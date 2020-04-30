Hilltop Holdings Inc. : Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2020
04/30/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2020. Hilltop produced income from continuing operations to common stockholders of $46.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $33.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. After income from discontinued operations related to the insurance segment, income applicable to common stockholders was $49.6 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $38.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. Hilltop’s financial results from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2020 include a significant build in the allowance for credit losses associated with the impact of economic forecast modeling implications attributable to the market disruption and economic uncertainties caused by COVID-19, while the first quarter of 2019 results included the costs associated with the significant leadership changes and other efficiency initiative-related charges which, in the aggregate, totaled $8.7 million before income taxes.
Hilltop also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share, payable on May 29, 2020, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2020. Additionally, under the stock repurchase program approved by the Hilltop Board of Directors in January 2020, Hilltop paid $15.0 million to repurchase 700,901 shares at a weighted average price of $21.32 during the first quarter of 2020. These shares were returned to the pool of authorized but unissued shares of common stock.
In light of the uncertain outlook for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hilltop’s commitment to maintain strong capital and liquidity to meet the needs of its customers and communities during this exceptional period of economic uncertainty, Hilltop’s Board of Directors has suspended its stock repurchase program. Hilltop’s Board of Directors has the ability to reinstate the share repurchase program at its discretion as circumstances warrant.
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted financial markets and overall economic conditions, and is expected to continue to have implications on our business and operations. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on our operational and financial performance for the remainder of 2020 is dependent on certain developments, including, among others, the broader adverse implications of COVID-19 on our customers and clients, potential further disruption and deterioration in the financial services industry, including the mortgage servicing and commercial paper markets, and additional, or extended, federal, state and local government orders and regulations that might be imposed in response to the pandemic, all of which are uncertain.
Jeremy Ford, President and CEO of Hilltop, said, “In this unprecedented time, I am most proud of our teammates across our franchise as they have shown compassion, focus and certainly resilience during very stressful and challenging circumstances. We are focused first and foremost on the safety and well-being of our team and our clients. While most of our associates continue to work remotely, they remain committed to serving our clients. The mortgage origination team locked over $3.7 billion in new mortgages during March, a record month for our company, while our bank team will have processed and funded over 3,100 PPP loans during the month of April. Further, in our securities business we experienced near record ticket volumes in February and March as clients worked to reposition their portfolios given the volatility created from COVID-19. National Lloyds produced very strong underwriting results, with first quarter underwriting income up approximately 60% relative to the first quarter last year. Additionally, the sale of National Lloyds to Align Financial continues to progress, and we believe that it remains on track for a second quarter 2020 closing.
Hilltop generated $100 million of pre-provision net revenue, or PPNR, from continuing operations for the quarter, demonstrating the strength of our business model in a very challenging environment. The mortgage origination business generated $40 million of pre-tax income for the quarter, as mortgage origination volumes surged and market rates declined. In the securities business, we successfully traded through periods of significant market volatility and illiquidity to produce $18 million of pre-tax income in the quarter, which highlights our strong risk management and our enhanced focus on hedging and inventory management. During the quarter, PlainsCapital Bank generated $46 million of PPNR which was largely offset by the impact of higher provision expense resulting both from credit migrations and the current economic outlook reflecting the impact of COVID-19.”
First Quarter 2020 Highlights for Hilltop:
In January 2020, Hilltop adopted the current expected credit loss (CECL) model which, among other things:
Increased credit reserves by $17.3 million, with net reduction to retained earnings by $5.7 million when adopted on January 1, 2020; and
Reflects expected credit losses over the expected life of the assessed portfolios and takes into account forecasts of expected future macroeconomic conditions.
The provision for credit losses was $34.5 million during the first quarter of 2020, compared to $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019;
This significant increase in the provision for credit losses during the first quarter 2020 was primarily associated with the increase in the expected lifetime credit losses under CECL on both individually and collectively evaluated loans within the portfolio attributable to the market disruption and related economic uncertainties caused by COVID-19.
Hilltop’s consolidated annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the first quarter of 2020 were 1.47% and 9.38%, respectively, compared to 1.21% and 8.04%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019;
Hilltop’s book value per common share increased to $23.71 at March 31, 2020, compared to $23.20 at December 31, 2019;
Hilltop’s total assets were $15.7 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $15.2 billion at December 31, 2019;
Included $249.8 million at March 31, 2020 and $248.4 million at December 31, 2019 of assets classified as held for sale associated with the insurance segment.
Loans1, net of allowance for credit losses, remained stable at $6.7 billion compared to December 31, 2019;
Non-performing loans were $87.4 million, or 0.89% of total loans at March 31, 2020, compared to $36.1 million, or 0.38% of total loans, at December 31, 2019;
Loans held for sale increased by 15.5% from December 31, 2019 to $2.4 billion at March 31, 2020;
Total deposits were $9.9 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $9.0 billion at December 31, 2019;
Hilltop maintained strong capital levels with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio2 of 13.03% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 15.96% at March 31, 2020;
Ratios reflect Hilltop’s decision to elect the transition option as recently issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies in March 2020 that permits banking institutions to mitigate the estimated cumulative regulatory capital effects from CECL over a five-year transitionary period.
Hilltop’s consolidated net interest margin3 increased to 3.41% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 3.30% in the fourth quarter of 2019;
For the first quarter of 2020, noninterest income from continuing operations was $271.7 million, compared to $216.0 million in the first quarter of 2019, a 25.8% increase;
For the first quarter of 2020, noninterest expense from continuing operations was $281.9 million, compared to $278.7 million in the first quarter of 2019, a 1.1% increase; and
Hilltop’s effective tax rate from continuing operations was 23.1% during the first quarter of 2020, compared to 22.8% during the same period in 2019.
Discontinued Operations
In January 2020, Hilltop announced the pending sale of its insurance segment, National Lloyds Corporation, for a cash purchase price of $150.0 million, subject to post closing adjustment. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals, and is expected to close during the second quarter of 2020. Insurance segment results have been presented as discontinued operations and its assets and liabilities have been classified as held for sale for all periods presented. Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, was $3.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019.
Note: “Consolidated” refers to our consolidated financial position and consolidated results of operations, including discontinued operations and assets and liabilities classified as held for sale.
1 “Loans” reflect loans held for investment excluding broker-dealer loans, net of allowance for credit losses, of $505.9 million and $576.5 million at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
2 Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets.
3 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Consolidated Financial and Other Information
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(in 000's)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Cash and due from banks
$
524,370
$
433,626
$
281,445
$
303,424
$
273,589
Federal funds sold
401
394
423
521
438
Assets segregated for regulatory purposes
178,805
157,436
83,878
151,271
156,851
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
23,356
59,031
49,998
50,660
65,205
Securities:
Trading, at fair value
393,581
689,576
707,268
601,524
703,295
Available for sale, at fair value, net
972,318
911,493
915,334
916,519
924,699
Held to maturity, at amortized cost, net
355,110
386,326
371,361
365,905
369,865
Equity, at fair value
107
166
164
150
158
1,721,116
1,987,561
1,994,127
1,884,098
1,998,017
Loans held for sale
2,433,407
2,106,361
1,984,231
1,609,477
1,059,280
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
7,345,250
7,381,400
7,321,208
7,202,604
7,011,679
Allowance for credit losses
(106,739
)
(61,136
)
(55,604
)
(55,177
)
(58,809
)
Loans held for investment, net
7,238,511
7,320,264
7,265,604
7,147,427
6,952,870
Broker-dealer and clearing organization receivables
1,838,789
1,780,280
1,731,979
1,707,249
1,651,199
Premises and equipment, net
215,261
210,375
203,601
198,266
199,066
Operating lease right-of-use assets
113,395
114,320
119,035
120,965
105,877
Other assets
876,615
460,258
578,422
547,768
540,353
Goodwill
267,447
267,447
267,447
267,447
267,447
Other intangible assets, net
25,019
26,666
28,432
30,308
32,271
Assets held for sale
249,758
248,429
248,407
246,989
246,907
Total assets
$
15,706,250
$
15,172,448
$
14,837,029
$
14,265,870
$
13,549,370
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
2,865,192
$
2,769,556
$
2,732,325
$
2,598,253
$
2,490,144
Interest-bearing
7,082,297
6,262,658
5,998,547
5,864,826
5,807,975
Total deposits
9,947,489
9,032,214
8,730,872
8,463,079
8,298,119
Broker-dealer and clearing organization payables
1,259,181
1,605,518
1,546,163
1,531,891
1,490,227
Short-term borrowings
1,329,948
1,424,010
1,502,755
1,338,893
914,525
Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value
22,768
43,817
59,249
45,447
69,354
Notes payable
244,042
256,269
217,841
204,423
197,872
Operating lease liabilities
124,123
125,619
128,295
129,858
115,508
Junior subordinated debentures
67,012
67,012
67,012
67,012
67,012
Other liabilities
408,224
348,519
355,629
284,136
236,551
Liabilities held for sale
139,730
140,674
145,786
149,326
145,071
Total liabilities
13,542,517
13,043,652
12,753,602
12,214,065
11,534,239
Common stock
901
906
906
928
938
Additional paid-in capital
1,437,301
1,445,233
1,441,604
1,473,599
1,491,585
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
20,939
11,419
12,305
7,862
(1,062
)
Retained earnings
676,946
644,860
602,835
544,275
499,452
Deferred compensation employee stock trust, net
774
776
789
788
827
Employee stock trust
(150
)
(155
)
(170
)
(171
)
(213
)
Total Hilltop stockholders' equity
2,136,711
2,103,039
2,058,269
2,027,281
1,991,527
Noncontrolling interests
27,022
25,757
25,158
24,524
23,604
Total stockholders' equity
2,163,733
2,128,796
2,083,427
2,051,805
2,015,131
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
$
15,706,250
$
15,172,448
$
14,837,029
$
14,265,870
$
13,549,370
Three Months Ended
Consolidated Income Statements
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(in 000's, except per share data)
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
111,168
$
115,696
$
119,580
$
114,325
$
110,870
Securities borrowed
13,327
16,196
21,010
15,517
16,859
Securities:
Taxable
15,695
15,174
14,885
13,778
14,656
Tax-exempt
1,610
1,572
1,576
1,513
1,498
Other
3,075
3,180
3,889
3,867
5,055
Total interest income
144,875
151,818
160,940
149,000
148,938
Interest expense:
Deposits
15,124
17,480
18,887
18,036
17,106
Securities loaned
11,277
13,989
17,889
13,470
14,738
Short-term borrowings
4,744
6,244
8,166
6,897
5,471
Notes payable
2,418
2,337
2,265
2,165
2,181
Junior subordinated debentures
850
909
955
986
1,001
Other
126
99
132
162
152
Total interest expense
34,539
41,058
48,294
41,716
40,649
Net interest income
110,336
110,760
112,646
107,284
108,289
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
34,549
6,880
47
(672
)
951
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses
75,787
103,880
112,599
107,956
107,338
Noninterest income:
Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income
150,486
120,573
157,050
131,173
96,139
Mortgage loan origination fees
28,554
36,939
37,782
33,409
21,873
Securities commissions and fees
40,069
33,205
34,426
34,142
35,969
Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions
23,180
32,083
28,685
22,859
20,160
Other
29,424
40,846
48,562
55,120
41,822
Total noninterest income
271,713
263,646
306,505
276,703
215,963
Noninterest expense:
Employees' compensation and benefits
196,356
212,498
232,449
212,959
186,696
Occupancy and equipment, net
19,522
30,617
27,002
27,938
27,779
Professional services
14,798
17,211
15,472
13,773
14,109
Other
51,225
47,542
46,263
49,418
50,163
Total noninterest expense
281,901
307,868
321,186
304,088
278,747
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
65,599
59,658
97,918
80,571
44,554
Income tax expense
15,148
13,579
21,472
18,526
10,137
Income from continuing operations
50,451
46,079
76,446
62,045
34,417
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
3,151
5,623
5,261
(2,254
)
5,360
Net income
53,602
51,702
81,707
59,791
39,777
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
3,966
2,426
2,289
1,980
991
Income attributable to Hilltop
$
49,636
$
49,276
$
79,418
$
57,811
$
38,786
Earnings per common share:
Basic:
Earnings from continuing operations
$
0.51
$
0.48
$
0.81
$
0.64
$
0.36
Earnings (losses) from discontinued operations
0.04
0.06
0.06
(0.02
)
0.05
$
0.55
$
0.54
$
0.87
$
0.62
$
0.41
Diluted:
Earnings from continuing operations
$
0.51
$
0.48
$
0.81
$
0.64
$
0.36
Earnings (losses) from discontinued operations
0.04
0.06
0.05
(0.02
)
0.05
$
0.55
$
0.54
$
0.86
$
0.62
$
0.41
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.09
$
0.08
$
0.08
$
0.08
$
0.08
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
90,509
90,606
91,745
93,399
93,669
Diluted
90,550
90,711
91,824
93,418
93,669
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Segment Results
Mortgage
All Other and
Hilltop
(in 000's)
Banking
Broker-Dealer
Origination
Insurance
Corporate
Eliminations
Consolidated
Net interest income (expense)
$
93,923
$
13,173
$
368
$
—
$
(1,656
)
$
4,528
$
110,336
Provision for credit losses
34,275
274
—
—
—
—
34,549
Noninterest income
8,771
86,209
178,968
—
2,309
(4,544
)
271,713
Noninterest expense
56,967
80,939
139,552
—
4,853
(410
)
281,901
Income (loss) before taxes from continuing operations
11,452
18,169
39,784
—
(4,200
)
394
65,599
Income before taxes from discontinued operations
—
—
—
4,014
—
—
4,014
$
11,452
$
18,169
$
39,784
$
4,014
$
(4,200
)
$
394
$
69,613
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Selected Financial Data
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Hilltop Consolidated (1):
Return on average stockholders' equity
9.38%
9.43%
15.55%
11.63%
8.04%
Return on average assets
1.47%
1.40%
2.26%
1.74%
1.21%
Net interest margin (2)
3.41%
3.30%
3.45%
3.49%
3.69%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3):
As reported
3.42%
3.31%
3.46%
3.49%
3.70%
Impact of purchase accounting
22 bps
19 bps
26 bps
23 bps
32 bps
Book value per common share ($)
23.71
23.20
22.71
21.85
21.23
Shares outstanding, end of period (000's)
90,108
90,641
90,629
92,775
93,821
Dividend payout ratio (4)
16.41%
14.71%
9.24%
12.92%
19.32%
Banking Segment:
Net interest margin (2)
3.81%
3.77%
3.97%
4.06%
4.24%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3):
As reported
3.82%
3.78%
3.98%
4.06%
4.25%
Impact of purchase accounting
30 bps
25 bps
35 bps
31 bps
44 bps
Accretion of discount on loans ($000's)
6,639
5,698
7,868
6,444
8,735
Net charge-offs (recoveries) ($000's)
1,508
1,348
(380
)
2,960
1,628
Return on average assets
0.33%
1.17%
1.51%
1.43%
1.34%
Fee income ratio
8.5%
10.8%
8.3%
10.3%
10.3%
Efficiency ratio
55.5%
54.9%
50.5%
55.9%
58.8%
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
32,347
31,455
31,309
33,050
32,171
Broker-Dealer Segment:
Net revenue ($000's) (5)
99,382
113,128
121,466
116,969
104,157
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
56,550
64,301
69,954
70,333
63,075
Variable compensation expense ($000's)
32,024
39,505
44,921
44,833
34,581
Compensation as a % of net revenue
56.9%
56.8%
57.6%
60.1%
60.6%
Pre-tax margin (6)
18.3%
21.4%
22.2%
18.9%
15.8%
Mortgage Origination Segment:
Mortgage loan originations - volume ($000's):
Home purchases
2,341,847
2,958,176
3,380,812
3,329,024
2,050,760
Refinancings
1,280,741
1,442,329
1,390,989
631,065
396,282
Total mortgage loan originations - volume
3,622,588
4,400,505
4,771,801
3,960,089
2,447,042
Mortgage loan sales - volume ($000's)
3,486,249
4,226,425
4,316,118
3,338,070
2,711,114
Net gains from mortgage loan sales (basis points):
As reported
325
304
335
333
330
Impact of sales to banking segment
(13
)
(8
)
(1
)
0
0
Mortgage servicing rights asset ($000's) (7)
30,298
55,504
51,297
53,695
62,049
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
100,328
109,753
123,890
106,449
79,043
Variable compensation expense ($000's)
58,280
67,224
81,287
65,516
38,929
Insurance Segment:
Loss and LAE ratio
39.7%
43.6%
44.9%
74.6%
45.0%
Expense ratio
38.0%
40.5%
38.3%
38.4%
41.5%
Combined ratio
77.7%
84.1%
83.2%
113.0%
86.5%
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
2,777
2,929
2,748
2,784
3,202
(1)
Ratios and financial data presented on a consolidated basis and includes discontinued operations and those assets and liabilities classified as held for sale.
(2)
Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3)
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent adjustments are based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for all periods presented. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins for all earning assets, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. The taxable equivalent adjustments to interest income for Hilltop (consolidated) were $0.3 million, $0.1 million, $0.1 million, $0.2 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, for the periods presented and for the banking segment were $0.2 million, $0.1 million, $0.1 million, $0.2 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, for the periods presented.
(4)
Dividend payout ratio is defined as cash dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share.
(5)
Net revenue is defined as the sum of total broker-dealer net interest income plus total broker-dealer noninterest income.
(6)
Pre-tax margin is defined as income before income taxes divided by net revenue.
(7)
Reported on a consolidated basis and therefore does not include mortgage servicing rights assets related to loans serviced for the banking segment, which are eliminated in consolidation.
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Capital Ratios
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Tier 1 capital (to average assets):
PlainsCapital
12.06%
11.61%
11.79%
12.53%
12.61%
Hilltop
13.03%
12.71%
12.67%
13.00%
13.22%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets):
PlainsCapital
13.33%
13.45%
13.25%
13.84%
13.89%
Hilltop
15.96%
16.70%
16.15%
16.32%
16.75%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets):
PlainsCapital
13.33%
13.45%
13.25%
13.84%
13.89%
Hilltop
16.38%
17.13%
16.58%
16.77%
17.22%
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets):
PlainsCapital
14.26%
14.13%
13.87%
14.48%
14.60%
Hilltop
17.00%
17.55%
16.95%
17.14%
17.64%
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Non-Performing Assets Portfolio Data
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis ($000's):
Commercial real estate
23,352
7,308
8,727
5,276
5,332
Commercial and industrial
47,121
15,262
13,313
14,152
13,350
Construction and land development
1,402
1,316
1,358
1,413
1,473
1-4 family residential
15,237
12,204
12,103
11,136
10,662
Consumer
310
26
30
34
38
Broker-dealer
—
—
—
—
—
87,422
36,116
35,531
32,011
30,855
Non-performing loans as a % of total loans
0.89%
0.38%
0.38%
0.36%
0.38%
Other real estate owned ($000's)
15,429
18,202
18,738
20,753
23,066
Other repossessed assets ($000's)
315
—
—
—
30
Non-performing assets ($000's)
103,166
54,318
54,269
52,764
53,951
Non-performing assets as a % of total assets
0.66%
0.36%
0.37%
0.37%
0.40%
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing ($000's)
101,300
102,707
81,678
77,425
77,045
Troubled debt restructurings included in accruing loans held for investment ($000's)
2,286
2,173
2,222
2,256
1,313
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Average
Interest
Annualized
Average
Interest
Annualized
Outstanding
Earned or
Yield or
Outstanding
Earned or
Yield or
Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details (1)
Balance
Paid
Rate
Balance
Paid
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Loans held for sale
$
1,619,644
$
15,631
3.86
%
$
1,015,010
$
12,487
4.92
%
Loans held for investment, gross (2)
7,262,282
95,537
5.23
%
6,843,343
98,383
5.76
%
Investment securities - taxable
1,798,897
16,606
3.69
%
1,792,501
15,584
3.48
%
Investment securities - non-taxable (3)
208,863
1,902
3.64
%
221,602
1,658
2.99
%
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell
60,943
134
0.89
%
66,346
388
2.37
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
461,775
1,512
1.32
%
505,582
3,151
2.53
%
Securities borrowed
1,568,737
13,327
3.36
%
1,446,412
16,859
4.66
%
Other
78,595
1,512
7.72
%
61,263
1,671
11.01
%
Interest-earning assets, gross (3)
13,059,736
146,161
4.45
%
11,952,059
150,181
5.03
%
Allowance for credit losses
(74,430
)
(59,549
)
Interest-earning assets, net
12,985,306
11,892,510
Noninterest-earning assets
1,633,387
1,419,075
Total assets
$
14,618,693
$
13,311,585
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
$
6,264,827
$
15,124
0.97
%
$
5,825,886
$
17,106
1.19
%
Securities loaned
1,474,988
11,277
3.07
%
1,295,002
14,738
4.62
%
Notes payable and other borrowings
1,368,038
8,544
2.50
%
1,065,432
9,265
3.51
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,107,853
34,945
1.54
%
8,186,320
41,109
2.03
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
2,730,975
2,520,057
Other liabilities
633,722
623,710
Total liabilities
12,472,550
11,330,087
Stockholders’ equity
2,121,877
1,958,531
Noncontrolling interest
24,266
22,967
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
14,618,693
$
13,311,585
Net interest income (3)
$
111,216
$
109,072
Net interest spread (3)
2.91
%
3.00
%
Net interest margin (3)
3.42
%
3.70
%
(1)
Information presented on a consolidated basis and includes discontinued operations and those assets and liabilities classified as held for sale.
(2)
Average balance includes non-accrual loans.
(3)
Presented on a taxable-equivalent basis with annualized taxable equivalent adjustments based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rates for the periods presented. The adjustment to interest income was $0.3 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Conference Call Information
Hilltop will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, May 1, 2020. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review first quarter 2020 financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-508-9457 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0789 (international). The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com).
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. Through Hilltop Holdings’ other wholly owned subsidiary, National Lloyds Corporation, it provides property and casualty insurance through two insurance companies, National Lloyds Insurance Company and American Summit Insurance Company. At March 31, 2020, Hilltop employed approximately 4,850 people and operated approximately 420 locations in 48 states. Hilltop Holdings’ common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HTH." Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com, Nationallloydsinsurance.com and Hilltopsecurities.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “building,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “probable,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (ii) the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governmental authorities to the pandemic, which have caused and are causing significant harm to the global economy and our business; (iii) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate loan losses and increases to the allowance for credit losses as a result of the implementation of CECL, as well as the effects of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (iv) changes in the interest rate environment; (v) the failure of the National Lloyds Corporation sale transaction to close on the expected timeline or at all; (vi) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans; and (v) severe catastrophic events in Texas and other areas of the southern United States. For further discussion of such factors, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.