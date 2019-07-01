Hilton Food : Block listing Interim Review

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to anRIS.
(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 1 July 2019
Name of applicant: Hilton Food
Group plc
Period of return:
From:
1 January 2019
To:
30 June 2019
Name of scheme:
Hilton Food
Hilton Food
Executive Share
Sharesave Scheme
Option Scheme
Balance of unallotted securities
147
15,745
under scheme(s) from previous
return:
Plus:The amount by which the
block scheme(s) has been increased
-
125,000
since the date of the last return (if
any increase has been applied for):
Less:Number of securities
-
105,238
issued/allotted under scheme(s)
during period (see LR3.5.7G):
Equals:Balance under scheme(s)
147
35,507
not yet issued/allotted at end of
period:
Name of contact:
Neil George, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:
01480 387207
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.
Hilton Food Group plc published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 08:57:03 UTC