Hilton : Expands Presence in Las Vegas with Signing of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to Curio Collection by Hilton

Contemporary Las Vegas resort expected to open in 2020 following a
multi-million dollar transformation
Hilton
announces today that Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will join Curio
Collection by Hilton in 2020, following an extensive transformation
including renovations to the property. In collaboration with JC
Hospitality LLC and Virgin Hotels, the hotel will be a reimagined,
contemporary Las Vegas entertainment hub and participate in Hilton’s
award-winning guest loyalty program, Hilton Honors.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005398/en/
Mark Nogal, Global Head, Curio Collection by Hilton (Photo: Business Wire)
Of the hotels within Hilton’s Collection Brands, Virgin Hotels Las
Vegas, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, will be the only property
located in Las Vegas and the largest in the world with more than 1,500
guest rooms and over 110,000 square feet of meeting and events space.
Featuring a fun yet sophisticated desert modern vibe that reflects the
surrounding landscape, the property will provide visitors with
comfortably designed guest chambers and beautifully reimagined pool
areas, all favorably located minutes from the famed Las Vegas Strip.
“We’re thrilled to announce the signing of a Curio Collection hotel in
one of America’s most famed cities along with JC Hospitality LLC and
Virgin Hotels,” said Mark Nogal, global head, Curio Collection by
Hilton. “In its 100th year, Hilton continues to innovate the hotel and
guest experience with its distinctive Collection Brands. Virgin Hotels
Las Vegas will reflect a new take on what it means to be a Las Vegas
hotel and provide guests and locals alike a one-of-a-kind experience.
The property, located at 4455 Paradise Road, will continue full service
operations as the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino until early 2020 when it
closes briefly for the renovations that will transform it into the
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will serve those visiting the city as a
destination in close proximity to nearby nightlife for evenings out on
the strip. For those looking to remain onsite as well as for locals, the
hotel boasts eclectic bars, tasty restaurants, a best-in-class casino,
fitness facilities and spa, and live entertainment venue The Joint.
“We are looking forward to welcoming Hilton guests who want a premium
lifestyle hotel experience in Las Vegas,” said Raul Leal, Virgin Hotels
CEO. “Whether traveling for leisure or in town to attend a conference or
convention, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will be an experience that is
dedicated to delivering the best in design, entertainment, heartfelt
service and culinary excellence.”
The newly remodeled pool at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas embodies the
ambiance of a private island, with unique, intimate spaces and a variety
of cabana experiences for retreating, or reveling, with new friends.
Once the property reopens, guests will also have the opportunity to
enjoy many additional food and beverage options, including: Commons Club
(Virgin Hotels’ flagship modern dining and social club concept) and The
Shag Room, an intimate secret den welcoming visitors for cocktails.
The property, currently operating as Hard Rock Hotel and
Casino, is owned by JC
Hospitality LLC, and is the result of the vision of a group of
investors led by Juniper Capital Partners and the Labourers
International Union of North America (LiUNA) (investment managed by
Fengate Real Asset Investments) along with their partners Dream, Cowie
Capital Partners, Virgin and other private investors
“JC Hospitality is extremely proud to be investing in the Las Vegas
market with amazing brands like Hilton and Virgin Hotels,” said Property
President & CEO, Richard “Boz” Bosworth. “We couldn’t be more passionate
about the project and this partnership, and look forward to the exciting
journey ahead.”
The hotel adds to the ongoing success of the Curio Collection, with more
than 65 hotels and resorts open and 59 hotels in the global pipeline1.
Opening all over the world, Curio Collection properties continue to
provide guests with authentic, unique experiences that all types of
travelers can enjoy.
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will also be part of Hilton Honors, the
award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 16 distinct hotel
brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits,
including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly
any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member
discount, free standard Wi-Fi and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app.
More information on recent and upcoming Curio Collection by Hilton
openings is available at news.curiocollection.com/openings.
About Curio Collection by Hilton
Curio
Collection by Hilton is an upper upscale, global portfolio of more
than 65 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts. Curio Collection properties
appeal to travelers seeking unexpected and authentic experiences, and
the benefits of Hilton’s award-winning guest loyalty program, Hilton
Honors. Read the latest brand and hotel stories at newsroom.hilton.com/curio;
discover Curio Collection destinations through the eyes of locals with
48-hour itineraries at citiesbycurio.com;
determine what kind of traveler you are by taking the
curiosity quiz ; and connect with Curio Collection on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About Hilton
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global
hospitality company with a portfolio
of 16 world-class brands comprising more than 5,500 properties with
nearly 895,000 rooms, in 109 countries and territories. Dedicated to
fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, Hilton
earned a spot on the 2018 world’s best workplaces list, and has welcomed
more than 3 billion guests in its nearly 100 year history. Through the
award-winning guest loyalty program, Hilton Honors, nearly 82 million
members who book directly with Hilton have access to instant benefits,
including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and
Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com
for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram,
and YouTube.
About Virgin Hotels:
Virgin Hotels is a lifestyle
hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service, straightforward value
and a seamless, personalized hotel experience with the track record of
innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin
Group has pioneered for over 40 years. Each property intermixes a
passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the
local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for
travelers and locals alike. Virgin Hotels Chicago - named the "#1 Hotel
in United States" in 2016, and "#1 Hotel in Chicago" in both 2016 and
2017, by the Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards. Virgin Hotels
San Francisco, Virgin Hotels Dallas and Virgin Hotels Nashville will
open in 2019. New York, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Silicon Valley,
Washington D.C., Edinburgh, Palm Springs, and others are set to follow
over the next three years.
About Juniper Capital Partners
Juniper Capital Partners, LLC
is an investment firm with a predisposition towards distressed or
out-of-favor assets with attractive valuations. Juniper’s investments
typically require substantial repositioning and Juniper is active in all
aspects of the investment process including the origination,
structuring, underwriting, management and sale of its interests.
Juniper’s Managing Partners have significant investment management
experience and the partners have held positions as partners in
investment firms and as senior managers in large multi-national firms
and global investment banks. They have managed significant portfolios of
assets and operating companies and have a successful track record of
growth and returns.
About LiUNA
With over 160 000 members across Canada and half
a million strong across North America, the Labourers’ International
Union of North America (LiUNA) is the most progressive, aggressive and
fastest growing union of construction workers and one of the most
diverse and effective unions representing various sectors across North
America. The Labourers’ Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada is a
Multi-Employer Pension Plan (MEPP) established in 1972. Since its
inception the Fund has grown to over $8 Billion in assets and
continuously seeks out investments that provide long-term rates of
return in order to maximize value while managing risk through
diversification strategies. Investments include, Virgin Hotel Las Vegas,
Long Term Care, Hospitals, Courthouses, Transit Infrastructure and more.
To learn more please visit www.liuna.ca
About Fengate Asset Management
Fengate is a leading
investment firm specializing in real assets, with a focus on
infrastructure, private equity and real estate. With offices in Toronto,
Oakville, Vancouver, New York, Houston and Los Angeles, Fengate has a
proven track record of successful projects and results-driven
partnerships, establishing the firm as one of the most active real asset
investors in North America. Through our experience, expertise and
industry relationships, our clients gain access to high-barrier-to-entry
investment solutions which deliver superior risk-adjusted returns. Learn
more at fengate.com
1 Number based on Curio Collection properties planned as of
Sept. 30, 2018
