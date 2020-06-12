New Program with Lysol-Dettol Maker RB Begins Rolling Out on June 15

Next week, Hilton will begin a worldwide roll-out of a new program to deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to Hilton properties. Hilton CleanStay, created in collaboration with Lysol and Dettol maker RB and Mayo Clinic, includes new procedures to help Hilton guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay starting this summer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005920/en/

Hilton CleanStay Brings New Standard of Cleanliness Worldwide in Time for Summer Travel (Photo: Business Wire)

Hilton and RB have expanded this partnership to support the global portfolio of hotels and the trusted RB family of products will be used in multiple markets around the world.

“For more than a century, our top priority has been the safety and security of our guests and Team Members. As the hospitality industry evolves to address travelers’ changing expectations – especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic – Hilton CleanStay is the latest evolution of our commitment to providing the peace of mind and confidence our guests need to travel freely, while protecting our Team Members,” said Chris Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton.

“Though our hospitality may look different in the short term, around the world we are eager to welcome our guests once more and create the unforgettable experiences they have come to expect from Hilton.”

Hilton guests can expect to begin seeing changes in some hotels around the world starting next week, with Hilton CleanStay implemented across Hilton’s 18 brands by mid-July.

Hilton CleanStay from Check-in to Check-out

Online: Even before they travel, guests will find a new landing page at Hilton.com/cleanstay which will detail what they can expect during their stay. In addition, property websites will be updated to indicate that the new cleaning protocols and procedures have been implemented.

Even before they travel, guests will find a new landing page at Hilton.com/cleanstay which will detail what they can expect during their stay. In addition, property websites will be updated to indicate that the new cleaning protocols and procedures have been implemented. The Lobby: Guests who desire a contactless arrival experience can check-in, choose their room, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check-out using their mobile devices through the free Hilton Honors mobile app. This option is available at more than 4,700 participating Hilton properties worldwide for guests who book direct via the Honors app or at Hilton.com. For guests who prefer a traditional check-in, physical distancing measures will be in place directing guests on how to move through the in-person check-in and check-out process in a safe way.

Guests who desire a contactless arrival experience can check-in, choose their room, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check-out using their mobile devices through the free Hilton Honors mobile app. This option is available at more than 4,700 participating Hilton properties worldwide for guests who book direct via the Honors app or at Hilton.com. For guests who prefer a traditional check-in, physical distancing measures will be in place directing guests on how to move through the in-person check-in and check-out process in a safe way. The Guest Room: The first point of contact with the guest room will be with the Hilton CleanStay room seal, placed on the door upon being thoroughly cleaned. The room will have extra disinfection of the most frequently touched guests room areas – light switches, door handles, TV remotes, thermostats and more. It will be de-cluttered, with items like pens and paper removed. Disinfecting wipes will be provided in every room for guest use.

The first point of contact with the guest room will be with the Hilton CleanStay room seal, placed on the door upon being thoroughly cleaned. The room will have extra disinfection of the most frequently touched guests room areas – light switches, door handles, TV remotes, thermostats and more. It will be de-cluttered, with items like pens and paper removed. Disinfecting wipes will be provided in every room for guest use. Housekeeping Service: Guest rooms will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected between guests. Housekeeping service during a guest stay will be based upon guest preference, recognizing that some guests may not want staff entering their room. Additional amenities such as linens and toiletries will be available upon request, delivered in protective packaging and placed at the guest room door.

Guest rooms will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected between guests. Housekeeping service during a guest stay will be based upon guest preference, recognizing that some guests may not want staff entering their room. Additional amenities such as linens and toiletries will be available upon request, delivered in protective packaging and placed at the guest room door. The Public Spaces: There will be increased frequency of cleaning public areas. For instance, fitness centers may be closed for cleaning multiple times daily. Equipment will be properly adjusted and placed to enable physical distancing, and the number of guests in the center may be limited. Pool and pool areas will be cleaned frequently throughout the day, and physical distancing measures will be in place. Stations with hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes will be available throughout the property at primary entrances and in key high traffic areas.

There will be increased frequency of cleaning public areas. For instance, fitness centers may be closed for cleaning multiple times daily. Equipment will be properly adjusted and placed to enable physical distancing, and the number of guests in the center may be limited. Pool and pool areas will be cleaned frequently throughout the day, and physical distancing measures will be in place. Stations with hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes will be available throughout the property at primary entrances and in key high traffic areas. Food and Beverage: In hotel restaurants, tables and chairs will be spaced to ensure proper physical distancing. Biodegradable, disposable dishes/utensils will be available upon request. During breakfast, restaurants will offer a range of options including grab & go, pre-plated covered items, à la carte and assisted service. When ordering room service where it is provided, guests will experience contactless delivery, with orders and single-use serviceware placed outside their guestroom door.

In hotel restaurants, tables and chairs will be spaced to ensure proper physical distancing. Biodegradable, disposable dishes/utensils will be available upon request. During breakfast, restaurants will offer a range of options including grab & go, pre-plated covered items, à la carte and assisted service. When ordering room service where it is provided, guests will experience contactless delivery, with orders and single-use serviceware placed outside their guestroom door. Meetings & Events: The upcoming Hilton EventReady with CleanStay program will set a new standard for meetings and events at Hilton. This program will deliver cleanliness, flexibility, safe and socially responsible solutions, along with creative food and beverage, the latest technology and sustainable practices. With a dedicated focus on health and wellness, the event experience from planning to execution is backed by Hilton’s world-class hospitality with responsive service from dedicated Team Members.

Since the initial announcement of the partnership, RB has worked with Hilton to deploy plans for global execution of Hilton CleanStay. In the United States and Canada, Hilton CleanStay will be implemented using Lysol products and the program will be referred to as Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection. While Lysol and Dettol will be the most prominently used products in countries where Hilton has properties, other RB brands will also be used, including Sagrotan in Germany and Napisan in Italy.

The scientific expertise of RB is second-to-none and the use of its products assures consumers around the world of a safer stay. According to recent findings of a study published by the American Journal of Infection Control, the active ingredients in Dettol and Lysol are effective in breaking the chain of infection of COVID-19.

“Protecting people from illness is core to RB and our global germ prevention portfolio,” said Rahul Kadyan, EVP, North America, Hygiene/Home, RB. “Our brands are built on trust, scientific efficacy and our desire to educate consumers around the world to help break the chain of infection. This is an ideal partnership for RB to help drive the highest standards in hygiene and give consumers confidence to enjoy the Hilton experience.”

Throughout the development of Hilton CleanStay, Mayo Clinic has offered their medical expertise to advise Hilton on training methods, cleaning protocols and quality assurance. Additionally, Mayo Clinic has advised on new technologies and methods from the healthcare industry that can benefit the cleanliness and disinfection programs at Hilton hotels.

“Personal safety is extremely critical as we re-open business and recreational activities around the globe,” said Stacey Rizza, M.D., a Mayo Clinic infectious disease specialist. “We are proud to bring Mayo Clinic’s expertise and knowledge to the COVID-19 response on a national and global scale. Mayo is honored to work with Hilton staff and to advise them on the program protocol and training.”

Elements of Hilton CleanStay will greet guests from the moment they enter the hotel and will be present throughout every aspect of the experience, ensuring the well-being of guests and Team Members without compromising the hospitality Hilton is known for.

As a part of Hilton’s new standard of hotel cleanliness and sanitization, training was designed to ensure all Team Members are aware of the steps they can take to keep themselves and others healthy while at work. During a stay, guests may encounter Team Members using creative ways to welcome them and demonstrate their hospitality while wearing protective equipment and staying respectful of physical distance.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,100 properties with more than 977,000 rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, Hilton welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2019 World’s Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2019 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 106 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About RB

RB* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone. RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally.

RB’s passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide. For more information visit www.rb.com.

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news and An Inside Look at Mayo Clinic for more information about Mayo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200611005920/en/