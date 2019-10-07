Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Hilton Food Group plc    HFG   GB00B1V9NW54

HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC

(HFG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/07 07:08:57 am
986 GBp   -1.40%
07:17aHILTON FOOD : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
09/11HILTON FOOD : Investment in vegetarian firm helps Hilton Food's higher profit
AQ
09/10HILTON FOOD : Interim results for the 28 weeks to 14 July 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hilton Food : Price Monitoring Extension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 07:17am EDT

RNS Number : 0098P

Hilton Food Group PLC

07 October 2019

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

PMEFDLFBKBFBFBL

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Hilton Food Group plc published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 11:16:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC
07:17aHILTON FOOD : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
09/11HILTON FOOD : Investment in vegetarian firm helps Hilton Food's higher profit
AQ
09/10HILTON FOOD : Interim results for the 28 weeks to 14 July 2019
PU
07/01HILTON FOOD : Block listing Interim Review
PU
06/28HILTON FOOD : Price Monitoring Extension
PU
06/06HILTON FOOD : Additional Listing
PU
06/04HILTON FOOD : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
05/30HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/23HILTON FOOD : Annual Financial Report
PU
03/27LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 gains, MPs votes on Brexit process eyed
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 761 M
EBIT 2019 49,9 M
Net income 2019 35,1 M
Debt 2019 79,0 M
Yield 2019 2,23%
P/E ratio 2019 23,6x
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 817 M
Chart HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Hilton Food Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1 060,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 000,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip John Heffer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Andrew Watson Non-Executive Chairman
Nigel Majewski Chief Financial Officer & Director
John Graham Worby Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Christine Cross Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILTON FOOD GROUP PLC10.86%999
NESTLÉ S.A.33.88%313 364
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL39.85%79 780
DANONE27.13%57 087
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-37.33%34 080
GENERAL MILLS39.45%33 314
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group