Hilltop Holdings Inc. : Announces Financial Results for First Quarter 2020

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) ("Hilltop") today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2020. Hilltop produced income from continuing operations to common stockholders of $46.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $33.4 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. After income from discontinued operations related to the insurance segment, income applicable to common stockholders was $49.6 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $38.8 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. Hilltop’s financial results from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2020 include a significant build in the allowance for credit losses associated with the impact of economic forecast modeling implications attributable to the market disruption and economic uncertainties caused by COVID-19, while the first quarter of 2019 results included the costs associated with the significant leadership changes and other efficiency initiative-related charges which, in the aggregate, totaled $8.7 million before income taxes. Hilltop also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share, payable on May 29, 2020, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2020. Additionally, under the stock repurchase program approved by the Hilltop Board of Directors in January 2020, Hilltop paid $15.0 million to repurchase 700,901 shares at a weighted average price of $21.32 during the first quarter of 2020. These shares were returned to the pool of authorized but unissued shares of common stock. In light of the uncertain outlook for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hilltop’s commitment to maintain strong capital and liquidity to meet the needs of its customers and communities during this exceptional period of economic uncertainty, Hilltop’s Board of Directors has suspended its stock repurchase program. Hilltop’s Board of Directors has the ability to reinstate the share repurchase program at its discretion as circumstances warrant. The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted financial markets and overall economic conditions, and is expected to continue to have implications on our business and operations. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on our operational and financial performance for the remainder of 2020 is dependent on certain developments, including, among others, the broader adverse implications of COVID-19 on our customers and clients, potential further disruption and deterioration in the financial services industry, including the mortgage servicing and commercial paper markets, and additional, or extended, federal, state and local government orders and regulations that might be imposed in response to the pandemic, all of which are uncertain. Jeremy Ford, President and CEO of Hilltop, said, “In this unprecedented time, I am most proud of our teammates across our franchise as they have shown compassion, focus and certainly resilience during very stressful and challenging circumstances. We are focused first and foremost on the safety and well-being of our team and our clients. While most of our associates continue to work remotely, they remain committed to serving our clients. The mortgage origination team locked over $3.7 billion in new mortgages during March, a record month for our company, while our bank team will have processed and funded over 3,100 PPP loans during the month of April. Further, in our securities business we experienced near record ticket volumes in February and March as clients worked to reposition their portfolios given the volatility created from COVID-19. National Lloyds produced very strong underwriting results, with first quarter underwriting income up approximately 60% relative to the first quarter last year. Additionally, the sale of National Lloyds to Align Financial continues to progress, and we believe that it remains on track for a second quarter 2020 closing. Hilltop generated $100 million of pre-provision net revenue, or PPNR, from continuing operations for the quarter, demonstrating the strength of our business model in a very challenging environment. The mortgage origination business generated $40 million of pre-tax income for the quarter, as mortgage origination volumes surged and market rates declined. In the securities business, we successfully traded through periods of significant market volatility and illiquidity to produce $18 million of pre-tax income in the quarter, which highlights our strong risk management and our enhanced focus on hedging and inventory management. During the quarter, PlainsCapital Bank generated $46 million of PPNR which was largely offset by the impact of higher provision expense resulting both from credit migrations and the current economic outlook reflecting the impact of COVID-19.” First Quarter 2020 Highlights for Hilltop: In January 2020, Hilltop adopted the current expected credit loss (CECL) model which, among other things: Increased credit reserves by $17.3 million, with net reduction to retained earnings by $5.7 million when adopted on January 1, 2020; and Reflects expected credit losses over the expected life of the assessed portfolios and takes into account forecasts of expected future macroeconomic conditions.

The provision for credit losses was $34.5 million during the first quarter of 2020, compared to $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019; This significant increase in the provision for credit losses during the first quarter 2020 was primarily associated with the increase in the expected lifetime credit losses under CECL on both individually and collectively evaluated loans within the portfolio attributable to the market disruption and related economic uncertainties caused by COVID-19.

Hilltop’s consolidated annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the first quarter of 2020 were 1.47% and 9.38%, respectively, compared to 1.21% and 8.04%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019;

Hilltop’s book value per common share increased to $23.71 at March 31, 2020, compared to $23.20 at December 31, 2019;

Hilltop’s total assets were $15.7 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $15.2 billion at December 31, 2019; Included $249.8 million at March 31, 2020 and $248.4 million at December 31, 2019 of assets classified as held for sale associated with the insurance segment.

Loans 1 , net of allowance for credit losses, remained stable at $6.7 billion compared to December 31, 2019;

, net of allowance for credit losses, remained stable at $6.7 billion compared to December 31, 2019; Non-performing loans were $87.4 million, or 0.89% of total loans at March 31, 2020, compared to $36.1 million, or 0.38% of total loans, at December 31, 2019;

Loans held for sale increased by 15.5% from December 31, 2019 to $2.4 billion at March 31, 2020;

Total deposits were $9.9 billion at March 31, 2020, compared to $9.0 billion at December 31, 2019;

Hilltop maintained strong capital levels with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 2 of 13.03% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 15.96% at March 31, 2020; Ratios reflect Hilltop’s decision to elect the transition option as recently issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies in March 2020 that permits banking institutions to mitigate the estimated cumulative regulatory capital effects from CECL over a five-year transitionary period.

of 13.03% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 15.96% at March 31, 2020; Hilltop’s consolidated net interest margin 3 increased to 3.41% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 3.30% in the fourth quarter of 2019;

increased to 3.41% for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 3.30% in the fourth quarter of 2019; For the first quarter of 2020, noninterest income from continuing operations was $271.7 million, compared to $216.0 million in the first quarter of 2019, a 25.8% increase;

For the first quarter of 2020, noninterest expense from continuing operations was $281.9 million, compared to $278.7 million in the first quarter of 2019, a 1.1% increase; and

Hilltop’s effective tax rate from continuing operations was 23.1% during the first quarter of 2020, compared to 22.8% during the same period in 2019. Discontinued Operations In January 2020, Hilltop announced the pending sale of its insurance segment, National Lloyds Corporation, for a cash purchase price of $150.0 million, subject to post closing adjustment. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals, and is expected to close during the second quarter of 2020. Insurance segment results have been presented as discontinued operations and its assets and liabilities have been classified as held for sale for all periods presented. Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, was $3.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2019. ____________________ Note: “Consolidated” refers to our consolidated financial position and consolidated results of operations, including discontinued operations and assets and liabilities classified as held for sale. 1 “Loans” reflect loans held for investment excluding broker-dealer loans, net of allowance for credit losses, of $505.9 million and $576.5 million at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. 2 Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets. 3 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Consolidated Financial and Other Information Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in 000's) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Cash and due from banks $ 524,370 $ 433,626 $ 281,445 $ 303,424 $ 273,589 Federal funds sold 401 394 423 521 438 Assets segregated for regulatory purposes 178,805 157,436 83,878 151,271 156,851 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 23,356 59,031 49,998 50,660 65,205 Securities: Trading, at fair value 393,581 689,576 707,268 601,524 703,295 Available for sale, at fair value, net 972,318 911,493 915,334 916,519 924,699 Held to maturity, at amortized cost, net 355,110 386,326 371,361 365,905 369,865 Equity, at fair value 107 166 164 150 158 1,721,116 1,987,561 1,994,127 1,884,098 1,998,017 Loans held for sale 2,433,407 2,106,361 1,984,231 1,609,477 1,059,280 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 7,345,250 7,381,400 7,321,208 7,202,604 7,011,679 Allowance for credit losses (106,739 ) (61,136 ) (55,604 ) (55,177 ) (58,809 ) Loans held for investment, net 7,238,511 7,320,264 7,265,604 7,147,427 6,952,870 Broker-dealer and clearing organization receivables 1,838,789 1,780,280 1,731,979 1,707,249 1,651,199 Premises and equipment, net 215,261 210,375 203,601 198,266 199,066 Operating lease right-of-use assets 113,395 114,320 119,035 120,965 105,877 Other assets 876,615 460,258 578,422 547,768 540,353 Goodwill 267,447 267,447 267,447 267,447 267,447 Other intangible assets, net 25,019 26,666 28,432 30,308 32,271 Assets held for sale 249,758 248,429 248,407 246,989 246,907 Total assets $ 15,706,250 $ 15,172,448 $ 14,837,029 $ 14,265,870 $ 13,549,370 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,865,192 $ 2,769,556 $ 2,732,325 $ 2,598,253 $ 2,490,144 Interest-bearing 7,082,297 6,262,658 5,998,547 5,864,826 5,807,975 Total deposits 9,947,489 9,032,214 8,730,872 8,463,079 8,298,119 Broker-dealer and clearing organization payables 1,259,181 1,605,518 1,546,163 1,531,891 1,490,227 Short-term borrowings 1,329,948 1,424,010 1,502,755 1,338,893 914,525 Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value 22,768 43,817 59,249 45,447 69,354 Notes payable 244,042 256,269 217,841 204,423 197,872 Operating lease liabilities 124,123 125,619 128,295 129,858 115,508 Junior subordinated debentures 67,012 67,012 67,012 67,012 67,012 Other liabilities 408,224 348,519 355,629 284,136 236,551 Liabilities held for sale 139,730 140,674 145,786 149,326 145,071 Total liabilities 13,542,517 13,043,652 12,753,602 12,214,065 11,534,239 Common stock 901 906 906 928 938 Additional paid-in capital 1,437,301 1,445,233 1,441,604 1,473,599 1,491,585 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 20,939 11,419 12,305 7,862 (1,062 ) Retained earnings 676,946 644,860 602,835 544,275 499,452 Deferred compensation employee stock trust, net 774 776 789 788 827 Employee stock trust (150 ) (155 ) (170 ) (171 ) (213 ) Total Hilltop stockholders' equity 2,136,711 2,103,039 2,058,269 2,027,281 1,991,527 Noncontrolling interests 27,022 25,757 25,158 24,524 23,604 Total stockholders' equity 2,163,733 2,128,796 2,083,427 2,051,805 2,015,131 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 15,706,250 $ 15,172,448 $ 14,837,029 $ 14,265,870 $ 13,549,370 Three Months Ended Consolidated Income Statements March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in 000's, except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 111,168 $ 115,696 $ 119,580 $ 114,325 $ 110,870 Securities borrowed 13,327 16,196 21,010 15,517 16,859 Securities: Taxable 15,695 15,174 14,885 13,778 14,656 Tax-exempt 1,610 1,572 1,576 1,513 1,498 Other 3,075 3,180 3,889 3,867 5,055 Total interest income 144,875 151,818 160,940 149,000 148,938 Interest expense: Deposits 15,124 17,480 18,887 18,036 17,106 Securities loaned 11,277 13,989 17,889 13,470 14,738 Short-term borrowings 4,744 6,244 8,166 6,897 5,471 Notes payable 2,418 2,337 2,265 2,165 2,181 Junior subordinated debentures 850 909 955 986 1,001 Other 126 99 132 162 152 Total interest expense 34,539 41,058 48,294 41,716 40,649 Net interest income 110,336 110,760 112,646 107,284 108,289 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 34,549 6,880 47 (672 ) 951 Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 75,787 103,880 112,599 107,956 107,338 Noninterest income: Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income 150,486 120,573 157,050 131,173 96,139 Mortgage loan origination fees 28,554 36,939 37,782 33,409 21,873 Securities commissions and fees 40,069 33,205 34,426 34,142 35,969 Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions 23,180 32,083 28,685 22,859 20,160 Other 29,424 40,846 48,562 55,120 41,822 Total noninterest income 271,713 263,646 306,505 276,703 215,963 Noninterest expense: Employees' compensation and benefits 196,356 212,498 232,449 212,959 186,696 Occupancy and equipment, net 19,522 30,617 27,002 27,938 27,779 Professional services 14,798 17,211 15,472 13,773 14,109 Other 51,225 47,542 46,263 49,418 50,163 Total noninterest expense 281,901 307,868 321,186 304,088 278,747 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 65,599 59,658 97,918 80,571 44,554 Income tax expense 15,148 13,579 21,472 18,526 10,137 Income from continuing operations 50,451 46,079 76,446 62,045 34,417 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 3,151 5,623 5,261 (2,254 ) 5,360 Net income 53,602 51,702 81,707 59,791 39,777 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,966 2,426 2,289 1,980 991 Income attributable to Hilltop $ 49,636 $ 49,276 $ 79,418 $ 57,811 $ 38,786 Earnings per common share: Basic: Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.51 $ 0.48 $ 0.81 $ 0.64 $ 0.36 Earnings (losses) from discontinued operations 0.04 0.06 0.06 (0.02 ) 0.05 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.87 $ 0.62 $ 0.41 Diluted: Earnings from continuing operations $ 0.51 $ 0.48 $ 0.81 $ 0.64 $ 0.36 Earnings (losses) from discontinued operations 0.04 0.06 0.05 (0.02 ) 0.05 $ 0.55 $ 0.54 $ 0.86 $ 0.62 $ 0.41 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 90,509 90,606 91,745 93,399 93,669 Diluted 90,550 90,711 91,824 93,418 93,669 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Segment Results Mortgage All Other and Hilltop (in 000's) Banking Broker-Dealer Origination Insurance Corporate Eliminations Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 93,923 $ 13,173 $ 368 $ — $ (1,656 ) $ 4,528 $ 110,336 Provision for credit losses 34,275 274 — — — — 34,549 Noninterest income 8,771 86,209 178,968 — 2,309 (4,544 ) 271,713 Noninterest expense 56,967 80,939 139,552 — 4,853 (410 ) 281,901 Income (loss) before taxes from continuing operations 11,452 18,169 39,784 — (4,200 ) 394 65,599 Income before taxes from discontinued operations — — — 4,014 — — 4,014 $ 11,452 $ 18,169 $ 39,784 $ 4,014 $ (4,200 ) $ 394 $ 69,613 Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Selected Financial Data 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Hilltop Consolidated (1): Return on average stockholders' equity 9.38% 9.43% 15.55% 11.63% 8.04% Return on average assets 1.47% 1.40% 2.26% 1.74% 1.21% Net interest margin (2) 3.41% 3.30% 3.45% 3.49% 3.69% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3): As reported 3.42% 3.31% 3.46% 3.49% 3.70% Impact of purchase accounting 22 bps 19 bps 26 bps 23 bps 32 bps Book value per common share ($) 23.71 23.20 22.71 21.85 21.23 Shares outstanding, end of period (000's) 90,108 90,641 90,629 92,775 93,821 Dividend payout ratio (4) 16.41% 14.71% 9.24% 12.92% 19.32% Banking Segment: Net interest margin (2) 3.81% 3.77% 3.97% 4.06% 4.24% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3): As reported 3.82% 3.78% 3.98% 4.06% 4.25% Impact of purchase accounting 30 bps 25 bps 35 bps 31 bps 44 bps Accretion of discount on loans ($000's) 6,639 5,698 7,868 6,444 8,735 Net charge-offs (recoveries) ($000's) 1,508 1,348 (380 ) 2,960 1,628 Return on average assets 0.33% 1.17% 1.51% 1.43% 1.34% Fee income ratio 8.5% 10.8% 8.3% 10.3% 10.3% Efficiency ratio 55.5% 54.9% 50.5% 55.9% 58.8% Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 32,347 31,455 31,309 33,050 32,171 Broker-Dealer Segment: Net revenue ($000's) (5) 99,382 113,128 121,466 116,969 104,157 Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 56,550 64,301 69,954 70,333 63,075 Variable compensation expense ($000's) 32,024 39,505 44,921 44,833 34,581 Compensation as a % of net revenue 56.9% 56.8% 57.6% 60.1% 60.6% Pre-tax margin (6) 18.3% 21.4% 22.2% 18.9% 15.8% Mortgage Origination Segment: Mortgage loan originations - volume ($000's): Home purchases 2,341,847 2,958,176 3,380,812 3,329,024 2,050,760 Refinancings 1,280,741 1,442,329 1,390,989 631,065 396,282 Total mortgage loan originations - volume 3,622,588 4,400,505 4,771,801 3,960,089 2,447,042 Mortgage loan sales - volume ($000's) 3,486,249 4,226,425 4,316,118 3,338,070 2,711,114 Net gains from mortgage loan sales (basis points): As reported 325 304 335 333 330 Impact of sales to banking segment (13 ) (8 ) (1 ) 0 0 Mortgage servicing rights asset ($000's) (7) 30,298 55,504 51,297 53,695 62,049 Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 100,328 109,753 123,890 106,449 79,043 Variable compensation expense ($000's) 58,280 67,224 81,287 65,516 38,929 Insurance Segment: Loss and LAE ratio 39.7% 43.6% 44.9% 74.6% 45.0% Expense ratio 38.0% 40.5% 38.3% 38.4% 41.5% Combined ratio 77.7% 84.1% 83.2% 113.0% 86.5% Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 2,777 2,929 2,748 2,784 3,202 ___________________ (1) Ratios and financial data presented on a consolidated basis and includes discontinued operations and those assets and liabilities classified as held for sale. (2) Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent adjustments are based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for all periods presented. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins for all earning assets, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. The taxable equivalent adjustments to interest income for Hilltop (consolidated) were $0.3 million, $0.1 million, $0.1 million, $0.2 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, for the periods presented and for the banking segment were $0.2 million, $0.1 million, $0.1 million, $0.2 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, for the periods presented. (4) Dividend payout ratio is defined as cash dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share. (5) Net revenue is defined as the sum of total broker-dealer net interest income plus total broker-dealer noninterest income. (6) Pre-tax margin is defined as income before income taxes divided by net revenue. (7) Reported on a consolidated basis and therefore does not include mortgage servicing rights assets related to loans serviced for the banking segment, which are eliminated in consolidation. March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Capital Ratios 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Tier 1 capital (to average assets): PlainsCapital 12.06% 11.61% 11.79% 12.53% 12.61% Hilltop 13.03% 12.71% 12.67% 13.00% 13.22% Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 13.33% 13.45% 13.25% 13.84% 13.89% Hilltop 15.96% 16.70% 16.15% 16.32% 16.75% Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 13.33% 13.45% 13.25% 13.84% 13.89% Hilltop 16.38% 17.13% 16.58% 16.77% 17.22% Total capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 14.26% 14.13% 13.87% 14.48% 14.60% Hilltop 17.00% 17.55% 16.95% 17.14% 17.64% March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Non-Performing Assets Portfolio Data 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis ($000's): Commercial real estate 23,352 7,308 8,727 5,276 5,332 Commercial and industrial 47,121 15,262 13,313 14,152 13,350 Construction and land development 1,402 1,316 1,358 1,413 1,473 1-4 family residential 15,237 12,204 12,103 11,136 10,662 Consumer 310 26 30 34 38 Broker-dealer — — — — — 87,422 36,116 35,531 32,011 30,855 Non-performing loans as a % of total loans 0.89% 0.38% 0.38% 0.36% 0.38% Other real estate owned ($000's) 15,429 18,202 18,738 20,753 23,066 Other repossessed assets ($000's) 315 — — — 30 Non-performing assets ($000's) 103,166 54,318 54,269 52,764 53,951 Non-performing assets as a % of total assets 0.66% 0.36% 0.37% 0.37% 0.40% Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing ($000's) 101,300 102,707 81,678 77,425 77,045 Troubled debt restructurings included in accruing loans held for investment ($000's) 2,286 2,173 2,222 2,256 1,313 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Average Interest Annualized Average Interest Annualized Outstanding Earned or Yield or Outstanding Earned or Yield or Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details (1) Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans held for sale $ 1,619,644 $ 15,631 3.86 % $ 1,015,010 $ 12,487 4.92 % Loans held for investment, gross (2) 7,262,282 95,537 5.23 % 6,843,343 98,383 5.76 % Investment securities - taxable 1,798,897 16,606 3.69 % 1,792,501 15,584 3.48 % Investment securities - non-taxable (3) 208,863 1,902 3.64 % 221,602 1,658 2.99 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell 60,943 134 0.89 % 66,346 388 2.37 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 461,775 1,512 1.32 % 505,582 3,151 2.53 % Securities borrowed 1,568,737 13,327 3.36 % 1,446,412 16,859 4.66 % Other 78,595 1,512 7.72 % 61,263 1,671 11.01 % Interest-earning assets, gross (3) 13,059,736 146,161 4.45 % 11,952,059 150,181 5.03 % Allowance for credit losses (74,430 ) (59,549 ) Interest-earning assets, net 12,985,306 11,892,510 Noninterest-earning assets 1,633,387 1,419,075 Total assets $ 14,618,693 $ 13,311,585 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 6,264,827 $ 15,124 0.97 % $ 5,825,886 $ 17,106 1.19 % Securities loaned 1,474,988 11,277 3.07 % 1,295,002 14,738 4.62 % Notes payable and other borrowings 1,368,038 8,544 2.50 % 1,065,432 9,265 3.51 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,107,853 34,945 1.54 % 8,186,320 41,109 2.03 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,730,975 2,520,057 Other liabilities 633,722 623,710 Total liabilities 12,472,550 11,330,087 Stockholders’ equity 2,121,877 1,958,531 Noncontrolling interest 24,266 22,967 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,618,693 $ 13,311,585 Net interest income (3) $ 111,216 $ 109,072 Net interest spread (3) 2.91 % 3.00 % Net interest margin (3) 3.42 % 3.70 % ____________________ (1) Information presented on a consolidated basis and includes discontinued operations and those assets and liabilities classified as held for sale. (2) Average balance includes non-accrual loans. (3) Presented on a taxable-equivalent basis with annualized taxable equivalent adjustments based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rates for the periods presented. The adjustment to interest income was $0.3 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. Conference Call Information Hilltop will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, May 1, 2020. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review first quarter 2020 financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-508-9457 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0789 (international). The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com). About Hilltop Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. Through Hilltop Holdings’ other wholly owned subsidiary, National Lloyds Corporation, it provides property and casualty insurance through two insurance companies, National Lloyds Insurance Company and American Summit Insurance Company. At March 31, 2020, Hilltop employed approximately 4,850 people and operated approximately 420 locations in 48 states. Hilltop Holdings’ common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HTH." Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com, Nationallloydsinsurance.com and Hilltopsecurities.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “building,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “probable,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (ii) the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governmental authorities to the pandemic, which have caused and are causing significant harm to the global economy and our business; (iii) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate loan losses and increases to the allowance for credit losses as a result of the implementation of CECL, as well as the effects of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (iv) changes in the interest rate environment; (v) the failure of the National Lloyds Corporation sale transaction to close on the expected timeline or at all; (vi) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans; and (v) severe catastrophic events in Texas and other areas of the southern United States. For further discussion of such factors, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200430006015/en/

