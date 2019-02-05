Hilton Worldwide : 02.05.19Hilton Named to 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ in Retail and Hospitality in Canada

Log in
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC
News

Hilton Named to 2019 List of Best Workplaces™ in Retail and Hospitality in Canada

02/05/2019 | 02:49pm EST

MCLEAN, Va - Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today has been honoured as an outstanding workplace in Canada, with recognition on the 2019 list of Best Workplaces in Retail and Hospitality. This marks the first year Hilton received recognition on this prestigious list.

'From Saint John to Quebec to Toronto, our Canadian Team Members are critical to delivering on our mission to be the world's most hospitable company, and we are committed to showing them that same level of hospitality,' said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. 'Achieving this recognition shows that we are providing these Team Members with the benefits, programs and workplace culture they need to thrive both personally and professionally.'

Hilton Team Members are able to prosper thanks to a variety of industry-leading benefits, including Thrive Sabbatical and discounted stays at Hilton properties around the world. Team Members are encouraged to participate in global career development opportunities, training and volunteer programs that support Hilton's corporate responsibility mission, Travel with Purpose.

The back-of-house areas where Hilton Team Members work and relax offer redesigned Team Member restaurants, Wi-Fi access and energizing music. Additionally, Hilton partnered with Under Armour to create innovative attire for Team Members working in physically demanding jobs.

Hilton received this honour after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®. The list of Best Workplaces™ in Retail and Hospitality is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. The data has a 90 percent confidence and a plus or minus five percent margin of error.

To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work Certified in the past year and work primarily in the Retail or Hospitality industry. Great Place to Work® determined the best based on employee responses to the Trust Index statements.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 16 world-class brands comprising more than 5,500 properties with nearly 895,000 rooms, in 109 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 world's best workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its nearly 100 year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program, Hilton Honors, nearly 82 million members who book directly with Hilton have access to instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 19:48:09 UTC
