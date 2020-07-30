Hilltop Holdings Inc. : Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
07/30/2020 | 05:46pm EDT
Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020. Hilltop produced income from continuing operations to common stockholders of $97.7 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $60.1 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. Including income from discontinued operations related to the insurance segment, income applicable to common stockholders was $128.5 million, or $1.42 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $57.8 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019. Hilltop’s financial results from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 reflect both a significant increase in mortgage origination segment net gains from sales of loans and other mortgage production income and a significant build in the allowance for credit losses associated with the deterioration of the economic outlook from the first quarter of 2020 attributable to the market disruption and economic uncertainties caused by COVID-19.
Hilltop also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share, payable on August 31, 2020, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2020.
As previously announced on April 30, 2020, in light of the uncertain outlook for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hilltop’s commitment to maintain strong capital and liquidity to meet the needs of its customers and communities during this exceptional period of economic uncertainty, Hilltop’s Board of Directors suspended its stock repurchase program. Hilltop’s Board of Directors has the ability to reinstate the share repurchase program at its discretion as circumstances warrant.
The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted financial markets and overall economic conditions, and is expected to continue to have implications on our business and operations. The extent of the impact of COVID-19 on our operational and financial performance for the remainder of 2020 is dependent on certain developments, including, among others, the broader adverse implications of COVID-19 on our customers and clients, potential further disruption and deterioration in the financial services industry, including the mortgage servicing and commercial paper markets, and additional, or extended, federal, state and local government orders and regulations that might be imposed in response to the pandemic, all of which are uncertain.
Jeremy Ford, President and CEO of Hilltop, said, “While these remain very challenging times and there is significant uncertainty about the future impacts from the pandemic, I am very proud of our teammates across Hilltop as they continue to execute and display compassion for our clients and each other. Our results from the second quarter demonstrate the strength and durability of our operating model as the mortgage franchise delivered record pre-tax income of $138 million on $6 billion of mortgage originations, while the securities business grew pre-tax income by 26% to $28 million from strength in the fixed income capital markets and structured finance business lines. While the Bank incurred a pre-tax loss of $17 million, it generated pre-provision net revenue, or PPNR, of $48 million during the quarter driven by solid net interest income and lower operating expenses. The Bank also recognized approximately $66 million of provision expense related to significant deterioration in the economic outlook from the end of the first quarter through June. In addition to exceptional PPNR performance, we were also able to fortify our strong excess capital and liquidity positions during the quarter by executing a subordinated debt offering and closing the sale of National Lloyds.”
Note: Pre-provision net revenue, or PPNR, is a non-GAAP financial measure which represents pre-tax income (loss) plus provision for credit losses. We believe that this financial measure is useful in assessing the ability of a lending institution to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses.
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights for Hilltop:
For the second quarter of 2020, net gains from sales of loans and other mortgage production income within our mortgage origination segment was $295.3 million, compared to $131.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 125.1% increase;
Mortgage loan origination production volume was $6.1 billion during the second quarter of 2020, compared to $4.0 billion in the second quarter of 2019.
The provision for credit losses was $66.0 million during the second quarter of 2020, compared to $34.5 million in the first quarter of 2020;
This significant increase in the provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2020 was primarily associated with the increase in the expected lifetime credit losses under CECL on collectively evaluated loans within the portfolio attributable to the continued market disruption and related macroeconomic uncertainties caused by COVID-19.
Hilltop’s consolidated annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2020 were 3.30% and 23.32%, respectively, compared to 1.74% and 11.63%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2019;
Hilltop’s book value per common share increased to $25.08 at June 30, 2020, compared to $23.71 at March 31, 2020;
Hilltop’s total assets were $16.9 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $15.7 billion at March 31, 2020;
Included $249.8 million in assets of discontinued operations associated with the insurance segment at March 31, 2020.
Loans1, net of allowance for credit losses, increased to $7.3 billion compared to $6.7 billion at March 31, 2020;
Included supporting our impacted banking clients through funding of over 2,800 loans totaling approximately $672 million at June 30, 2020 through the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP.
Non-performing loans were $68.3 million, or 0.65% of total loans at June 30, 2020, compared to $87.4 million, or 0.89% of total loans, at March 31, 2020;
As of June 30, 2020, we approved approximately $968 million in COVID-19 related loan modifications;
Extent of progression of these loans into non-performing loans during future periods is uncertain.
Loans held for sale increased by 6.5% from March 31, 2020 to $2.6 billion at June 30, 2020;
Total deposits were $11.6 billion at June 30, 2020, compared to $9.9 billion at March 31, 2020;
On May 11, 2020, Hilltop completed the issuance and sale of $50 million aggregate principal amount of 5.75% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due May 2030 and $150 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due May 2035;
Hilltop maintained strong capital levels with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio2 of 12.60% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 18.46% at June 30, 2020;
Ratios reflect Hilltop’s decision to elect the transition option as issued by the federal banking regulatory agencies in March 2020 that permits banking institutions to mitigate the estimated cumulative regulatory capital effects from CECL over a five-year transitionary period.
Hilltop’s consolidated net interest margin3 decreased to 2.80% for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 3.41% in the first quarter of 2020;
For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest income from continuing operations was $468.1 million, compared to $276.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 69.2% increase;
For the second quarter of 2020, noninterest expense from continuing operations was $370.2 million, compared to $304.1 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 21.7% increase; and
Hilltop’s effective tax rate from continuing operations was 23.3% during the second quarter of 2020, compared to 23.0% during the same period in 2019.
Discontinued Operations
On June 30, 2020, Hilltop completed the sale of its insurance segment, National Lloyds Corporation, for cash proceeds of $154.1 million. Insurance segment results and its assets and liabilities have been presented as discontinued operations. Included within discontinued operations for the second quarter of 2020 is the recognition of a gain associated with this transaction of $32.3 million, net of $5.1 million in transaction costs and subject to post-closing adjustments. The resulting book gain from this sale transaction was not recognized for tax purposes pursuant to the rules under the Internal Revenue code. Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, was $30.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to ($2.3) million, or ($0.02) per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019.
___________________________
Note: “Consolidated” refers to our consolidated financial position and consolidated results of operations, including discontinued operations and assets and liabilities classified as held for sale.
1 “Loans” reflect loans held for investment excluding broker-dealer loans, net of allowance for credit losses, of $422.1 million and $505.9 million at June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.
2 Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets.
3 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Consolidated Financial and Other Information
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(in 000's)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Cash and due from banks
$
1,655,492
$
524,370
$
433,626
$
281,445
$
303,424
Federal funds sold
385
401
394
423
521
Assets segregated for regulatory purposes
194,626
178,805
157,436
83,878
151,271
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
161,457
23,356
59,031
49,998
50,660
Securities:
Trading, at fair value
648,037
393,581
689,576
707,268
601,524
Available for sale, at fair value, net
1,091,348
972,318
911,493
915,334
916,519
Held to maturity, at amortized cost, net
343,198
355,110
386,326
371,361
365,905
Equity, at fair value
122
107
166
164
150
2,082,705
1,721,116
1,987,561
1,994,127
1,884,098
Loans held for sale
2,592,307
2,433,407
2,106,361
1,984,231
1,609,477
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
7,849,904
7,345,250
7,381,400
7,321,208
7,202,604
Allowance for credit losses
(156,383
)
(106,739
)
(61,136
)
(55,604
)
(55,177
)
Loans held for investment, net
7,693,521
7,238,511
7,320,264
7,265,604
7,147,427
Broker-dealer and clearing organization receivables
1,222,627
1,838,789
1,780,280
1,731,979
1,707,249
Premises and equipment, net
210,975
215,261
210,375
203,601
198,266
Operating lease right-of-use assets
119,954
113,395
114,320
119,035
120,965
Other assets
709,246
876,615
460,258
578,422
547,768
Goodwill
267,447
267,447
267,447
267,447
267,447
Other intangible assets, net
23,374
25,019
26,666
28,432
30,308
Assets of discontinued operations
—
249,758
248,429
248,407
246,989
Total assets
$
16,934,116
$
15,706,250
$
15,172,448
$
14,837,029
$
14,265,870
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
3,467,500
$
2,865,192
$
2,769,556
$
2,732,325
$
2,598,253
Interest-bearing
8,182,098
7,082,297
6,262,658
5,998,547
5,864,826
Total deposits
11,649,598
9,947,489
9,032,214
8,730,872
8,463,079
Broker-dealer and clearing organization payables
1,158,628
1,259,181
1,605,518
1,546,163
1,531,891
Short-term borrowings
720,164
1,329,948
1,424,010
1,502,755
1,338,893
Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value
55,340
22,768
43,817
59,249
45,447
Notes payable
450,158
244,042
256,269
217,841
204,423
Operating lease liabilities
131,411
124,123
125,619
128,295
129,858
Junior subordinated debentures
67,012
67,012
67,012
67,012
67,012
Other liabilities
409,672
408,224
348,519
355,629
284,136
Liabilities of discontinued operations
—
139,730
140,674
145,786
149,326
Total liabilities
14,641,983
13,542,517
13,043,652
12,753,602
12,214,065
Common stock
902
901
906
906
928
Additional paid-in capital
1,439,686
1,437,301
1,445,233
1,441,604
1,473,599
Accumulated other comprehensive income
23,813
20,939
11,419
12,305
7,862
Retained earnings
797,331
676,946
644,860
602,835
544,275
Deferred compensation employee stock trust, net
778
774
776
789
788
Employee stock trust
(150
)
(150
)
(155
)
(170
)
(171
)
Total Hilltop stockholders' equity
2,262,360
2,136,711
2,103,039
2,058,269
2,027,281
Noncontrolling interests
29,773
27,022
25,757
25,158
24,524
Total stockholders' equity
2,292,133
2,163,733
2,128,796
2,083,427
2,051,805
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
$
16,934,116
$
15,706,250
$
15,172,448
$
14,837,029
$
14,265,870
Three Months Ended
Consolidated Income Statements
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(in 000's, except per share data)
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
107,860
$
111,168
$
115,696
$
119,580
$
114,325
Securities borrowed
12,883
13,327
16,196
21,010
15,517
Securities:
Taxable
11,698
15,695
15,174
14,885
13,778
Tax-exempt
1,539
1,610
1,572
1,576
1,513
Other
951
3,075
3,180
3,889
3,867
Total interest income
134,931
144,875
151,818
160,940
149,000
Interest expense:
Deposits
11,947
15,124
17,480
18,887
18,036
Securities loaned
10,796
11,277
13,989
17,889
13,470
Short-term borrowings
2,367
4,744
6,244
8,166
6,897
Notes payable
3,768
2,418
2,337
2,265
2,165
Junior subordinated debentures
705
850
909
955
986
Other
790
126
99
132
162
Total interest expense
30,373
34,539
41,058
48,294
41,716
Net interest income
104,558
110,336
110,760
112,646
107,284
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
66,026
34,549
6,880
47
(672
)
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses
38,532
75,787
103,880
112,599
107,956
Noninterest income:
Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income
295,317
150,486
120,573
157,050
131,173
Mortgage loan origination fees
45,341
28,554
36,939
37,782
33,409
Securities commissions and fees
34,234
40,069
33,205
34,426
34,142
Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions
29,120
23,180
32,083
28,685
22,859
Other
64,113
29,424
40,846
48,562
55,120
Total noninterest income
468,125
271,713
263,646
306,505
276,703
Noninterest expense:
Employees' compensation and benefits
276,893
196,356
212,498
232,449
212,959
Occupancy and equipment, net
26,174
19,522
30,617
27,002
27,938
Professional services
15,737
14,798
17,211
15,472
13,773
Other
51,405
51,225
47,542
46,263
49,418
Total noninterest expense
370,209
281,901
307,868
321,186
304,088
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
136,448
65,599
59,658
97,918
80,571
Income tax expense
31,808
15,148
13,579
21,472
18,526
Income from continuing operations
104,640
50,451
46,079
76,446
62,045
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
30,775
3,151
5,623
5,261
(2,254
)
Net income
135,415
53,602
51,702
81,707
59,791
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
6,939
3,966
2,426
2,289
1,980
Income attributable to Hilltop
$
128,476
$
49,636
$
49,276
$
79,418
$
57,811
Earnings per common share:
Basic:
Earnings from continuing operations
$
1.08
$
0.51
$
0.48
$
0.81
$
0.64
Earnings (losses) from discontinued operations
0.34
0.04
0.06
0.06
(0.02
)
$
1.42
$
0.55
$
0.54
$
0.87
$
0.62
Diluted:
Earnings from continuing operations
$
1.08
$
0.51
$
0.48
$
0.81
$
0.64
Earnings (losses) from discontinued operations
0.34
0.04
0.06
0.05
(0.02
)
$
1.42
$
0.55
$
0.54
$
0.86
$
0.62
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.08
$
0.08
$
0.08
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
90,164
90,509
90,606
91,745
93,399
Diluted
90,164
90,550
90,711
91,824
93,418
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
Segment Results
Mortgage
All Other and
Hilltop
(in 000's)
Banking
Broker-Dealer
Origination
Insurance
Corporate
Eliminations
Consolidated
Net interest income (expense)
$
94,102
$
9,663
$
(1,667
)
$
—
$
(3,232
)
$
5,692
$
104,558
Provision for credit losses
65,600
426
—
—
—
—
66,026
Noninterest income
10,656
122,961
340,487
—
550
(6,529
)
468,125
Noninterest expense
56,622
104,411
200,493
—
8,888
(205
)
370,209
Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
(17,464
)
27,787
138,327
—
(11,570
)
(632
)
136,448
Income (loss) from discontinued operations before taxes
—
—
—
(1,911
)
32,341
—
30,430
$
(17,464
)
$
27,787
$
138,327
$
(1,911
)
$
20,771
$
(632
)
$
166,878
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
Segment Results
Mortgage
All Other and
Hilltop
(in 000's)
Banking
Broker-Dealer
Origination
Insurance
Corporate
Eliminations
Consolidated
Net interest income (expense)
$
188,025
$
22,836
$
(1,299
)
$
—
$
(4,888
)
$
10,220
$
214,894
Provision for credit losses
99,875
700
—
—
—
—
100,575
Noninterest income
19,427
209,170
519,455
—
2,838
(11,052
)
739,838
Noninterest expense
113,589
185,350
340,045
—
13,741
(615
)
652,110
Income (loss) from continuing operations before taxes
(6,012
)
45,956
178,111
—
(15,791
)
(217
)
202,047
Income from discontinued operations before taxes
—
—
—
2,103
32,341
—
34,444
$
(6,012
)
$
45,956
$
178,111
$
2,103
$
16,550
$
(217
)
$
236,491
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Selected Financial Data
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Hilltop Consolidated (1):
Return on average stockholders' equity
23.32%
9.38%
9.43%
15.55%
11.63%
Return on average assets
3.30%
1.47%
1.40%
2.26%
1.74%
Net interest margin (2)
2.80%
3.41%
3.30%
3.45%
3.49%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3):
As reported
2.81%
3.42%
3.31%
3.46%
3.49%
Impact of purchase accounting
10 bps
22 bps
19 bps
26 bps
23 bps
Book value per common share ($)
25.08
23.71
23.20
22.71
21.85
Shares outstanding, end of period (000's)
90,222
90,108
90,641
90,629
92,775
Dividend payout ratio (4)
6.32%
16.41%
14.71%
9.24%
12.92%
Banking Segment:
Net interest margin (2)
3.11%
3.81%
3.77%
3.97%
4.06%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (3):
As reported
3.12%
3.82%
3.78%
3.98%
4.06%
Impact of purchase accounting
12 bps
30 bps
25 bps
35 bps
31 bps
Accretion of discount on loans ($000's)
3,217
6,639
5,698
7,868
6,444
Net charge-offs (recoveries) ($000's)
16,382
1,508
1,348
(380)
2,960
Return on average assets
-0.42%
0.33%
1.17%
1.51%
1.43%
Fee income ratio
10.2%
8.5%
10.8%
8.3%
10.3%
Efficiency ratio
54.1%
55.5%
54.9%
50.5%
55.9%
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
31,583
32,347
31,455
31,309
33,050
Broker-Dealer Segment:
Net revenue ($000's) (5)
132,624
99,382
113,128
121,466
116,969
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
79,697
56,550
64,301
69,954
70,333
Variable compensation expense ($000's)
52,372
32,024
39,505
44,921
44,833
Compensation as a % of net revenue
60.1%
56.9%
56.8%
57.6%
60.1%
Pre-tax margin (6)
21.0%
18.3%
21.4%
22.2%
18.9%
Mortgage Origination Segment:
Mortgage loan originations - volume ($000's):
Home purchases
3,204,573
2,341,847
2,958,176
3,380,812
3,329,024
Refinancings
2,894,486
1,280,741
1,442,329
1,390,989
631,065
Total mortgage loan originations - volume
6,099,059
3,622,588
4,400,505
4,771,801
3,960,089
Mortgage loan sales - volume ($000's)
5,934,914
3,486,249
4,226,425
4,316,118
3,338,070
Net gains from mortgage loan sales (basis points):
As reported
368
325
304
335
333
Impact of sales to banking segment
(1
)
(13
)
(8
)
(1
)
0
Mortgage servicing rights asset ($000's) (7)
81,263
30,298
55,504
51,297
53,695
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
160,824
100,328
109,753
123,890
106,449
Variable compensation expense ($000's)
113,826
58,280
67,224
81,287
65,516
Insurance Segment:
Loss and LAE ratio
78.5%
39.7%
43.6%
44.9%
74.6%
Expense ratio
39.1%
38.0%
40.5%
38.3%
38.4%
Combined ratio
117.6%
77.7%
84.1%
83.2%
113.0%
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
3,220
2,777
2,929
2,748
2,784
____________________________________
(1)
Ratios and financial data presented on a consolidated basis and includes discontinued operations and those assets and liabilities classified as held for sale.
(2)
Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(3)
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent adjustments are based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for all periods presented. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins for all earning assets, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. The taxable equivalent adjustments to interest income for Hilltop (consolidated) were $0.3 million, $0.3 million, $0.1 million, $0.1 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, for the periods presented and for the banking segment were $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.1 million, $0.1 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, for the periods presented.
(4)
Dividend payout ratio is defined as cash dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share.
(5)
Net revenue is defined as the sum of total broker-dealer net interest income plus total broker-dealer noninterest income.
(6)
Pre-tax margin is defined as income before income taxes divided by net revenue.
(7)
Reported on a consolidated basis and therefore does not include mortgage servicing rights assets related to loans serviced for the banking segment, which are eliminated in consolidation.
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Capital Ratios
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Tier 1 capital (to average assets):
PlainsCapital
10.37%
12.06%
11.61%
11.79%
12.53%
Hilltop
12.60%
13.03%
12.71%
12.67%
13.00%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets):
PlainsCapital
14.03%
13.33%
13.45%
13.25%
13.84%
Hilltop
18.46%
15.96%
16.70%
16.15%
16.32%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets):
PlainsCapital
14.03%
13.33%
13.45%
13.25%
13.84%
Hilltop
19.06%
16.38%
17.13%
16.58%
16.77%
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets):
PlainsCapital
14.88%
14.26%
14.13%
13.87%
14.48%
Hilltop
21.82%
17.00%
17.55%
16.95%
17.14%
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Non-Performing Assets Portfolio Data
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis ($000's) (1):
Commercial real estate
13,743
23,352
7,308
8,727
5,276
Commercial and industrial
32,259
47,121
15,262
13,313
14,152
Construction and land development
1,404
1,402
1,316
1,358
1,413
1-4 family residential
20,552
15,237
12,204
12,103
11,136
Consumer
308
310
26
30
34
Broker-dealer
—
—
—
—
—
68,266
87,422
36,116
35,531
32,011
Non-performing loans as a % of total loans
0.65%
0.89%
0.38%
0.38%
0.36%
Other real estate owned ($000's)
26,602
15,429
18,202
18,738
20,753
Other repossessed assets ($000's)
315
315
—
—
—
Non-performing assets ($000's)
95,183
103,166
54,318
54,269
52,764
Non-performing assets as a % of total assets
0.56%
0.66%
0.36%
0.37%
0.37%
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing ($000's)
124,682
101,300
102,707
81,678
77,425
Troubled debt restructurings included in accruing loans held for investment ($000's)
2,025
2,286
2,173
2,222
2,256
____________________________________
(1)
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis do not include COVID 19 related loan modifications. The Bank’s COVID-19 payment deferral programs allow for a deferral of principal and/or interest payments with such deferred principal payments due and payable on maturity date of the existing loan. As of June 30, 2020, the Bank’s actions included approval of approximately $968 million in COVID-19 related loan modifications. The extent to which these measures will impact with Bank is uncertain, and any progression of these loans into non-accrual status, during future periods is uncertain and will depend on future developments that cannot be predicted.
Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Average
Interest
Annualized
Average
Interest
Annualized
Outstanding
Earned or
Yield or
Outstanding
Earned or
Yield or
Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details (1)
Balance
Paid
Rate
Balance
Paid
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Loans held for sale
$
2,308,368
$
20,036
3.47
%
$
1,307,251
$
15,041
4.60
%
Loans held for investment, gross (2)
7,744,395
87,823
4.50
%
7,078,807
99,284
5.57
%
Investment securities - taxable
1,681,336
12,489
2.97
%
1,733,536
14,654
3.38
%
Investment securities - non-taxable (3)
215,645
1,822
3.38
%
227,953
1,687
2.96
%
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell
61,956
(7
)
(0.04
)%
69,369
369
2.13
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
1,569,277
541
0.14
%
325,130
1,982
2.44
%
Securities borrowed
1,375,849
12,883
3.70
%
1,598,063
15,517
3.84
%
Other
59,917
439
2.95
%
68,990
1,682
9.77
%
Interest-earning assets, gross (3)
15,016,743
136,026
3.60
%
12,409,099
150,216
4.81
%
Allowance for credit losses
(102,216
)
(59,437
)
Interest-earning assets, net
14,914,527
12,349,662
Noninterest-earning assets
1,603,791
1,414,227
Total assets
$
16,518,318
$
13,763,889
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
$
7,925,031
$
11,946
0.61
%
$
5,792,236
$
18,036
1.25
%
Securities loaned
1,280,958
10,797
3.39
%
1,462,370
13,470
3.69
%
Notes payable and other borrowings
1,110,516
7,998
2.88
%
1,389,295
10,674
3.06
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
10,316,505
30,741
1.20
%
8,643,901
42,180
1.95
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,303,165
2,549,792
Other liabilities
658,416
551,333
Total liabilities
14,278,086
11,745,026
Stockholders’ equity
2,215,538
1,995,811
Noncontrolling interest
24,694
23,052
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
16,518,318
$
13,763,889
Net interest income (3)
$
105,285
$
108,036
Net interest spread (3)
2.40
%
2.86
%
Net interest margin (3)
2.81
%
3.49
%
_____________________________________
(1)
Information presented on a consolidated basis and includes discontinued operations and those assets and liabilities classified as held for sale.
(2)
Average balance includes non-accrual loans.
(3)
Presented on a taxable-equivalent basis with annualized taxable equivalent adjustments based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rates for the periods presented. The adjustment to interest income was $0.3 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Conference Call Information
About Hilltop
Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. At June 30, 2020, Hilltop employed approximately 4,800 people and operated approximately 420 locations in 48 states. Hilltop Holdings’ common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HTH." Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com and Hilltopsecurities.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “building,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “probable,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (ii) the COVID-19 pandemic and the response of governmental authorities to the pandemic, which have caused and are causing significant harm to the global economy and our business; (iii) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate credit losses, as well as the effects of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (iv) changes in the interest rate environment; and (v) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans. For further discussion of such factors, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.