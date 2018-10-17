Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hilton Worldwide Holdings    HGV

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS (HGV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Hilton Worldwide : Grand Vacations to Report Third-Quarter 2018 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 10:32pm CEST

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) announces it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2018 after the financial markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, followed by a teleconference on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at 11 a.m. (EDT).

To access the live teleconference, please dial 1-888-312-3049 in the U.S./Canada (or +1 323-794-2112 internationally) approximately 15 minutes prior to the teleconference’s start time and reference ID# 5339458. A live webcast will also be available by logging onto the HGV Investor Relations website at http://investors.hgv.com/events-and-presentations.

In the event of audio difficulties during the call on the toll-free number, participants are advised that accessing the call using the +1 323-794-2112 dial-in number may bypass the source of audio difficulties.

A replay will be available beginning two hours after the teleconference’s completion through Nov. 8, 2018. To access the replay, please dial 1-888-203-1112 in the U.S. (+1 719-457-0820 internationally) using ID# 5339458. A webcast replay and transcript will be available within 24 hours after the live event at http://investors.hgv.com.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Fla., Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 300,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hgv.com and www.hiltongrandvacations.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS
10:32pHILTON WORLDWIDE : Grand Vacations to Report Third-Quarter 2018 Results
BU
04:59pHILTON WORLDWIDE : Earns #2 Spot as World’s Best Workplace
AQ
10/03HILTON WORLDWIDE : launches ‘Big Five’ for Sustainable Travel and To..
AQ
10/03HILTON WORLDWIDE : launches 'Big Five' for Sustainable Travel and Tourism across..
AQ
10/03HILTON WORLDWIDE : launches ‘Big Five’ for Sustainable Travel and To..
AQ
10/01HILTON WORLDWIDE : on track to more than double its Footprint in Africa as it op..
AQ
10/01HILTON WORLDWIDE : on track to more than double its Footprint in Africa as it op..
AQ
10/01HILTON WORLDWIDE : on track to more than double its Footprint in Africa as it op..
AQ
09/27HILTON WORLDWIDE : Grand Vacations opens The Residences by Club in New York
BU
09/26HILTON WORLDWIDE : Grand Vacations Announces New Development In Waikiki
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/04No leisurely stroll for lodging and casino names 
09/20Hilton Grand Vacations completes $350M securitization 
09/04What Is Happening With Hilton Grand Vacations? 
08/21Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 8/17/18 
08/10Hilton Grand Vacations fires CFO Mikolaichik 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 951 M
EBIT 2018 436 M
Net income 2018 296 M
Debt 2018 582 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,09
P/E ratio 2019 10,60
EV / Sales 2018 1,75x
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
Capitalization 2 839 M
Chart HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 45,9 $
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Douglas Wang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leonard A. Potter Chairman
Rich Jackson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Pamela H. Patsley Independent Director
Brenda J. Bacon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS-30.13%2 839
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-14.90%40 768
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC-8.60%21 952
ACCOR-3.95%13 829
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-11.44%10 481
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)-80.81%8 246
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.