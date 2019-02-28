Hilton Worldwide : 02.28.19Hilton Announces Annual CEO Light & Warmth Awards

February 28, 2019 Americas

MCLEAN, Va. - Hilton has announced the thirteen winners of this year's CEO Light & Warmth Award. Launched in 2011, the award is the highest honor within Hilton and an opportunity for the company to recognize and celebrate exceptional Team Members and franchisee employees who embody the Hilton vision and mission, as well as its values of Hospitality, Integrity, Leadership, Teamwork, Ownership and Now.

In 2018, nearly 700 Team Members from across Hilton's global managed and franchise network were nominated by their colleagues for demonstrating the Hilton values at work and beyond. Finalists were selected by a committee of representatives from across the company with the 13 winners chosen by Hilton president and CEO, Christopher J. Nassetta.

'For the last 100 years, our Team Members have been at the heart of Hilton's world-changing hospitality,' said Nassetta. 'Our CEO Light & Warmth Award winners in particular are a true inspiration, consistently going above and beyond to have a profound positive impact on our guests, communities and one another. I am humbled and honored to work alongside these outstanding individuals, and celebrating their efforts is without a doubt one of the highlights of my year.'

The CEO Light & Warmth award announcement comes on the heels of Hilton being named #1 on Fortune and Great Place to Work's list of 100 Best Companies to Work for in the U.S. Last year, Hilton was ranked #2 on the World's Best Workplaces list.

Hilton's 2018 CEO Light & Warmth winners are:

Carlo Espiritu, Conrad Manila, Housekeeping Coordinator

Bob Niu, Conrad Beijing, Chief Concierge

Eva Wang, DoubleTree by Hilton Shiyan, Executive Housekeeper

Jacky Zuo, Hilton Bejing Capital Airport, Housekeeping Storekeeper

Yordanka 'Dani' Raynova, Hilton Sofia, Public Area Attendant

Marian Stefanik, Hampton by Hilton Exeter Airport, Deputy General Manager

Aisha Saleh, Hilton Cairo Zamalek Residences, Learning & Development Manager

María Del Pilar García, Hilton Panama, Systems Manager

Trinten Ore, Hilton Orlando, Front Office Manager

Alneasa Jordan, DoubleTree by Hilton Reading, Human Resources Director

Irene Estes, Hilton Garden Inn Albany Medical Center, Executive Housekeeper

Meghan Macaulay, Hilton Garden Inn Woodbridge, Revenue Manager

Terry Taylor, The Park Vista, a DoubleTree by Hilton, Chief Engineer