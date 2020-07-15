Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hilltop Holdings Inc.    HTH

HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.

(HTH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hilltop Holdings Inc. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) (“Hilltop”), a Dallas-based financial holding company, will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:00 AM Central (9:00 AM Eastern) on Friday, July 31, 2020. Hilltop President and CEO Jeremy B. Ford and Hilltop CFO William B. Furr will review second quarter 2020 financial results.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-508-9457 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0789 (international). The conference call also will be webcast simultaneously on Hilltop’s Investor Relations website (http://ir.hilltop-holdings.com).

About Hilltop Holdings Inc.
Hilltop Holdings is a Dallas-based financial holding company. Its primary line of business is to provide business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas through PlainsCapital Bank. PlainsCapital Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, PrimeLending, provides residential mortgage lending throughout the United States. Hilltop Holdings’ broker-dealer subsidiaries, Hilltop Securities Inc. and Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional and investment banking services in addition to clearing services and retail financial advisory. At June 30, 2020, Hilltop employed approximately 4,800 people and operated approximately 420 locations in 48 states. Hilltop Holdings' common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HTH." Find more information at Hilltop-Holdings.com, PlainsCapital.com, PrimeLending.com and Hilltopsecurities.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
05:01pHILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call a..
BU
07/09HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Announces Change in Location of the 2020 Annual Meeting ..
BU
07/07HILLTOP : HilltopSecurities Expands Wealth Management Presence in Los Angeles, O..
BU
07/07HILLTOP : HilltopSecurities Private Client Group Welcomes Three Financial Adviso..
BU
07/06HILLTOP : HilltopSecurities Expands Midwest Presence with Additional Hires in Ne..
BU
07/01HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion o..
AQ
07/01HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Completes Sale of National Lloyds Corporation to Align F..
BU
06/17HILLTOP : HilltopSecurities Welcomes Michael L. Sorth to Public Finance Division..
BU
06/16HILLTOP : HilltopSecurities' Public Finance Division Welcomes William Evans as H..
BU
05/14HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 528 M - -
Net income 2020 181 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,50x
Yield 2020 2,13%
Capitalization 1 527 M 1 527 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 4 950
Free-Float 78,8%
Chart HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 22,83 $
Last Close Price 16,93 $
Spread / Highest target 77,2%
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy B. Ford President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald J. Ford Chairman
William B. Furr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Toby Pennycuff Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
J. Markham Green Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC.-32.09%1 527
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.95%299 202
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.50%252 773
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.46%209 429
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-8.32%202 662
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.82%140 562
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group