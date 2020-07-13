Log in
07/13/2020 | 12:02am EDT

Global Program to Deliver Innovative Solutions to Meeting Professionals as well as Peace of Mind to Attendees

For more than 100 years, Hilton hotels around the world have set the stage for the world’s most coveted and important meetings, events and entertainment gatherings – from star-laden award shows and movie sets to energetic political conventions, global conferences and wow-worthy weddings. Today, that tradition continues – even at a safe distance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200712005004/en/

Hilton Introduces Hilton EventReady with CleanStay, Setting New Standards for Event Cleanliness and Customer Service. (Photo: Business Wire)

Hilton Introduces Hilton EventReady with CleanStay, Setting New Standards for Event Cleanliness and Customer Service. (Photo: Business Wire)

To address safe group travel practices and evolve today’s event experience, Hilton today announced a global, industry-leading cleanliness and customer service program specific to meetings and events. Hilton EventReady with CleanStay is the next phase of the company’s recently launched Hilton CleanStay and was shaped by extensive research and feedback.

“At Hilton, we’ve always believed in the power of in-person connections and take pride in the exceptional experiences our teams create in partnership with event professionals,” said Chris Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton. “In today’s new normal, we know that people planning and attending events of any size are focused on their health and safety. Hilton EventReady delivers innovative solutions for the entire event experience – from flexibility in planning and physical distancing protocols to transparency in cleanliness policies and inspiring catering options.”

The key tenets of the Hilton EventReady with CleanStay program include:

  • Cleanliness Protocols: The program expands on the elevated sanitation standards of the recently-announced Hilton CleanStay program, addressing every touch point of the meeting experience. This includes room seals for guest and meeting rooms, sanitizing stations in public areas and meeting spaces and EventReady Room Checklist.
  • Book-to-Billing Flexibility: Understanding the importance of flexibility, Hilton Teams will work hand-in-hand with customers to align on shared objectives, providing:
    • Flexible pricing, space options and contract terms;
    • Responsive offers to meet the needs of customers, like simplified agreements for small meetings;
    • Hilton EventReady Playbook, which delivers expert guidance and curated resources for solutions, such as Hybrid Meetings that seamlessly combine on-site attendees with those in remote locations, Room Sets and Creative Networking.
  • Safe and Socially Responsible Solutions: To responsibly host meetings and events, Hilton Team Members will partner with their clients to achieve the meeting’s objectives while addressing both health and environmental concerns.

    This includes presenting creative physical distancing meeting sets and meal service, developing inspiring food & beverage options and sharing environmental impact solutions measured by LightStay, Hilton’s award-winning corporate responsibility measurement platform.

Each meeting and event experience is backed by Hilton hospitality from dedicated Team Members who aim to overdeliver on client expectations from both the event professional and the attendees.

For more information on Hilton EventReady with CleanStay visit www.meetings.hilton.com/eventready.

###

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,100 properties with more than 977,000 rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, Hilton welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2019 World’s Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2019 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 106 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


