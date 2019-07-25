Hilltop : Q2 2019 Earnings Presentation

This presentation and statements made by representatives of Hilltop Holdings Inc. ("Hilltop" or the "Company") during the course of this presentation include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our outlook, our business strategy, our financial condition, our efforts to make strategic acquisitions, our revenue, our liquidity and sources of funding, market trends, operations and business, capital levels, mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") assets, stock repurchases, dividend payments, expectations concerning mortgage loan origination volume and interest rate compression, expected levels of refinancing as a percentage of total loan origination volume, projected losses on mortgage loans originated, loss estimates related to natural disasters, anticipated changes in our revenue, earnings, or taxes, the effects of government regulation applicable to our operations, the appropriateness of, and charges in, our allowance for loan losses and provision for loan losses, including as a result of the CECL model, anticipated yields, expected accretion of discount on loans, the collectability of loans, cybersecurity incidents, construction costs, and cost savings expected from initiatives implemented and planned, including core system upgrades and PrimeLending's cost reduction efforts, and the outcome of litigation, our other plans, objectives, strategies, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "building", "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance", "intends," "may," "might," "outlook", "plan," "probable," "projects," "seeks," "should," "target," "view" or "would" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: (i) the credit risks of lending activities, including our ability to estimate loan losses as well as the effects of changes in the level of, and trends in, loan delinquencies and write-offs; (ii) changes in the interest rate environment; (iii) changes in general economic, market and business conditions in areas or markets where we compete, including changes in the price of crude oil; (iv) risks associated with concentration in real estate related loans; (v) effectiveness of our data security controls in the face of cyber attacks; (vi) severe catastrophic events in Texas and other areas of the southern United States;
the effects of our indebtedness on our ability to manage our business successfully, including the restrictions imposed by the indenture governing our indebtedness;
cost and availability of capital; (ix) changes in state and federal laws, regulations or policies affecting one or more of our business segments, including changes in regulatory fees, deposit insurance premiums, capital requirements and the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; (x) changes in key management; (xi) competition in our banking, broker-dealer, mortgage origination and insurance segments from other banks and financial institutions, as well as investment banking and financial advisory firms, mortgage bankers, asset-basednon-bank lenders, government agencies and insurance companies; (xii) legal and regulatory proceedings; (xiii) failure of our insurance segment reinsurers to pay obligations under reinsurance contracts; and (xiv) risks associated with merger and acquisition integration; our ability to use excess capital in an effective manner. For further discussion of such factors, see the risk factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports, that we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
The information contained herein is preliminary and based on Company data available at the time of the earnings presentation. It speaks only as of the particular date or dates included in the accompanying slides. Hilltop Holdings does not undertake an obligation to, and disclaims any duty to, update any of the information herein
Investor Highlights - Q2 2019
Net Income
$$5728..81MM
Diversified
Growth
Value
Creation
and
Capital
Optimization
Managed
Risk
EPS - Diluted
ROAA
ROAE
$0.62
1.74%
11.63%
$0.30
0 86%
5.76%
Average Bank loans1 grew by $740 million, or 13%, compared to second quarter of 2018
Mortgage origination pre-tax earnings increased 62% driven by expense discipline and improved pricing
Structured Finance Q2 2019 net revenue increased by $31 million compared to prior year, reflecting a stronger market and our ongoing investments in structuring and distribution
Hilltop paid $25.0 million to repurchase 1.2 million shares at an average price of $20.54 during the second quarter of 2019
Book value per share2 of $21.85, up 8% versus prior year, and tangible book value per share3 of $18.34, up 7% versus prior year
Hilltop maintained strong capital levels with a Tier 1 Leverage Ratio4 of 13.00% and a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 16.32% at June 30, 2019
Second quarter included a net recovery in provision of $0.7 million reflecting the payoff of a previously classified loan and continued improvement in the loan portfolio
In Q2 2019, net charge-offs equated to $3.0 million and a net charge-off rate5 of 18 basis points
Non-performingloans were $32.0 million, or 0.36% of total loans at June 30, 2019, compared to $30.9 million, or 0.38% of total loans at March 31, 2019
Notes:
Represents loans held for investment (HFI) at PlainsCapital Bank.
Based on shares outstanding at period end.
For a reconciliation of tangible book value per share to book value per share see management's explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Appendix.
Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets.
Annualized net charge-off rate defined as net charge-offs divided by average bank loans HFI, annualized on an actual days / 365 basis.
Business Results - Q2 2019
Pre-Tax Income vs. Prior Year ($ in millions)
Q2 2019
Q2 2018
$77.7
$46.6
$45.4
$33.1
$21.8
$22.1
$13.4
$8.2
($2.8) ($2.4)
($9.9) ($6.9)
Banking
Mortgage
Broker-Dealer
Insurance
Corporate / Other Hilltop Holdings
Business Drivers for1Q220192019
Banking pre-tax income of $46.6 million increased by 41% from prior year period due to net interest income growth of $5.5 million, despite a decline in accretion of $1.9 million, and a $7.3 million reduction in noninterest expenses as Q2 2018 included a wire fraud charge and indemnification asset amortization and clawback expenses
Mortgage pre-tax income of $21.8 million driven by continued improvement in fixed and variable costs, higher fees, and a 5% increase in gain-on-sale margin versus the prior year period. As a result of 2018 efficiency actions, non-variable compensation and benefits and segment operating costs declined by $6.0 million compared to second quarter 2018
Broker-Dealer pre-tax income increased by $13.9 million to $22.1 million compared to prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by Structured Finance, which reported net revenue of $40.7 million that resulted from improved production levels and strong secondary market margins as 10-year rates declined
Insurance combined ratio for the second quarter 2019 was 113.0% compared to 111.1% during the second quarter 2018. Loss & LAE was slightly higher than Q2 2018. Core states, particularly Texas, have begun to realize premium growth
Note: The sum of the period amounts may not equal the total amounts due to rounding.
Hilltop Holdings - Financial Summary
$ in Millions, except EPS
Income Statement
Q2 2018
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Net interest income
104.8
108.9
107.9
Noninterest income
279.4
252.5
312.9
Noninterest expense
338.5
309.1
343.7
PPNR1
$45.7
$52.3
$77.1
Provision (recovery) for loan losses
0.3
1.0
(0.7)
Pre-tax income
$45.4
$51.4
$77.7
Income attributable to Hilltop
$33.1
$38.8
$57.8
Purchase Accounting Impact 2
Revenue
8.0
8.6
6.4
Expenses
3.7
1.9
2.0
Pre-tax income impact
$4.3
$6.7
$4.4
Key Metrics
EPS - Diluted
$0.35
$0.41
$0.62
ROAA
1.03%
1.21%
1.74%
ROAE
6.95%
8.04%
11.63%
Efficiency Ratio3
88.1%
85.5%
81.7%
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
17.61%
16.75%
16.32%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio4
12.90%
13.22%
13.00%
Notes:
The sum of the period amounts may not equal the total amounts due to rounding
Pre-provisionnet revenue is calculated as the sum of net interest income and noninterest income less noninterest expense (except provision for loan losses).
Includes impact of Purchase Accounting, FDIC Indemnification and True-up accrual.
Efficiency Ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
Based on the end of period Tier 1 capital divided by total average assets during the quarter, excluding goodwill and intangible assets.
