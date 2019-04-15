Hillgrove Resources : Sells Rights to Pumped Hydro Project

Tuesday, 16 April 2019

Hillgrove Sells the Rights to Develop a Pumped Hydro Energy Storage (PHES) Project to AGL

Hillgrove Resources Limited (ASX: HGO) (Hillgrove) wishes to announce it has completed the competitive process to seek proposals from the private sector to develop, own and operate a Pumped Hydro Energy Storage (PHES) project at its Kanmantoo mine site.

As a result of this process Hillgrove is pleased to announce it has entered into binding agreements to sell the right to develop, own and operate the PHES project to AGL Energy Limited (ABN 74 115 061 375) (AGL) for $31 million.

Key Transaction Terms

The $31 million will be payable over an estimated 18-36 month period with staged payments based on the achievement of the following PHES project milestones:

∙$1 million on signing of the project agreements,

∙$4 million on the completion of a number of conditions precedent including:

∙Confirmation by a limited drilling programme of the stability of the ground at the proposed location of the PHES vertical shaft,

∙Execution of an early works agreement between AGL and HGO under which HGO performs various scopes of early works and services for the PHES project on a fee for service basis.

∙The preparation of an initial baseline study to determine any contamination on the land to be used for the PHES project.

∙AGL being satisfied that there is no material contamination on the project site, and

∙AGL being satisfied with HGO's relinquishment plan dealing with mine closure and rehabilitation of the project site.

Satisfaction of the conditions precedent is expected within 6 months.

∙$5 million once AGL has acquired any and all necessary water supply and transportation arrangements, approvals and licences,

∙$10 million on later of AGL obtaining development approval and an offer of a connection agreement to the grid for the project,

∙$11 million on the Final Investment Decision (FID) by AGL.