Hilton Worldwide : 02.28.19Hilton Announces Annual CEO Light & Warmth Awards

MCLEAN, Va. - Hilton has announced the thirteen winners of this year's CEO Light & Warmth Award. Launched in 2011, the award is the highest honor within Hilton and an opportunity for the company to recognize and celebrate exceptional Team Members and franchisee employees who embody the Hilton vision and mission, as well as its values of Hospitality, Integrity, Leadership, Teamwork, Ownership and Now.
In 2018, nearly 700 Team Members from across Hilton's global managed and franchise network were nominated by their colleagues for demonstrating the Hilton values at work and beyond. Finalists were selected by a committee of representatives from across the company with the 13 winners chosen by Hilton president and CEO, Christopher J. Nassetta.
'For the last 100 years, our Team Members have been at the heart of Hilton's world-changing hospitality,' said Nassetta. 'Our CEO Light & Warmth Award winners in particular are a true inspiration, consistently going above and beyond to have a profound positive impact on our guests, communities and one another. I am humbled and honored to work alongside these outstanding individuals, and celebrating their efforts is without a doubt one of the highlights of my year.'
The CEO Light & Warmth award announcement comes on the heels of Hilton being named #1 on Fortune and Great Place to Work's list of 100 Best Companies to Work for in the U.S. Last year, Hilton was ranked #2 on the World's Best Workplaces list.
Hilton's 2018 CEO Light & Warmth winners are:
Carlo Espiritu, Conrad Manila, Housekeeping Coordinator
Bob Niu, Conrad Beijing, Chief Concierge
Eva Wang, DoubleTree by Hilton Shiyan, Executive Housekeeper
Jacky Zuo, Hilton Bejing Capital Airport, Housekeeping Storekeeper
Yordanka 'Dani' Raynova, Hilton Sofia, Public Area Attendant
Marian Stefanik, Hampton by Hilton Exeter Airport, Deputy General Manager
Aisha Saleh, Hilton Cairo Zamalek Residences, Learning & Development Manager
María Del Pilar García, Hilton Panama, Systems Manager
Trinten Ore, Hilton Orlando, Front Office Manager
Alneasa Jordan, DoubleTree by Hilton Reading, Human Resources Director
Irene Estes, Hilton Garden Inn Albany Medical Center, Executive Housekeeper
Meghan Macaulay, Hilton Garden Inn Woodbridge, Revenue Manager
Terry Taylor, The Park Vista, a DoubleTree by Hilton, Chief Engineer
Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 world-class brands comprising more than 5,600 properties with nearly 913,000 rooms, in 113 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 world's best workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its nearly 100 year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program, Hilton Honors, nearly 85 million members who book directly with Hilton have access to instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.
