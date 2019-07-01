Hilton Food : Block listing Interim Review

RNS Number : 9997D

Hilton Food Group PLC

01 July 2019

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 1 July 2019

Name of applicant: Hilton Food Group plc Period of return: From: 1 January 2019 To: 30 June 2019 Name of scheme: Hilton Food Hilton Food Executive Share Sharesave Scheme Option Scheme Balance of unallotted securities 147 15,745 under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased - 125,000 since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less:Number of securities - 105,238 issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals:Balance under scheme(s) 147 35,507 not yet issued/allotted at end of period: Name of contact: Neil George, Company Secretary Telephone number of contact: 01480 387207

