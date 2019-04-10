Log in
Hilltop : Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

0
04/10/2019 | 02:13am EDT

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), a Dallas-based financial holding company, will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, April 26, 2019. Hilltop Holdings President and CEO, Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop Holdings CFO, William B. Furr will review first quarter 2019 financial results.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-508-9457 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0789 (international). The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on the Hilltop Holdings Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com).

About Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings' broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. Through Hilltop Holdings' other wholly owned subsidiary, National Lloyds Corporation, it provides property and casualty insurance through two insurance companies, National Lloyds Insurance Company and American Summit Insurance Company. At March 31, 2019, Hilltop employed approximately 5,100 people and operated approximately 450 locations in 44 states. Hilltop Holdings' common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'HTH.' Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com, Nationallloydsinsurance.com and Hilltopsecurities.com.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409006023/en/

Isabell Novakov, 214-252-4029
inovakov@hilltop-holdings.com

Source: Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Disclaimer

Hilltop Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 22:17:14 UTC
