this Document involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and may involve significant elements of subjective judgment and assumptions as to future events which may or may not be correct. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Hillgrove, and may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. There can be no assurance that actual outcomes will not differ materially from these statements. Various factors may cause actual results or performance to differ materially. These include without limitation the following: risks specific to Hillgrove's operations; credit risk; levels of supply and demand and market prices; legislation or regulations throughout the world that affect Hillgrove's business; insurance expenses; the risk of an adverse decision or other outcome relating to governmental investigations; class actions or other claims; growth in costs and expenses; and risk of adverse or unanticipated market, financial or political developments (including without limitation in relation to commodity markets). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this Document. Except as required by law or regulation (including the ASX Listing Rules) we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. This Document is provided for informational purposes only and is subject to change without notice. Subject to any obligations under applicable laws, regulations or securities exchange listing rules, Hillgrove disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to this Document to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions. Nothing in this Document should be interpreted to mean that future earnings per share of Hillgrove will necessarily match or exceed its historical published earnings per share, or that there has been no change in the affairs of Hillgrove since the date of this Document. Nothing contained in this Document constitutes investment, legal, tax or other advice. The information in this Document does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. Before making an investment decision, each recipient of this Document should make its own assessment and take independent professional advice in relation to this Document and any action taken on the basis of this Document. Competent Person's Statement The information in this release that relates to Exploration Results, Exploration Targets and Mineral Resource Estimates is based on information compiled by Mr Peter Rolley, who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Rolley is a full-time employee of Hillgrove Resources Limited and has sufficient experience relevant to the styles of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code)'. Mr Rolley has consented to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears. All exploration drill results, soil sampling images, and rock chip results have previously been reported to the ASX by Competent Person at the time. 2 CORPORATE SNAPSHOT Market Statistics Share Price(1) A$p.s 0.065 Shares on Issue M 585.6 Market Capitalisation A$M 38 Enterprise Value(2) A$M 33 Liquidity - 12 Months M shares 52.1 (9%) Investment Opportunity Cash generation enables growth through modest exploration and potential value return through fully franked dividends

Exciting growth pipeline throughout SA

Infrastructure in place to quickly convert exploration success for low capex Shareholders Institutional Investors 34% Directors and Management 59% 8% Other Shareholders 3 Note: (1) Share price close 28 November 2019. (2) Net debt as at 31 October 2019. Share Price - 3 years Share Price (Adjusted for Dividends) 0.1 0.09 0.08 0.07 0.06 0.05 0.04 0.03 0.02 0.01 0 Dec-16 Jun-17 Dec-17 Jun-18 Dec-18 Jun-19 SUMMARY Cash generative stage

Low cost processing of open pit stockpiles generating free cash flows Pumped Hydro ($30m in potential remaining payments) 1.5cps fully franked dividend returned in Jun-19

Funded pipeline of growth opportunities

Underground mining development potential on mining lease Near mine exploration (<5km) Large tenement holding in SA's newest Porphyry province, with no further tenements being granted in near future under Section 15 MLA moratoria

Infrastructure and social licence in place

Low cost, fully paid off 3.6Mtpa process facility Permitted and operational Tailings Storage Facility Community goodwill through >10 years consultation.

Funded explorer with exciting growth pipeline and infrastructure in place to convert exploration success quickly and with low capital 4 REWARDING SHAREHOLDERS & FUNDING FUTURE GROWTH Low risk, low cost processing of open pit stockpiles generating cash

Pumped Hydro Energy Storage (PHES) payments - potentially $30m remaining

Franking credits enable fully franked dividends to be distributed

Tax credits shield future earnings from tax Uniquely positioned to fund growth through exploration and consider returning value to shareholders through fully franked dividends 5 EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT Overarching strategy to utilise existing infrastructure including 3.6Mtpa process facility and operational TSF to add value by converting exploration targets. KANMANTOO 1 Stella 2 3South East Porphyry Province 6 PHES & Stockpiles Kavanagh Underground South Hub Stella North West Mullewa Mt Rhine Kanappa South East IOCG / Porphyry Province 7 DOUBLE EDGED SWORD Upper Pond Lower Pond Pumped Hydro has potential to realise up to $30m but uses pit as lower pond which limits underground mine life below pit 8 Note; Conceptual scheme layout KAVANAGH UNDERGROUND Directly below the main pit. Utilises 350m deep pit as a 'quasi decline' to establish relatively low capital mining operation.

Drilling and Feasibility Study undertaken to confirm viability of an short term, low capital underground operation before Pumped Hydro commences filling the pit. 9 Note; Conceptual design KAVANAGH UNDERGROUND Key Intersections 1 ;

; 16.37m @ 3.0% Cu, 0.21 g/t Au, 7.8 g/t Ag from 434.73m downhole 22.5m @ 2.5% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 6.9 g/t Ag from 372m downhole 18m @ 2.3% Cu, 0.16 g/t Au, 7.8 g/t Ag from 367m downhole

Drilling confirmed widths and grade suitable for underground mining Note; 10 1. Refer ASX Release: Excellent Drill Results from Kanmantoo Cu-Au Deposit, 10/10/19 Picture of core from diamond drill hole KTDD187-W2 (440.63m to 445.09m downhole) KAVANAGH UNDERGROUND JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 857kt at 1.7%Cu, 0.14 g/t Au (Kavanagh Central & East only). 1

Central & East Kavanagh Resource open in all directions (down dip and along strike).

West Kavanagh provides opportunity to increase mining inventory which is expected to improve project economics.

Note: further drilling would take place prior to final investment decision. OPEN OPEN WEST CEN / EAST Resource open along strike and down dip, and West Kavanagh lode was not modelled providing opportunity to increase mining inventory 11 Note; 1. Refer ASX Release: Maiden Kavanagh Underground Mineral Resource Estimate, 30/10/19 KAVANAGH UNDERGROUND Geotech modelling to assess impact of underground on pumped hydro project

Permitting process underway - South Australian Regulator assessing application to undertake Kavanagh underground and increase TSF capacity by 7.5Mt which will enable 8-10 years processing capacity. Approval expected early 2020.

8-10 years processing capacity. Approval expected early 2020. Funding options available.

Negotiations with AGL regarding the development of the underground are ongoing. A key consideration for Hillgrove will be to ensure the mining period is long enough to return sufficient ROI. Feasibility study, approvals and funding pathway position Hillgrove to take advantage of the underground opportunity pending confirmation of a minimum mining period that enables sufficient return on investment 12 In the meantime we focus on what we can control PHES & Stockpiles Kavanagh Underground South Hub Stella North West Mullewa Mt Rhine Kanappa South East IOCG / Porphyry Province 13 SOUTH HUB South Hub not impacted by Pumped Hydro agreement Note; The Exploration Target is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a Mineral Resource. It is uncertain if further 14 exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource under the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves, the JORC Code" (JORC 2012). The Exploration Target is not being reported as part of any Mineral Resource or Ore Reserve SOUTH HUB Zone Hole ID DH Length Down hole intercept KTDD141 64 - 76m 12m @ 2.22% Cu, 7.93g/t Au Nugent KTRCD284 183 - 195m 12m @ 1.84% Cu, 0.29g/t Au KTRC557 102 - 115m 13m @ 1.0% Cu, 1.6g/t Au Paringa KTRC954 144 - 161m 17m @ 3.6% Cu, 0.6g/t Au KTRC866 123 - 137m 14m @ 2.8% Cu, 0.3g/t Au Emily Star KTRC833 82 - 93m 11m @ 2.0% Cu, 0.2 g/t Au KTDD127 144 - 150m 6m @ 1.9% Cu, 0.4 g/t Au Drilling indicates widths and grade suitable for underground mining 15 Note; 1. Refer ASX Release: Kanmantoo South Hub Cu-Au Growth Opportunity 27/09/19 SOUTH HUB NUGENT EMILY Nugent and Emily pits mined > 100m depth Proof of concept drill program to validate width and grade at depth is suitable for UG 16 PHES & Stockpiles Kavanagh Underground South Hub Stella North West Mullewa Mt Rhine Kanappa South East IOCG / Porphyry Province 17 NEAR MINE - NORTH WEST & STELLA North West; Copper soil anomaly is 2.3kms long. Rock chips have identified zones with high gold and copper. Mullewa;Lower priority large alteration area and MT zone with Cu - Au Stella; MT survey suggests a significant conductive zone with Cu & Au, which if mineralised presents a new large target for KANMANTOO exploration. All targets sit adjacent to main structural corridors with coincident magnetic anomalies 18 NEAR MINE - NORTH WEST Copper soil anomaly is 2.3kms long and coincident with large air-magnetic anomaly.

air-magnetic anomaly. Rock chips have identified zones with high gold and copper.

Strong magmatic association with elevated Mo, Bi, Co, Sn, U, La in rock chips.

<5km from Kanmantoo process plant. Ground magnetic and gravity survey underway to identify potential drill targets. 19 NEAR MINE - STELLA ■ MT survey suggests a significant conductive zone which presents a new large target for exploration Coincident

MT Conductivity Magnetic RTP High Gravity Low Geochem Cu, Pb, As, Au

MODELLED MT CONDUCTIVITY Cu & Au MAGNETIC PLATE Combination of magnetic high and gravity low is a classic porphyry copper signature and the presence of Cu / Au in 20 nearby drill holes make Stella an exciting drill target KANMANTOO ADVANTAGES Infrastructure already in place;

Low cost 3.6Mtpa process facility. Permitted and operational TSF. Maintenance, offices, warehousing. Essential services in place (2.5GLpa water, 8MW power, fuel storage). Port access via Highway 1 (SE Freeway) only ~70km away

Site knowledge and great community relationship

Active mining lease. Permitting for underground submitted to SA Govt. Community goodwill through >10 years consultation. High level of site based technical understanding (environmental, geological, geotechnical, processing, logistics, hedging). Local skilled workforce in adjacent townships - no FIFO

Infrastructure, permitting and social license to convert exploration success to production quickly and for relatively low cost 21 WHY INVEST? Cash generating phase uniquely positions Hillgrove to fund growth through modest exploration and consider returning value to shareholders through fully franked dividends

Mining development opportunities on lease require relatively low capital intensity due to existing infrastructure at Kanmantoo and project does not materially increase environmental / closure liabilities.

Existing infrastructure, permitting and community goodwill enable relatively quick conversion if exploration success with low capital outlay.

Continue to explore exciting opportunities in the broader region with particular focus on IOCG / porphyry signatures within Hillgrove's exploration tenements. Long pipeline of growth projects position Hillgrove to remain a sustainable Cu / Au producer into the future 22 Attachments Original document

