Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hilltop Holdings Inc.    HTH

HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.

(HTH)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hilltop : HilltopSecurities and Associates Raise $75K for Children's Health

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

Dallas-Based Firm Has Donated Over $285K to Organization Since 2016

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) and its associates raised $75,000 for the 2019 Alliance Data Red Balloon Run and Ride (RBRR) to benefit Children’s Health, the eighth-largest pediatric health care provider in the nation. This year’s donation includes more than $50,000 in employee-raised funds as well as the firm’s $20,000 sponsorship.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190613005444/en/

HilltopSecurities employees, friends and family volunteered to support the 2019 Alliance Data Red Ba ...

HilltopSecurities employees, friends and family volunteered to support the 2019 Alliance Data Red Balloon Run and Ride to benefit Children’s Health in Dallas, Texas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Following HilltopSecurities’ merger and rebranding in 2016, the firm embarked on a renewed corporate social responsibility effort with pediatric health care as one of its focal points. Since then, the firm has donated more than $285,000 to Passion for Children’s, the 501(c)3 non-profit organization that coordinates the RBRR on behalf of the hospital.

“The time and effort our employees put into this campaign is astonishing. These are busy people, but Children’s Health has touched so many of their lives that finding the time to give back isn’t an issue,” said Brad Winges, HilltopSecurities president and CEO. “Any donation is a good donation, but it’s especially heartening to see a workforce so committed to raising the bulk of our firm’s contribution for such a great and necessary cause.”

“HilltopSecurities provides a powerful boost to the Children’s Health mission through their generous support of the annual Alliance Data Red Balloon Run & Ride,” said Brent Christopher, President, Children’s Medical Center Foundation. “The creative, dedicated fundraising by their employees inspires us. They fuel our commitment to make life better for children!”

To raise funds for the hospital, HilltopSecurities launched a national employee-led, executive-sponsored campaign. This year’s campaign included various fundraisers including a branch office fundraising competition, a floor vs. floor fundraising competition at the firm’s Dallas headquarters, and a series of employee-led contests and sales. In addition to the employee donations, HilltopSecurities donated $20,000 to sponsor the RBRR Team Tent Zone. On the day of the event, dozens of HilltopSecurities’ DFW-area employees attended as volunteers and the company’s live buffalo mascot, Mo, was also on hand to welcome visitors.

In addition to supporting Children’s Health, HilltopSecurities’ employees also volunteer their time with other health care/youth-related community involvement efforts including the Ronald McDonald House, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves’ Toys for Tots program, the Susan G. Komen Foundation, and Dallas’ Phoenix House, a leading nonprofit drug and alcohol treatment provider for adolescents.

The Alliance Data Red Balloon Run and Ride is an annual fundraising event that takes place at Children’s Medical Center Plano in Texas. The event features a 1k and 5k run/walk as well as 5k and 23-, 36-, 57-, and 72-mile bike rallies.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions for municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The financial services firm and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; equity and portfolio trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, PrimeLending, and National Lloyds Corporation. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
05:01pHILLTOP : HilltopSecurities and Associates Raise $75K for Children's Health
BU
05/23AM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings for National Lloyds Insurance Company and Ameri..
BU
05/20HILLTOP : Comerica Bank Has $7.20 Million Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)
AQ
05/15HILLTOP : Co-Founders of YaCari Consultants, LLC, Join HilltopSecurities Public ..
BU
05/14HILLTOP : Co-Owners of Independent Bond and Investment Consultants, LLC, Join Hi..
BU
05/14HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/01HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fisc..
AQ
04/29HILLTOP : HilltopSecurities Welcomes Tom Kozlik as Director, Head of Municipal S..
BU
04/25HILLTOP HOLDINGS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/25HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2019
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 441 M
EBIT 2019 202 M
Net income 2019 154 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,54%
P/E ratio 2019 12,43
P/E ratio 2020 11,62
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,34x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,27x
Capitalization 1 915 M
Chart HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 22,9 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy B. Ford President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan B. White Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Gerald J. Ford Chairman
William B. Furr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Toby Pennycuff Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.12.68%1 906
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.93%345 353
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.88%284 490
BANK OF AMERICA14.61%253 679
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.81%214 502
WELLS FARGO-2.54%200 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About