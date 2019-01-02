Hilton Food : Total Assets Value

RNS Number : 9466L Hilton Food Group PLC 02 January 2019
Hilton Food Group plc
Total Voting Rights and Share Capital
In accordance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules Hilton Food Group plc (the "Company") discloses below the total number of voting rights in respect of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each which carry one vote per share.
As at 31 December 2018 the Company's issued share capital comprises 81,597,775 ordinary shares. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.
Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 81,597,775 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
For further enquiries please contact:
Neil George
Company Secretary
Tel. +44 (0) 1480 387207
