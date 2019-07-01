Log in
HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC

HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC

(HFG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/01 05:01:11 am
971 GBp   +0.31%
04:58aHILTON FOOD : Block listing Interim Review
PU
06/28HILTON FOOD : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
06/06HILTON FOOD : Additional Listing
PU
News 
Hilton Food : Block listing Interim Review

Hilton Food : Block listing Interim Review

07/01/2019 | 04:58am EDT

RNS Number : 9997D

Hilton Food Group PLC

01 July 2019

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to anRIS.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 1 July 2019

Name of applicant: Hilton Food

Group plc

Period of return:

From:

1 January 2019

To:

30 June 2019

Name of scheme:

Hilton Food

Hilton Food

Executive Share

Sharesave Scheme

Option Scheme

Balance of unallotted securities

147

15,745

under scheme(s) from previous

return:

Plus:The amount by which the

block scheme(s) has been increased

-

125,000

since the date of the last return (if

any increase has been applied for):

Less:Number of securities

-

105,238

issued/allotted under scheme(s)

during period (see LR3.5.7G):

Equals:Balance under scheme(s)

147

35,507

not yet issued/allotted at end of

period:

Name of contact:

Neil George, Company Secretary

Telephone number of contact:

01480 387207

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

BLRZMGGNRMDGLZG

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Hilton Food Group plc published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 08:57:03 UTC
