Hilton Worldwide : Grand Vacations to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results

07/16/2020 | 08:16am EDT

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2020 before the financial markets open on Thursday, July 30, 2020, followed by a teleconference at 11 a.m. (EDT).

Participants are encouraged to listen to the live webcast by logging onto the HGV Investor Relations website at http://investors.hgv.com/events-and-presentations.

To access the live teleconference via phone, please dial 1-877-407-0784 in the U.S./Canada (or +1-201-689-8560 internationally) approximately 15 minutes prior to the teleconference’s start time. In the event of audio difficulties during the call on the toll-free number, participants are advised that accessing the call using the +1-201-689-8560 dial-in number may bypass the source of audio difficulties.

A replay will be available beginning three hours after the teleconference’s completion through Aug. 6, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. (+1-412-317-6671 internationally) using ID# 13697042. A webcast replay and transcript will be available within 24 hours after the live event at http://investors.hgv.com.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 325,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.


© Business Wire 2020
