09.18.18Statement from Hilton: Tropical Storm Florence

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC (HLT)

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC (HLT)
News
Statement from Hilton: Tropical Storm Florence

09/18/2018 | 07:33pm CEST

September 18, 2018

The safety and security of our guests and Team Members is always our top priority. A small number of Hilton properties remain offline at this time. We are continuing to work with our properties and local authorities to assess the impact of Tropical Storm Florence and determine when we can safely welcome guests back to these hotels.

To support our Team Members and communities impacted by the storm, Hilton has launched a Hilton Responds Fund. Additionally, Hilton Honors members have the opportunity to donate points to the charity of their choice, with Hilton Honors matching donations up to 100 million points through the end of 2018.

For guests whose travel plans may be affected by Tropical Storm Florence, modification and cancellation penalties may be waived for stays with arrivals Tuesday, September 11, through Thursday, September 20, regardless of travel destination. Guests are encouraged to visit Hilton.com or contact 1-800-HILTONS for the latest information on specific properties.

Disclaimer

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 17:32:05 UTC
EPS Revisions
