Hilton Worldwide : Grand Vacations to Report Second-Quarter 2019 Results

07/17/2019 | 04:28pm EDT

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2019 before the financial markets open on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, followed by a teleconference at 11 a.m. EDT.

To access the live teleconference, please dial 1-888-312-3049 in the U.S./Canada (or +1 323-794-2112 internationally) approximately 15 minutes prior to the teleconference’s start time and reference ID# 2144602. A live webcast will also be available by logging onto the HGV Investor Relations website at http://investors.hgv.com/events-and-presentations.

In the event of audio difficulties during the call on the toll-free number, participants are advised that accessing the call using the +1 323-794-2112 dial-in number may bypass the source of audio difficulties.

A replay will be available beginning two hours after the teleconference’s completion through Aug. 8, 2019. To access the replay, please dial 1-888-203-1112 in the U.S. (+1 719-457-0820 internationally) using ID# 2144602. A webcast replay and transcript will be available within 24 hours after the live event at http://investors.hgv.com.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 310,000 club members. For more information, visit http://www.hgv.com and www.hiltongrandvacations.com.


© Business Wire 2019
