Hilltop : HilltopSecurities' Private Client Group Welcomes Financial Advisors Managing $376 Million

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) recently welcomed four new financial advisors managing approximately $376 million in client assets to its Private Client Group. Wes Darilek, Saul Lico, Jeffrey Vanover and Ric Kellogg join HilltopSecurities from major national and regional broker-dealers.

The new advisors represent HilltopSecurities’ increased focus on advisor recruiting in 2019. In April, the firm welcomed five new advisors managing approximately $382 million in client assets. Collectively, the firm’s recruiting effort this year has brought approximately $758 million in assets under management (AUM) to the firm, strengthening both its independent network and Private Client Group wealth management channels in Texas and across the country.

“We’re proud to welcome these skilled and established advisors to our Private Client Group,” said Dave Geschke, president of HilltopSecurities Independent Network and senior managing director of HilltopSecurities Wealth Management. “These accomplished advisors add depth to our team as we continue to build upon our success and leverage our momentum as a growing, agile and innovative firm.”

Wes Darilek and Saul Lico join HilltopSecurities from Wells Fargo Clearing Services and will work as a team out of the firm’s Park Cities branch in Dallas. Darilek joins as senior vice president, financial advisor, with $110 million AUM, and Lico joins as financial advisor with $50 million in AUM.



“I chose HilltopSecurities because it offers the unique combination of large company capabilities and resources with a personal touch,” said Darilek.



“HilltopSecurities’ core values clearly align with my own personal views, and that – coupled with the people and resources – made the firm a clear choice for my practice,” said Lico.

Jeffrey Vanover, Scott Sherman and Randy Daniels together make up OakStreet Capital Management in Houston, which is joining HilltopSecurities from Ameriprise Financial Services. Collectively, they bring $180 million in AUM to the firm. Vanover will lead the team as senior vice president.



“HilltopSecurities was the right choice for our practice for a number of reasons,” said Vanover. “But our decision ultimately came down to what benefits our clients most.”

Ric Kellogg joins HilltopSecurities in Dallas from LPL Financial with $36 million in AUM. He joins the firm as vice president, financial advisor, and is a Certified Financial Planner and Chartered Retirement Plans Specialist.



“HilltopSecurities gives me the support I need to grow my clients,” said Kellogg. “In my opinion, effective wealth management requires the support of a firm focused on meeting the specific needs of its advisors and their clients.”

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions for municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers and individuals. The financial services firm and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales and trading; equity and portfolio trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, PrimeLending and National Lloyds Corporation. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005098/en/