Hilton Worldwide :  Hilton Grand Vacations Amends Credit Facility to Provide Additional Flexibility Through COVID-19 Pandemic and Beyond

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) (HGV or “the Company”) today announces it has entered into Amendment No. 2 to the Company’s $1 billion Credit Agreement initially dated Dec. 28, 2016, and amended Nov. 28, 2018.

The amendment provides the Company with near-term covenant relief and long-term flexibility by structurally and permanently raising certain covenants related to financial maintenance, incurrence of debt, investments in the business and restricted payments.

“This amendment provides significant near-term flexibility to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting our ability to invest in the business and positioning us for recovery with permanently wider latitude on covenants,” said Dan Mathewes, chief financial officer of Hilton Grand Vacations. “It also demonstrates the value of having a committed and strong partnership with our relationship banks, who believe in the long-term health of the Company’s business model.”

Pursuant to the amendment, the Company’s financial covenants were amended to not permit the consolidated First Lien Net Leverage ratio to exceed the following ratios as of any test period ended or ending as specified below:

After March 31, 2020, but on or prior to June 30, 2020: 3-to-1;

After June 30, 2020, but on or prior to Dec. 31, 2020: 3.5-to-1;

After Dec. 31, 2020, but on or prior to June 30, 2021: 3.25-to-1; and

After June 30, 2021: 3-to-1.



Prior to Amendment No. 2, this ratio was 2-to-1 for all periods.



As of March 31, 2020, the First Lien Net Leverage ratio for covenant compliance purposes was 0.62-to-1.

In addition to changes in the financial maintenance covenants, the Company permanently expanded certain First Lien Net Leverage and Total Leverage covenants for testing purposes with respect to incurrence of debt, restricted payments and investments as described fully in the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

For the purposes of calculating certain financial covenants the Company may, by providing the requisite notice to the administrative agent and complying with other requirements set forth in the Amended Credit Agreement, elect to calculate the consolidated EBITDA on an annualized basis for the applicable test period as follows:

Test period ending on Dec. 31, 2020 – four times the consolidated EBITDA for the fiscal quarter ending Dec. 31, 2020;

Test period ending March 31, 2021 – two times the sum of the consolidated EBITDA for the fiscal quarters ending Dec. 31, 2020, and March 31, 2021; and

Test period ending June 30, 2021 – four-third times the sum of the consolidated EBITDA for the fiscal quarters ending Dec. 31, 2020, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2021.



Consolidated EBITDA in all periods above is adjusted for deferrals or recognitions, along with other items as indicated per the agreement.

