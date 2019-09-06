09.06.19Statement From Hilton: Fraudulent Marketing

September 6, 2019

Hilton is aware of fraudulent telemarketers using our name, branding, and likeness in an attempt to obtain personal information.

We realize that it's sometimes difficult to differentiate these telemarketers from legitimate calls on behalf of Hilton. We will never use a 'spoofed' phone number that looks like it is coming from your area code when it isn't, and will never use a computer-generated voice or leave a computer-generated voice mail message. In addition, Hilton and its affiliates will never use a blocked caller ID.

If you have received calls that you believe are fraudulent and would like to provide information to help us in our efforts to prevent fraudulent telemarketing practices, please contact us at 1-800-HILTONS and ask to speak to Guest Assistance.

To learn more about Hilton's commitment to protecting our guests' information and how we are combatting fraudulent telemarketing, please read our Privacy Statement.