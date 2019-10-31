Hilltop Holdings Inc. : Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2019. Hilltop produced income to common stockholders of $79.4 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $35.8 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018.
Hilltop also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share payable on December 3, 2019, to all common stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2019. Additionally, under the stock repurchase program approved by the Hilltop Board of Directors in January 2019, Hilltop was authorized to repurchase its outstanding common stock in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions. Hilltop has paid $73.4 million to repurchase 3,390,247 shares at an average price of $21.64 during the first nine months of 2019. These shares were returned to the pool of authorized but unissued shares of common stock. Share repurchase amounts include the repurchase of common shares to offset issuances under the employee compensation plan.
The aforementioned repurchases are inclusive of the purchase of 2,175,404 shares of our common stock from Oak Hill Capital Partners III, L.P., Oak Hill Capital Management Partners III, L.P. and Oak Hill Capital Management, LLC (collectively, “Oak Hill Capital”) for $48.4 million, or $22.25 per share, and consummated on August 20, 2019. As a result, the repurchase of shares by Hilltop from Oak Hill Capital fully utilized the stock repurchase program previously authorized in January 2019.
Based upon a review recently conducted, Hilltop determined that we did not design and maintain effective internal control over certain aspects relating to the determination of the qualitative factors considered by management in the allowance for loan losses estimation process, particularly quantitative support for such qualitative factors. Based upon the foregoing, management and the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors concluded that this control deficiency constituted a material weakness as of December 31, 2018. As of the date of this press release, we do not expect this control deficiency to result in a restatement of our consolidated financial statements.
We expect to file an amendment to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 to include disclosures concerning this material weakness. In addition, we anticipate that the report of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP on our internal control over financial reporting at December 31, 2018 will be revised to reflect the identification of this material weakness.
Hilltop and our Board of Directors are committed to maintaining a strong internal control environment. Management has evaluated the material weakness described above and has made significant progress updating its design and implementation of internal controls to remediate the aforementioned control deficiency and enhance our internal control environment. The remediation plan is being implemented and includes enhanced documentation and quantitative analysis of the qualitative factors considered in the estimation of the allowance for loan losses. Management expects to successfully implement the remediation plan prior to filing our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019, and currently plans to evaluate our updated internal controls design and determine whether the controls have operated effectively during the fourth quarter of 2019.
Effective January 1, 2020, Hilltop will adopt the current expected credit loss model, or CECL, which will replace the current process for estimating allowance for loan losses in its entirety. Based upon the work completed to date and the current loan portfolios, we estimate that the allowance for credit losses will be between $80 million and $110 million, inclusive of the change in reserve for unfunded commitments, when CECL is adopted on January 1, 2020. The estimated increase over the current allowance for loan losses is driven by the fact that under CECL the allowance will cover expected credit losses over the entire expected life of the loan portfolios and also will take into account forecasts of expected future macroeconomic conditions. While not expected to be material, the impact of the adoption of CECL also will affect our regulatory capital, performance and other asset quality ratios.
Jeremy Ford, CEO of Hilltop, said, “This was an excellent quarter for all of the Hilltop businesses, as each improved pre-tax income versus the prior quarter and prior year. During the quarter, the Bank generated strong earnings from loan growth and a focus on efficiency, HilltopSecurities delivered profit improvement from growth in Capital Markets and Structured Finance, and National Lloyds produced solid income from reduced storm activity and the execution of our previously disclosed strategy to exit non-core states. Importantly, the mortgage team at PrimeLending reported record results by maintaining their focus on profitable originations and efficiency efforts while the mortage market conditions improved. I want to thank all of our teammates across Hilltop for their part in executing towards our combined vision and am excited about our momentum heading into the fourth quarter of 2019.”
Third Quarter 2019 Highlights for Hilltop:
Hilltop’s annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the third quarter of 2019 were 2.26% and 15.55%, respectively, compared to 1.07% and 7.41%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018;
Hilltop’s book value per common share increased to $22.71 at September 30, 2019, compared to $21.85 at June 30, 2019;
Hilltop’s total assets were $14.8 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $14.3 billion at June 30, 2019;
Loans1, net of allowance for loan losses, increased to $6.7 billion compared to $6.6 billion at June 30, 2019;
Non-performing loans were $35.5 million, or 0.38% of total loans at September 30, 2019, compared to $32.0 million, or 0.36% of total loans, at June 30, 2019;
Loans held for sale increased by 23.3% from June 30, 2019 to $2.0 billion at September 30, 2019;
Total deposits were $8.7 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $8.5 billion at June 30, 2019;
Hilltop maintained strong capital levels with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio2 of 12.67% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 16.15% at September 30, 2019;
Hilltop’s net interest margin3 decreased to 3.45% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 3.49% in the second quarter of 2019;
The provision (recovery) for loan losses was $47 thousand during the third quarter of 2019, compared to ($0.7) million in the second quarter of 2019;
For the third quarter of 2019, noninterest income was $341.4 million, compared to $269.7 million in the third quarter of 2018, a 26.6% increase;
For the third quarter of 2019, noninterest expense was $350.1 million, compared to $335.7 million in the third quarter of 2018, a 4.3% increase; and
Hilltop’s effective tax rate increased to 21.8% during the third quarter of 2019, compared to 17.0% during the same period in 2018.
The effective tax rate during the third quarter of 2018 was lower than the statutory rate due to tax planning strategies and a tax benefit recognized on the deductible portion of settlement of litigation.
1
“Loans” reflect loans held for investment excluding broker dealer loans, net of allowance for loan losses, of $558.1 million and $570.3 million at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively.
2
Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets.
3
Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
Consolidated Financial and Other Information
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(in 000's)
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
Cash and due from banks
$
326,129
$
342,001
$
313,192
$
644,073
$
405,682
Federal funds sold
423
521
438
400
468
Assets segregated for regulatory purposes
83,878
151,271
156,851
133,993
220,115
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
49,998
50,660
65,205
61,611
164,656
Securities:
Trading, at fair value
707,268
601,524
703,295
745,466
660,314
Available for sale, at fair value
1,003,850
1,009,924
1,019,851
875,658
874,496
Held to maturity, at amortized cost
371,361
365,905
369,865
351,012
348,163
Equity, at fair value
19,494
19,592
19,343
19,679
21,555
2,101,973
1,996,945
2,112,354
1,991,815
1,904,528
Loans held for sale
1,984,231
1,609,477
1,059,280
1,393,246
1,524,980
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
7,321,208
7,202,604
7,011,679
6,930,458
6,940,306
Allowance for loan losses
(55,604
)
(55,177
)
(58,809
)
(59,486
)
(60,152
)
Loans held for investment, net
7,265,604
7,147,427
6,952,870
6,870,972
6,880,154
Broker-dealer and clearing organization receivables
1,731,979
1,707,249
1,651,199
1,440,287
1,491,507
Premises and equipment, net
213,757
208,975
210,333
237,373
236,172
Operating lease right-of-use assets
121,838
123,832
108,806
—
—
Other assets
633,794
602,143
591,442
580,362
604,445
Goodwill
291,435
291,435
291,435
291,435
291,435
Other intangible assets, net
31,990
33,934
35,965
38,005
40,394
Total assets
$
14,837,029
$
14,265,870
$
13,549,370
$
13,683,572
$
13,764,536
Deposits:
Non interest-bearing
$
2,732,325
$
2,598,253
$
2,490,144
$
2,560,750
$
2,525,677
Interest-bearing
5,998,547
5,864,826
5,807,975
5,975,406
5,764,556
Total deposits
8,730,872
8,463,079
8,298,119
8,536,156
8,290,233
Broker-dealer and clearing organization payables
1,546,163
1,531,891
1,490,227
1,294,925
1,396,401
Short-term borrowings
1,502,755
1,338,893
914,525
1,065,807
1,216,649
Securities sold, not yet purchased, at fair value
59,249
45,447
69,354
81,667
179,582
Notes payable
245,341
231,923
225,372
228,872
220,192
Operating lease liabilities
131,133
132,750
118,452
—
—
Junior subordinated debentures
67,012
67,012
67,012
67,012
67,012
Other liabilities
471,077
403,070
351,178
435,240
430,309
Total liabilities
12,753,602
12,214,065
11,534,239
11,709,679
11,800,378
Common stock
906
928
938
936
946
Additional paid-in capital
1,441,604
1,473,599
1,491,585
1,489,816
1,504,467
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
12,305
7,862
(1,062
)
(8,627
)
(14,722
)
Retained earnings
602,835
544,275
499,452
466,737
448,923
Deferred compensation employee stock trust, net
789
788
827
825
860
Employee stock trust
(170
)
(171
)
(213
)
(217
)
(252
)
Total Hilltop stockholders' equity
2,058,269
2,027,281
1,991,527
1,949,470
1,940,222
Noncontrolling interests
25,158
24,524
23,604
24,423
23,936
Total stockholders' equity
2,083,427
2,051,805
2,015,131
1,973,893
1,964,158
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
$
14,837,029
$
14,265,870
$
13,549,370
$
13,683,572
$
13,764,536
Three Months Ended
Consolidated Income Statements
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
(in 000's, except per share data)
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
119,580
$
114,325
$
110,870
$
119,322
$
113,535
Securities borrowed
21,010
15,517
16,859
16,782
16,346
Securities:
Taxable
15,764
14,684
15,616
15,512
11,994
Tax-exempt
1,576
1,513
1,498
1,648
1,717
Other
4,026
4,017
5,197
4,438
4,734
Total interest income
161,956
150,056
150,040
157,702
148,326
Interest expense:
Deposits
18,887
18,036
17,106
14,838
12,353
Securities loaned
17,889
13,470
14,738
13,935
13,984
Short-term borrowings
8,166
6,897
5,471
7,476
7,831
Notes payable
2,715
2,629
2,641
2,627
2,702
Junior subordinated debentures
955
986
1,001
968
955
Other
132
162
152
143
160
Total interest expense
48,744
42,180
41,109
39,987
37,985
Net interest income
113,212
107,876
108,931
117,715
110,341
Provision (recovery) for loan losses
47
(672
)
951
6,926
(371
)
Net interest income after provision (recovery) for loan losses
113,165
108,548
107,980
110,789
110,712
Noninterest income:
Net gains from sale of loans and other mortgage production income
157,050
131,173
96,139
90,628
116,243
Mortgage loan origination fees
37,782
33,409
21,873
26,615
27,004
Securities commissions and fees
34,426
34,142
35,969
36,984
36,968
Investment and securities advisory fees and commissions
28,685
22,859
20,160
26,260
23,487
Net insurance premiums earned
32,654
33,466
33,203
34,146
34,185
Other
50,804
57,822
45,124
23,883
31,810
Total noninterest income
341,401
312,871
252,468
238,516
269,697
Noninterest expense:
Employees' compensation and benefits
235,197
215,743
189,898
179,881
205,575
Occupancy and equipment, net
27,202
28,219
28,023
30,512
29,015
Professional services
24,346
23,753
22,942
26,793
27,984
Loss and loss adjustment expenses
14,677
24,981
14,926
20,694
18,712
Other
48,687
50,981
53,296
52,939
54,425
Total noninterest expense
350,109
343,677
309,085
310,819
335,711
Income before income taxes
104,457
77,742
51,363
38,486
44,698
Income tax expense
22,750
17,951
11,586
8,928
7,600
Net income
81,707
59,791
39,777
29,558
37,098
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
2,289
1,980
991
1,443
1,293
Income attributable to Hilltop
$
79,418
$
57,811
$
38,786
$
28,115
$
35,805
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.87
$
0.62
$
0.41
$
0.30
$
0.38
Diluted
$
0.86
$
0.62
$
0.41
$
0.30
$
0.38
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.08
$
0.08
$
0.08
$
0.07
$
0.07
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
91,745
93,399
93,669
94,092
94,554
Diluted
91,824
93,418
93,669
94,130
94,610
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
Segment Results
Broker-
Mortgage
All Other and
Hilltop
(in 000's)
Banking
Dealer
Origination
Insurance
Corporate
Eliminations
Consolidated
Net interest income (expense)
$
97,642
$
13,724
$
(2,725
)
$
566
$
(1,384
)
$
5,389
$
113,212
Provision (recovery) for loan losses
—
47
—
—
—
—
47
Noninterest income
8,856
107,742
194,857
34,896
460
(5,410
)
341,401
Noninterest expense
53,767
94,411
160,634
28,923
12,561
(187
)
350,109
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
52,731
$
27,008
$
31,498
$
6,539
$
(13,485
)
$
166
$
104,457
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
Segment Results
Broker-
Mortgage
All Other and
Hilltop
(in 000's)
Banking
Dealer
Origination
Insurance
Corporate
Eliminations
Consolidated
Net interest income (expense)
$
283,755
$
37,984
$
(4,224
)
$
1,802
$
(4,045
)
$
14,747
$
330,019
Provision (recovery) for loan losses
355
(29
)
—
—
—
—
326
Noninterest income
30,219
304,607
477,438
107,539
1,850
(14,913
)
906,740
Noninterest expense
172,744
277,088
417,032
98,850
37,397
(240
)
1,002,871
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
140,875
$
65,532
$
56,182
$
10,491
$
(39,592
)
$
74
$
233,562
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Selected Financial Data
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
Hilltop Consolidated:
Return on average stockholders' equity
15.55%
11.63%
8.04%
5.76%
7.41%
Return on average assets
2.26%
1.74%
1.21%
0.86%
1.07%
Net interest margin (1)
3.45%
3.49%
3.69%
3.75%
3.48%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (2):
As reported
3.46%
3.49%
3.70%
3.76%
3.49%
Impact of purchase accounting
26 bps
23 bps
32 bps
43 bps
28 bps
Book value per common share ($)
22.71
21.85
21.23
20.83
20.51
Shares outstanding, end of period (000's)
90,629
92,775
93,821
93,610
94,594
Dividend payout ratio (3)
9.24%
12.92%
19.32%
23.43%
18.48%
Banking Segment:
Net interest margin (1)
3.97%
4.06%
4.24%
4.50%
4.13%
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent) (2):
As reported
3.98%
4.06%
4.25%
4.51%
4.14%
Impact of purchase accounting
35 bps
31 bps
44 bps
61 bps
39 bps
Accretion of discount on loans ($000's)
7,868
6,444
8,735
12,737
8,147
Net charge-offs (recoveries) ($000's)
(380)
2,960
1,628
7,592
1,447
Return on average assets
1.51%
1.43%
1.34%
1.31%
1.19%
Fee income ratio
8.3%
10.3%
10.3%
10.1%
10.7%
Efficiency ratio
50.5%
55.9%
58.8%
56.8%
63.7%
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
31,309
33,050
32,171
31,955
36,878
Broker-Dealer Segment:
Net revenue ($000's) (4)
121,466
116,969
104,157
89,750
95,266
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
69,954
70,333
63,075
54,249
59,535
Variable compensation expense ($000's)
44,921
44,833
34,581
31,744
33,574
Compensation as a % of net revenue
57.6%
60.1%
60.6%
60.4%
62.5%
Pre-tax margin (5)
22.2%
18.9%
15.8%
12.1%
10.4%
Mortgage Origination Segment:
Mortgage loan originations - volume ($000's):
Home purchases
3,380,812
3,329,024
2,050,760
2,586,677
3,237,444
Refinancings
1,390,989
631,065
396,282
384,990
416,201
Total mortgage loan originations - volume
4,771,801
3,960,089
2,447,042
2,971,667
3,653,645
Mortgage loan sales - volume ($000's)
4,316,118
3,338,070
2,711,114
3,008,793
4,015,051
Net gains from mortgage loan sales (basis points)
335
333
330
334
330
Mortgage servicing rights asset ($000's) (6)
51,297
53,695
62,049
66,102
68,804
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
123,890
106,449
79,043
84,334
102,025
Variable compensation expense ($000's)
81,287
65,516
38,929
44,529
58,686
Insurance Segment:
Loss and LAE ratio
44.9%
74.6%
45.0%
60.6%
54.7%
Expense ratio
38.3%
38.4%
41.5%
37.9%
38.8%
Combined ratio
83.2%
113.0%
86.5%
98.5%
93.5%
Employees' compensation and benefits ($000's)
2,748
2,784
3,202
2,670
2,595
(1)
Net interest margin is defined as net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(2)
Net interest margin (taxable equivalent), a non-GAAP measure, is defined as taxable equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent adjustments are based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rate for all periods presented. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins for all earning assets, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. The taxable equivalent adjustments to interest income for Hilltop (consolidated) were $0.1 million, $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.3 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, for the periods presented and for the banking segment were $0.1 million, $0.2 million, $0.2 million, $0.2 million, and $0.2 million, respectively, for each of the periods presented.
(3)
Dividend payout ratio is defined as cash dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share.
(4)
Net revenue is defined as the sum of total broker-dealer net interest income plus total broker-dealer noninterest income.
(5)
Pre-tax margin is defined as income before income taxes divided by net revenue
(6)
Reported on a consolidated basis and therefore does not include mortgage servicing rights assets related to loans serviced for the banking segment, which are eliminated in consolidation.
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Capital Ratios
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
Tier 1 capital (to average assets):
PlainsCapital
11.79
%
12.53
%
12.61
%
12.47
%
11.86
%
Hilltop
12.67
%
13.00
%
13.22
%
12.53
%
12.40
%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets):
PlainsCapital
13.25
%
13.84
%
13.89
%
13.90
%
13.88
%
Hilltop
16.15
%
16.32
%
16.75
%
16.58
%
16.95
%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets):
PlainsCapital
13.25
%
13.84
%
13.89
%
13.90
%
13.88
%
Hilltop
16.58
%
16.77
%
17.22
%
17.04
%
17.42
%
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets):
PlainsCapital
13.87
%
14.48
%
14.60
%
14.63
%
14.63
%
Hilltop
16.95
%
17.14
%
17.64
%
17.47
%
17.87
%
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Non-Performing Loans Portfolio Data
2019
2019
2019
2018
2018
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis ($000's):
Commercial real estate
8,727
5,276
5,332
5,324
7,506
Commercial and industrial
13,313
14,152
13,350
14,870
21,323
Construction and land development
1,358
1,413
1,473
3,278
3,402
1-4 family residential
12,103
11,136
10,662
10,437
4,476
Mortgage warehouse
—
—
—
—
—
Consumer
30
34
38
41
45
Broker-dealer
—
—
—
—
—
Covered
—
—
—
—
5,777
35,531
32,011
30,855
33,950
42,529
Non-performing loans as a % of total loans
0.38
%
0.36
%
0.38
%
0.41
%
0.50
%
Other real estate owned ($000's)
18,738
20,753
23,066
27,578
32,518
Other repossessed assets ($000's)
—
—
30
68
99
Non-performing assets ($000's)
54,269
52,764
53,951
61,596
75,146
Non-performing assets as a % of total assets
0.37
%
0.37
%
0.40
%
0.45
%
0.55
%
Non-PCI loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing ($000's)
81,678
77,425
77,045
83,131
80,664
Troubled debt restructurings included in accruing loans held for investment ($000's)
2,222
2,256
1,313
1,339
1,362
Three Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
Average
Interest
Annualized
Average
Interest
Annualized
Outstanding
Earned or
Yield or
Outstanding
Earned or
Yield or
Net Interest Margin (Taxable Equivalent) Details
Balance
Paid
Rate
Balance
Paid
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Loans held for sale
$
1,754,975
$
18,178
4.14
%
$
1,718,410
$
20,409
4.75
%
Loans held for investment, gross (1)
7,167,169
101,402
5.57
%
6,767,004
93,126
5.41
%
Investment securities - taxable
1,815,454
15,733
3.47
%
1,625,368
11,964
2.94
%
Investment securities - non-taxable (2)
240,595
1,694
2.82
%
250,042
1,950
3.12
%
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell
50,522
251
1.97
%
202,274
956
1.87
%
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
330,968
1,928
2.31
%
379,160
1,915
2.00
%
Securities borrowed
1,565,608
21,010
5.25
%
1,550,902
16,346
4.12
%
Other
83,379
1,862
8.89
%
89,718
1,879
8.33
%
Interest-earning assets, gross (2)
13,008,670
162,058
4.92
%
12,582,878
148,545
4.66
%
Allowance for loan losses
(55,710
)
(61,736
)
Interest-earning assets, net
12,952,960
12,521,142
Noninterest-earning assets
1,389,963
1,299,974
Total assets
$
14,342,923
$
13,821,116
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
$
5,943,901
$
18,887
1.26
%
$
5,608,748
$
12,353
0.87
%
Securities loaned
1,448,345
17,889
4.90
%
1,415,231
13,984
3.92
%
Notes payable and other borrowings
1,605,598
11,968
2.94
%
1,720,823
11,648
2.68
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,997,844
48,744
2.15
%
8,744,802
37,985
1.72
%
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
2,680,729
2,538,833
Other liabilities
611,337
602,983
Total liabilities
12,289,910
11,886,618
Stockholders’ equity
2,029,511
1,918,977
Noncontrolling interest
23,502
15,521
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
14,342,923
$
13,821,116
Net interest income (2)
$
113,314
$
110,560
Net interest spread (2)
2.77
%
2.94
%
Net interest margin (2)
3.46
%
3.49
%
(1)
Average balance includes non-accrual loans.
(2)
Presented on a taxable equivalent basis with annualized taxable equivalent adjustments based on the applicable 21% federal income tax rates for the periods presented. The adjustment to interest income was $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
Hilltop will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, November 1, 2019. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review third quarter 2019 financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-508-9457 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0789 (international). The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com).
Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. Through Hilltop Holdings’ other wholly owned subsidiary, National Lloyds Corporation, it provides property and casualty insurance through two insurance companies, National Lloyds Insurance Company and American Summit Insurance Company. At September 30, 2019, Hilltop employed approximately 5,000 people and operated approximately 440 locations in 44 states. Hilltop Holdings’ common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HTH." Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com, Nationallloydsinsurance.com and Hilltopsecurities.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as the appropriateness of the allowance for loan losses and provision for loan losses, the estimate of allowance for credit losses pursuant to CECL when adopted, anticipated amendments to the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, the impact of the material weakness upon our financial statements, implementation of the remediation plan and our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “building,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “probable,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “target,” “view,” “will” or “would” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate loan losses and increases to the allowance for loan losses as a result of the implementation of CECL; (ii) the effects of changes in the level of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (iii) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (iv) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans; (v) severe catastrophic events in Texas and other areas of the southern United States; and (vi) the remediation of the material weakness may not be effected in a timely manner. For further discussion of such factors, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.