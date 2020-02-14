Hilltop : HilltopSecurities Names Jason Lisec and A.J. Maggio Co-Heads of Fixed Income Capital Markets, Welcomes David Holleran to Public Finance as Head of Finance and Strategy

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently announced the promotion of Jason Lisec and A.J. Maggio to co-heads of the firm’s Fixed Income Capital Markets division and welcomed David Holleran as managing director, head of finance and strategy for the firm’s Public Finance division.

Lisec and Maggio will focus on building the firm’s fixed income institutional sales, trading, underwriting and structuring efforts. Holleran will work with the firm’s Public Finance division to develop its core growth strategy and align its regional offices and municipal products.

“We are very proud to announce A.J. and Jason’s promotion to co-heads of our fixed income division and welcome David to HilltopSecurities,” said Brad Winges, president and CEO of HilltopSecurities. “Jason, A.J. and David’s combined experience and complementary skillsets will continue to enhance HilltopSecurities’ position as one of the nation’s leading municipal investment banks.”

Lisec has more than 22 years of experience in financial services, 11 of which have been with HilltopSecurities. Prior to his promotion, he served as managing director, municipal trading and sales manager.

“I’m excited to work alongside A.J. to expand HilltopSecurities’ fixed income capabilities and market share,” said Lisec. “Our firm is well-positioned to align our efforts and leverage our strong relationships across all product areas, including agencies, credit, municipals, and securitized products.”

Maggio has more than 20 years of experience in financial services, eight of which have been with HilltopSecurities. Prior to his promotion, he served as managing director, national taxable sales manager.

“HilltopSecurities has successfully grown our fixed income capital markets business in recent years and I look forward to working closely with Jason as we build on these efforts,” said Maggio. “I’m honored to serve as co-head of fixed income during this exciting time in the firm’s extensive history.”

Holleran joins HilltopSecurities from Ehler’s, Inc., a municipal advisor firm based in Roseville, Minnesota, where he served as COO and chief compliance officer. He currently serves as chair of the National Association of Municipal Advisors Compliance Committee.

“I’m excited to join HilltopSecurities, one of the nation’s most respected and recognized leaders in public finance,” said Holleran. “I look forward to starting this new chapter and helping the firm’s public finance leadership and investment bankers grow their presence and services – both regionally and nationally.”

About HilltopSecurities

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions for municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service municipal investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, PrimeLending, and National Lloyds Corporation. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

