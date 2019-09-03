09.03.19Statement from Hilton: Hurricane Dorian

September 3, 2019

Hilton continues to monitor the progress of Hurricane Dorian.

The safety and security of our guests and Team Members is our top priority, and we have prepared all Team Members and properties in the storm's path in order to minimize related effects.

Our thoughts are with those in the Bahamas impacted by the storm. We are fortunate that early reports from our hotels in Nassau and Bimini are positive, with all guests and Team Members safe, and no significant property damage.

Hilton properties located in mandatory evacuation zones have evacuated to meet local requirements. Other properties within the storm's projected path that remain open and operational have implemented emergency preparedness plans. We are in regular contact with local authorities and our tourism partners as we continue to monitor the impact of the hurricane.

For guests whose travel plans may be impacted by Hurricane Dorian, modification and cancellation penalties may be waived. Guests are encouraged to visit Hilton.com or contact 1-800-HILTONS for the latest information on specific properties. For information regarding Hurricane Dorian, please visit the National Hurricane Center website at www.nhc.noaa.gov.