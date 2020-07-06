Hilltop : HilltopSecurities Expands Midwest Presence with Additional Hires in New St. Paul, Minnesota, Location

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently welcomed Senior Vice President Patrick “Pat” Toutant as Private Client Group branch manager in St. Paul, Minnesota, marking the latest in a series of hires as the company increases its Midwest presence.

Toutant is among several recent additions in HilltopSecurities’ new St. Paul location which opened on June 15 at 30 East 7th Street, Suite 260. The firm established its presence in St. Paul last year with the addition of Teresa Aguilera, head of HilltopSecurities’ Strategic and Risk Management, before welcoming Director Louis Martine in its asset management division, Managing Director David Holleran as Head of Finance and Strategy in its public finance division, Senior Vice President Dan Steffes and Client Service Associate Martin Binn in its Private Client Group, Managing Director Doug Jones in its Fixed Income Capital Markets division, and Quantitative Risk Analyst Michael Johnson.

HilltopSecurities President and CEO Brad Winges, who joined the firm in 2018 from Minneapolis-based Piper Jaffray, has been instrumental in HilltopSecurities’ expansion into the area. HilltopSecurities’ sister company, PrimeLending, a leading nationwide mortgage originator, also has six locations in Minnesota, including two in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

“I lived and worked in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area for many years and I’m excited about our growing presence in this important market,” Winges said. “As one of the nation’s leading municipal investment banks, HilltopSecurities is actively expanding in markets across the country, including a growing presence in the Midwest. With representatives of our firm’s wealth management and municipal asset management businesses in our new St. Paul location, we look forward to further building our brand in the Twin Cities.”

About Patrick Toutant

Toutant joined HilltopSecurities from Piper Jaffray where he served as a principal in fixed income services and manager of the company’s private client fixed income platform. He has 40 years of experience in the financial services industry, previously serving with Oak Ridge Financial and Stifel Nicolaus. He is a graduate of the University of St. Thomas, in addition to the Securities Industry Institute and Financial Consultant program through the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

About Teresa Aguilera

Aguilera joined HilltopSecurities from Piper Jaffray where she was head of market analysis and business strategist – fixed income sales and trading. She also served as head of quantitative analysis and risk for Piper Jaffray’s Hopwood Lane Trading, and has held risk management positions with MSCI and American Express. Aguilera earned an M.B.A. from Cornell University’s Johnson Graduate School of Management and a B.A. in computational and applied mathematics from Rice University.

About Louis Martine

Martine brings more than two decades of experience to his new role, most recently with U.S. Bancorp Asset Management where he served as senior managing director, head of distribution and sales. In addition, he has held senior-level positions with Piper Jaffray in Minneapolis, including managing director – investment banking, debt capital markets, and vice president – equities and investment banking. He also served as an attorney with Barnes & Thornburg in Indianapolis. Martine received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame, a Master of Management from Northwestern’s J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management, and a Juris Doctor from Northwestern University School of Law.

About David Holleran

Holleran joined HilltopSecurities from Ehler’s, Inc., a municipal advisor firm based in Roseville, Minnesota, where he served as COO and chief compliance officer. He previously served as chair of the National Association of Municipal Advisors Compliance Committee.

About Dan Steffes

With 20 years of financial services experience, Steffes joined HilltopSecurities from Ameriprise Financial where he managed approximately $100 million in client assets. He began his career with HR Block Financial Advisors. He is a lifelong resident of Minnesota and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from St. John’s University.

About Martin Binn

Binn joined HilltopSecurities from TFC Bank, where he was a mortgage loan partner. He previously served as judgmental loan officer for Wings Financial, and a loan officer for HSBC in Blaine, Minnesota. He began his financial services career as a financial advisor with H&R Block Financial Advisors in Minneapolis. Binn is a graduate of Marquette University where he majored in economics and political science.

About Doug Jones

Jones has more than two decades of financial services experience and joined HilltopSecurities from Oppenheimer where he served as managing director. Prior to his time at Oppenheimer, he served as a municipal trader with Piper Jaffray. Jones earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater.

About Michael Johnson

Johnson joined HilltopSecurities from Profund Advisors LLC where he served as senior analyst of the fixed income credit and currencies desk. Prior to his time with Profund, he was a brokerage associate with Vanguard Group. Johnson is a Chartered Financial Analyst and earned business degrees in management and economics from Appalachian State University where he graduated magna cum laude.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions for municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service municipal investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200706005028/en/