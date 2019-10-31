Hilltop Holdings Inc. : Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019 0 10/31/2019 | 05:31pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2019. Hilltop produced income to common stockholders of $79.4 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $35.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. Hilltop also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share payable on December 3, 2019, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2019. Additionally, under the stock repurchase program approved by the Hilltop Board of Directors in January 2019, Hilltop was authorized to repurchase its outstanding common stock in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions. Hilltop has paid $73.4 million to repurchase 3,390,247 shares at an average price of $21.64 during the first nine months of 2019. These shares were returned to the pool of authorized but unissued shares of common stock. Share repurchase amounts include the repurchase of common shares to offset issuances under the employee compensation plan. The aforementioned repurchases are inclusive of the purchase of 2,175,404 shares of our common stock from Oak Hill Capital Partners III, L.P., Oak Hill Capital Management Partners III, L.P. and Oak Hill Capital Management, LLC (collectively, “Oak Hill Capital”) for $48.4 million, or $22.25 per share, and consummated on August 20, 2019. As a result, the repurchase of shares by Hilltop from Oak Hill Capital fully utilized the stock repurchase program previously authorized in January 2019. Based upon a review recently conducted, Hilltop determined that we did not design and maintain effective internal control over certain aspects relating to the determination of the qualitative factors considered by management in the allowance for loan losses estimation process, particularly quantitative support for such qualitative factors. Based upon the foregoing, management and the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors concluded that this control deficiency constituted a material weakness as of December 31, 2018. As of the date of this press release, we do not expect this control deficiency to result in a restatement of our consolidated financial statements. We expect to file an amendment to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 to include disclosures concerning this material weakness. In addition, we anticipate that the report of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP on our internal control over financial reporting at December 31, 2018 will be revised to reflect the identification of this material weakness. Hilltop and our Board of Directors are committed to maintaining a strong internal control environment. Management has evaluated the material weakness described above and has made significant progress updating its design and implementation of internal controls to remediate the aforementioned control deficiency and enhance our internal control environment. The remediation plan is being implemented and includes enhanced documentation and quantitative analysis of the qualitative factors considered in the estimation of the allowance for loan losses. Management expects to successfully implement the remediation plan prior to filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019, and currently plans to evaluate our updated internal controls design and determine whether the controls have operated effectively during the fourth quarter of 2019. Effective January 1, 2020, Hilltop will adopt the current expected credit loss model, or CECL, which will replace the current process for estimating allowance for loan losses in its entirety. Based upon the work completed to date and the current loan portfolios, we estimate that the allowance for credit losses will be between $80 million and $110 million, inclusive of the change in reserve for unfunded commitments, when CECL is adopted on January 1, 2020. The estimated increase over the current allowance for loan losses is driven by the fact that under CECL the allowance will cover expected credit losses over the entire expected life of the loan portfolios and also will take into account forecasts of expected future macroeconomic conditions. While not expected to be material, the impact of the adoption of CECL also will affect our regulatory capital, performance and other asset quality ratios. Jeremy Ford, CEO of Hilltop, said, “This was an excellent quarter for all of the Hilltop businesses, as each improved pre-tax income versus the prior quarter and prior year. During the quarter, the Bank generated strong earnings from loan growth and a focus on efficiency, HilltopSecurities delivered profit improvement from growth in Capital Markets and Structured Finance, and National Lloyds produced solid income from reduced storm activity and the execution of our previously disclosed strategy to exit non-core states. Importantly, the mortgage team at PrimeLending reported record results by maintaining their focus on profitable originations and efficiency efforts while the mortage market conditions improved. I want to thank all of our teammates across Hilltop for their part in executing towards our combined vision and am excited about our momentum heading into the fourth quarter of 2019.” Third Quarter 2019 Highlights for Hilltop: Hilltop’s annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the third quarter of 2019 were 2.26% and 15.55%, respectively, compared to 1.07% and 7.41%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018;

Hilltop’s book value per common share increased to $22.71 at September 30, 2019, compared to $21.85 at June 30, 2019;

Hilltop’s total assets were $14.8 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $14.3 billion at June 30, 2019;

Loans 1 , net of allowance for loan losses, increased to $6.7 billion compared to $6.6 billion at June 30, 2019;

, net of allowance for loan losses, increased to $6.7 billion compared to $6.6 billion at June 30, 2019; Non-performing loans were $35.5 million, or 0.38% of total loans at September 30, 2019, compared to $32.0 million, or 0.36% of total loans, at June 30, 2019;

Loans held for sale increased by 23.3% from June 30, 2019 to $2.0 billion at September 30, 2019;

Total deposits were $8.7 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $8.5 billion at June 30, 2019;

Hilltop maintained strong capital levels with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 2 of 12.67% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 16.15% at September 30, 2019;

of 12.67% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 16.15% at September 30, 2019; Hilltop’s net interest margin 3 decreased to 3.45% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 3.49% in the second quarter of 2019;

decreased to 3.45% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 3.49% in the second quarter of 2019; The provision (recovery) for loan losses was $47 thousand during the third quarter of 2019, compared to ($0.7) million in the second quarter of 2019;

For the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income was $341.4 million, compared to $269.7 million in the third quarter of 2018, a 26.6% increase;

For the third quarter of 2019, noninterest expense was $350.1 million, compared to $335.7 million in the third quarter of 2018, a 4.3% increase; and

Hilltop’s effective tax rate increased to 21.8% during the third quarter of 2019, compared to 17.0% during the same period in 2018. The effective tax rate during the third quarter of 2018 was lower than the statutory rate due to tax planning strategies and a tax benefit recognized on the deductible portion of settlement of litigation.

1 “Loans” reflect loans held for investment excluding broker dealer loans, net of allowance for loan losses, of $558.1 million and $570.3 million at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively. 2 Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets. 3 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest earning assets. Consolidated Financial and Other Information Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in 000's) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Cash and due from banks $ 326,129 $ 342,001 $ 313,192 $ 644,073 $ 405,682 Federal funds sold 423 521 438 400 468 Assets segregated for regulatory purposes 83,878 151,271 156,851 133,993 220,115 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 49,998 50,660 65,205 61,611 164,656 Securities: Trading, at fair value 707,268 601,524 703,295 745,466 660,314 Available for sale, at fair value 1,003,850 1,009,924 1,019,851 875,658 874,496 Held to maturity, at amortized cost 371,361 365,905 369,865 351,012 348,163 Equity, at fair value 19,494 19,592 19,343 19,679 21,555 2,101,973 1,996,945 2,112,354 1,991,815 1,904,528 Loans held for sale 1,984,231 1,609,477 1,059,280 1,393,246 1,524,980 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 7,321,208 7,202,604 7,011,679 6,930,458 6,940,306 Allowance for loan losses (55,604 ) (55,177 ) (58,809 ) (59,486 ) (60,152 ) Loans held for investment, net 7,265,604 7,147,427 6,952,870 6,870,972 6,880,154 Broker-dealer and clearing organization receivables 1,731,979 1,707,249 1,651,199 1,440,287 1,491,507 Premises and equipment, net 213,757 208,975 210,333 237,373 236,172 Operating lease right-of-use assets 121,838 123,832 108,806 — — Other assets 633,794 602,143 591,442 580,362 604,445 Goodwill 291,435 291,435 291,435 291,435 291,435 Other intangible assets, net 31,990 33,934 35,965 38,005 40,394 Total assets $ 14,837,029 $ 14,265,870 $ 13,549,370 $ 13,683,572 $ 13,764,536 Deposits: Non interest-bearing $ 2,732,325 $ 2,598,253 $ 2,490,144 $ 2,560,750 $ 2,525,677 Interest-bearing 5,998,547 5,864,826 5,807,975 5,975,406 5,764,556 Total deposits 8,730,872 8,463,079 8,298,119 8,536,156 8,290,233 Broker-dealer and clearing organization payables 1,546,163 1,531,891 1,490,227 1,294,925 1,396,401 Short-term borrowings 1,502,755 1,338,893 914,525 1,065,807 1,216,649 Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value 59,249 45,447 69,354 81,667 179,582 Notes payable 245,341 231,923 225,372 228,872 220,192 Operating lease liabilities 131,133 132,750 118,452 — — Junior subordinated debentures 67,012 67,012 67,012 67,012 67,012 Other liabilities 471,077 403,070 351,178 435,240 430,309 Total liabilities 12,753,602 12,214,065 11,534,239 11,709,679 11,800,378 Common stock 906 928 938 936 946 Additional paid-in capital 1,441,604 1,473,599 1,491,585 1,489,816 1,504,467 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 12,305 7,862 (1,062 ) (8,627 ) (14,722 ) Retained earnings 602,835 544,275 499,452 466,737 448,923 Deferred compensation employee stock trust, net 789 788 827 825 860 Employee stock trust (170 ) (171 ) (213 ) (217 ) (252 ) Total Hilltop stockholders' equity 2,058,269 2,027,281 1,991,527 1,949,470 1,940,222 Noncontrolling interests 25,158 24,524 23,604 24,423 23,936 Total stockholders' equity 2,083,427 2,051,805 2,015,131 1,973,893 1,964,158 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 14,837,029 $ 14,265,870 $ 13,549,370 $ 13,683,572 $ 13,764,536 Three Months Ended Consolidated Income Statements September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in 000's, except per share data) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 119,580 $ 114,325 $ 110,870 $ 119,322 $ 113,535 Securities borrowed 21,010 15,517 16,859 16,782 16,346 Securities: Taxable 15,764 14,684 15,616 15,512 11,994 Tax-exempt 1,576 1,513 1,498 1,648 1,717 Other 4,026 4,017 5,197 4,438 4,734 Total interest income 161,956 150,056 150,040 157,702 148,326 Interest expense: Deposits 18,887 18,036 17,106 14,838 12,353 Securities loaned 17,889 13,470 14,738 13,935 13,984 Short-term borrowings 8,166 6,897 5,471 7,476 7,831 Notes payable 2,715 2,629 2,641 2,627 2,702 Junior subordinated debentures 955 986 1,001 968 955 Other 132 162 152 143 160 Total interest expense 48,744 42,180 41,109 39,987 37,985 Net interest income 113,212 107,876 108,931 117,715 110,341 Provision (recovery) for loan losses 47 (672 ) 951 6,926 (371 ) Net interest income after provision (recovery) for loan losses 113,165 108,548 107,980 110,789 110,712 Noninterest income: Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income 157,050 131,173 96,139 90,628 116,243 Mortgage loan origination fees 37,782 33,409 21,873 26,615 27,004 Securities commissions and fees 34,426 34,142 35,969 36,984 36,968 Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions 28,685 22,859 20,160 26,260 23,487 Net insurance premiums earned 32,654 33,466 33,203 34,146 34,185 Other 50,804 57,822 45,124 23,883 31,810 Total noninterest income 341,401 312,871 252,468 238,516 269,697 Noninterest expense: Employees' compensation and benefits 235,197 215,743 189,898 179,881 205,575 Occupancy and equipment, net 27,202 28,219 28,023 30,512 29,015 Professional services 24,346 23,753 22,942 26,793 27,984 Loss and loss adjustment expenses 14,677 24,981 14,926 20,694 18,712 Other 48,687 50,981 53,296 52,939 54,425 Total noninterest expense 350,109 343,677 309,085 310,819 335,711 Income before income taxes 104,457 77,742 51,363 38,486 44,698 Income tax expense 22,750 17,951 11,586 8,928 7,600 Net income 81,707 59,791 39,777 29,558 37,098 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,289 1,980 991 1,443 1,293 Income attributable to Hilltop $ 79,418 $ 57,811 $ 38,786 $ 28,115 $ 35,805 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.62 $ 0.41 $ 0.30 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.62 $ 0.41 $ 0.30 $ 0.38 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 91,745 93,399 93,669 94,092 94,554 Diluted 91,824 93,418 93,669 94,130 94,610 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Segment Results Broker- Mortgage All Other and Hilltop (in 000's) Banking Dealer Origination Insurance Corporate Eliminations Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 97,642 $ 13,724 $ (2,725 ) $ 566 $ (1,384 ) $ 5,389 $ 113,212 Provision (recovery) for loan losses — 47 — — — — 47 Noninterest income 8,856 107,742 194,857 34,896 460 (5,410 ) 341,401 Noninterest expense 53,767 94,411 160,634 28,923 12,561 (187 ) 350,109 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 52,731 $ 27,008 $ 31,498 $ 6,539 $ (13,485 ) $ 166 $ 104,457 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Segment Results Broker- Mortgage All Other and Hilltop (in 000's) Banking Dealer Origination Insurance Corporate Eliminations Consolidated Net interest income (expense) $ 283,755 $ 37,984 $ (4,224 ) $ 1,802 $ (4,045 ) $ 14,747 $ 330,019 Provision (recovery) for loan losses 355 (29 ) — — — — 326 Noninterest income 30,219 304,607 477,438 107,539 1,850 (14,913 ) 906,740 Noninterest expense 172,744 277,088 417,032 98,850 37,397 (240 ) 1,002,871 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 140,875 $ 65,532 $ 56,182 $ 10,491 $ (39,592 ) $ 74 $ 233,562 Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Selected Financial Data 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Hilltop Consolidated: Return on average stockholders' equity 15.55% 11.63% 8.04% 5.76% 7.41% Return on average assets 2.26% 1.74% 1.21% 0.86% 1.07% Net interest margin (1) 3.45% 3.49% 3.69% 3.75% 3.48% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (2): As reported 3.46% 3.49% 3.70% 3.76% 3.49% Impact of purchase accounting 26 bps 23 bps 32 bps 43 bps 28 bps Book value per common share ($) 22.71 21.85 21.23 20.83 20.51 Shares outstanding, end of period (000's) 90,629 92,775 93,821 93,610 94,594 Dividend payout ratio (3) 9.24% 12.92% 19.32% 23.43% 18.48% Banking Segment: Net interest margin (1) 3.97% 4.06% 4.24% 4.50% 4.13% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (2): As reported 3.98% 4.06% 4.25% 4.51% 4.14% Impact of purchase accounting 35 bps 31 bps 44 bps 61 bps 39 bps Accretion of discount on loans ($000's) 7,868 6,444 8,735 12,737 8,147 Net charge-offs (recoveries) ($000's) (380) 2,960 1,628 7,592 1,447 Return on average assets 1.51% 1.43% 1.34% 1.31% 1.19% Fee income ratio 8.3% 10.3% 10.3% 10.1% 10.7% Efficiency ratio 50.5% 55.9% 58.8% 56.8% 63.7% Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 31,309 33,050 32,171 31,955 36,878 Broker-Dealer Segment: Net revenue ($000's) (4) 121,466 116,969 104,157 89,750 95,266 Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 69,954 70,333 63,075 54,249 59,535 Variable compensation expense ($000's) 44,921 44,833 34,581 31,744 33,574 Compensation as a % of net revenue 57.6% 60.1% 60.6% 60.4% 62.5% Pre-tax margin (5) 22.2% 18.9% 15.8% 12.1% 10.4% Mortgage Origination Segment: Mortgage loan originations - volume ($000's): Home purchases 3,380,812 3,329,024 2,050,760 2,586,677 3,237,444 Refinancings 1,390,989 631,065 396,282 384,990 416,201 Total mortgage loan originations - volume 4,771,801 3,960,089 2,447,042 2,971,667 3,653,645 Mortgage loan sales - volume ($000's) 4,316,118 3,338,070 2,711,114 3,008,793 4,015,051 Net gains from mortgage loan sales (basis points) 335 333 330 334 330 Mortgage servicing rights asset ($000's) (6) 51,297 53,695 62,049 66,102 68,804 Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 123,890 106,449 79,043 84,334 102,025 Variable compensation expense ($000's) 81,287 65,516 38,929 44,529 58,686 Insurance Segment: Loss and LAE ratio 44.9% 74.6% 45.0% 60.6% 54.7% Expense ratio 38.3% 38.4% 41.5% 37.9% 38.8% Combined ratio 83.2% 113.0% 86.5% 98.5% 93.5% Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's) 2,748 2,784 3,202 2,670 2,595 (1) Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (2) Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent adjustments are based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for all periods presented. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins for all earning assets, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. The taxable equivalent adjustments to interest income for Hilltop (consolidated) were $0.1 million, $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.3 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, for the periods presented and for the banking segment were $0.1 million, $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.2 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, for each of the periods presented. (3) Dividend payout ratio is defined as cash dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share. (4) Net revenue is defined as the sum of total broker-dealer net interest income plus total broker-dealer noninterest income. (5) Pre-tax margin is defined as income before income taxes divided by net revenue (6) Reported on a consolidated basis and therefore does not include mortgage servicing rights assets related to loans serviced for the banking segment, which are eliminated in consolidation. September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Capital Ratios 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Tier 1 capital (to average assets): PlainsCapital 11.79 % 12.53 % 12.61 % 12.47 % 11.86 % Hilltop 12.67 % 13.00 % 13.22 % 12.53 % 12.40 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 13.25 % 13.84 % 13.89 % 13.90 % 13.88 % Hilltop 16.15 % 16.32 % 16.75 % 16.58 % 16.95 % Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 13.25 % 13.84 % 13.89 % 13.90 % 13.88 % Hilltop 16.58 % 16.77 % 17.22 % 17.04 % 17.42 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets): PlainsCapital 13.87 % 14.48 % 14.60 % 14.63 % 14.63 % Hilltop 16.95 % 17.14 % 17.64 % 17.47 % 17.87 % September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Non-Performing Loans Portfolio Data 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis ($000's): Commercial real estate 8,727 5,276 5,332 5,324 7,506 Commercial and industrial 13,313 14,152 13,350 14,870 21,323 Construction and land development 1,358 1,413 1,473 3,278 3,402 1-4 family residential 12,103 11,136 10,662 10,437 4,476 Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Consumer 30 34 38 41 45 Broker-dealer — — — — — Covered — — — — 5,777 35,531 32,011 30,855 33,950 42,529 Non-performing loans as a % of total loans 0.38 % 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.41 % 0.50 % Other real estate owned ($000's) 18,738 20,753 23,066 27,578 32,518 Other repossessed assets ($000's) — — 30 68 99 Non-performing assets ($000's) 54,269 52,764 53,951 61,596 75,146 Non-performing assets as a % of total assets 0.37 % 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.45 % 0.55 % Non-PCI loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing ($000's) 81,678 77,425 77,045 83,131 80,664 Troubled debt restructurings included in accruing loans held for investment ($000's) 2,222 2,256 1,313 1,339 1,362 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Average Interest Annualized Average Interest Annualized Outstanding Earned or Yield or Outstanding Earned or Yield or Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Assets Interest-earning assets Loans held for sale $ 1,754,975 $ 18,178 4.14 % $ 1,718,410 $ 20,409 4.75 % Loans held for investment, gross (1) 7,167,169 101,402 5.57 % 6,767,004 93,126 5.41 % Investment securities - taxable 1,815,454 15,733 3.47 % 1,625,368 11,964 2.94 % Investment securities - non-taxable (2) 240,595 1,694 2.82 % 250,042 1,950 3.12 % Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell 50,522 251 1.97 % 202,274 956 1.87 % Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 330,968 1,928 2.31 % 379,160 1,915 2.00 % Securities borrowed 1,565,608 21,010 5.25 % 1,550,902 16,346 4.12 % Other 83,379 1,862 8.89 % 89,718 1,879 8.33 % Interest-earning assets, gross (2) 13,008,670 162,058 4.92 % 12,582,878 148,545 4.66 % Allowance for loan losses (55,710 ) (61,736 ) Interest-earning assets, net 12,952,960 12,521,142 Noninterest-earning assets 1,389,963 1,299,974 Total assets $ 14,342,923 $ 13,821,116 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits $ 5,943,901 $ 18,887 1.26 % $ 5,608,748 $ 12,353 0.87 % Securities loaned 1,448,345 17,889 4.90 % 1,415,231 13,984 3.92 % Notes payable and other borrowings 1,605,598 11,968 2.94 % 1,720,823 11,648 2.68 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,997,844 48,744 2.15 % 8,744,802 37,985 1.72 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,680,729 2,538,833 Other liabilities 611,337 602,983 Total liabilities 12,289,910 11,886,618 Stockholders’ equity 2,029,511 1,918,977 Noncontrolling interest 23,502 15,521 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,342,923 $ 13,821,116 Net interest income (2) $ 113,314 $ 110,560 Net interest spread (2) 2.77 % 2.94 % Net interest margin (2) 3.46 % 3.49 % (1) Average balance includes non-accrual loans. (2) Presented on a taxable equivalent basis with annualized taxable equivalent adjustments based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rates for the periods presented. The adjustment to interest income was $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Conference Call Information Hilltop will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, November 1, 2019. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review third quarter 2019 financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-508-9457 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0789 (international). The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com). About Hilltop Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. Through Hilltop Holdings’ other wholly owned subsidiary, National Lloyds Corporation, it provides property and casualty insurance through two insurance companies, National Lloyds Insurance Company and American Summit Insurance Company. At September 30, 2019, Hilltop employed approximately 5,000 people and operated approximately 440 locations in 44 states. Hilltop Holdings’ common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HTH." Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com, Nationallloydsinsurance.com and Hilltopsecurities.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as the appropriateness of the allowance for loan losses and provision for loan losses, the estimate of allowance for credit losses pursuant to CECL when adopted, anticipated amendments to the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, the impact of the material weakness upon our financial statements, implementation of the remediation plan and our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “building,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “probable,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate loan losses and increases to the allowance for loan losses as a result of the implementation of CECL; (ii) the effects of changes in the level of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (iii) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (iv) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans; (v) severe catastrophic events in Texas and other areas of the southern United States; and (vi) the remediation of the material weakness may not be effected in a timely manner. For further discussion of such factors, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191031005933/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news on HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. 05:40p HILLTOP HOLDINGS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 05:31p HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019 BU 05:24p HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial.. AQ 05:18p HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Eve.. AQ 10/30 HILLTOP : Form 8-K PU 10/30 HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta.. AQ 10/17 HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call an.. BU 10/01 HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K) AQ 09/24 HILLTOP : The Bond Buyer Names HilltopSecurities Director Andre Ayala a 2019 Ris.. BU 09/06 HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta.. AQ