Hilton Worldwide : 04.27.20Hilton Defining a New Standard of Hotel Cleanliness, Working with RB/Lysol and Mayo Clinic to Elevate Hygiene Practices From Check-In to Check-Out

MCLEAN, Va. - Hilton announced today a new program to deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection in Hilton properties around the world. In a first for the hospitality business, Hilton will collaborate with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, and consult with Mayo Clinic to develop elevated processes and Team Member training to help Hilton guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out.

Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection, as the program will be called in North America, will be a rigorous system that incorporates RB's trusted know-how and scientific approach to cleaning practices and product offerings. Experts from Mayo Clinic's Infection Prevention and Control team will advise and assist in enhancing Hilton's cleaning and disinfection protocols.

Hilton CleanStay will build upon the already high standards of housekeeping and hygiene at Hilton properties worldwide, where hospital-grade cleaning products and upgraded protocols are currently in use. The goal of Hilton CleanStay is to provide guests with assurance and peace of mind when they stay at any of Hilton's more than 6,100 properties representing 18 brands. The initiative will create a focus on cleanliness that will be visible to guests throughout their entire stay - in their guest rooms, restaurants, fitness rooms and in other public spaces.

Hilton CleanStay was developed to meet evolving consumer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Research indicates that consumers have heightened concerns regarding hygiene on their journey, and trust in cleanliness standards will be critical to restarting travel.

'Our first priority has always been the safety of our guests and Team Members,' said Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton President and CEO. 'Hilton CleanStay builds on the best practices and protocols we've developed over the last several months, allowing our guests to rest easy with us and focus on enjoying the unforgettable experiences we have to offer - while protecting our Team Members who are on the front lines of hospitality.'

RB will bring key talent and Lysol experts in hygiene and disinfection to the multi-year partnership, leveraging over 130 years of science-based research and thought leadership to support awareness, training and education, and product delivery and systems. RB and Hilton are also exploring opportunities to expand the program into a global partnership.

'At RB we are committed to the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. It is imperative that we protect all consumers, today and in the days ahead as we all look forward to new ways of returning to work and leisure activities,' said Rahul Kadyan, EVP, North America, Hygiene/Home, RB. 'We are excited to be working with Hilton and Mayo Clinic to bring this expertise and our unique product solutions to the Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection program.'

Mayo Clinic and Hilton share intertwined histories. Late in life, Conrad Hilton became a Mayo Clinic patient and supporter. In 1972, Hilton's donation of $10 million helped launch the Conrad N. Hilton Building for Laboratory Medicine, which was the first building in the Mayo complex designed specifically for laboratory medicine. The building opened on Oct. 18, 1974, and is still part of the Mayo Clinic campus in Rochester, Minn.

Mayo Clinic, the top-ranked hospital system in the United States, will apply its experience and expertise to advise Hilton hotels on cleaning protocols, training programs, and quality assurance.

'Personal safety is extremely critical as we re-open business and recreational activities around the globe,' said Stacey Rizza, M.D., a Mayo Clinic infectious disease specialist. 'We are proud to bring Mayo Clinic's expertise and knowledge to the COVID-19 response on a national and global scale. Mayo is looking forward to working with Hilton staff and advising them on the program protocol and training.'

With the aid of Mayo Clinic medical and technical experts, Hilton is rewriting its cleaning protocols to translate the best practices in hospital hygiene standards to hotel guest rooms. Medical experts from the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Response Team will also advise on new technologies and approaches, assist in training development, and create a rigorous quality assurance program.

While full details for the program are still in development and expected to be announced soon, hotel brand standards under consideration include:

Hilton CleanStay Room Seal: Add an extra measure of assurance by placing a room seal on doors to indicate to guests that their room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned.

Add an extra measure of assurance by placing a room seal on doors to indicate to guests that their room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned. 10 High-Touch, Deep Clean Areas: Extra disinfection of the most frequently touched guests room areas - light switches, door handles, TV remotes, thermostats and more.

Extra disinfection of the most frequently touched guests room areas - light switches, door handles, TV remotes, thermostats and more. De-clutter Paper Amenities: Remove pen, paper and guest directory; supplement with digital or available upon request.

Remove pen, paper and guest directory; supplement with digital or available upon request. Focus on Fitness Centers: Improved guidelines for disinfecting the hotel Fitness Center, possibly closing for cleaning multiple times daily and limiting the number of guests allowed in at one time.

Improved guidelines for disinfecting the hotel Fitness Center, possibly closing for cleaning multiple times daily and limiting the number of guests allowed in at one time. Clean and Clean Again: Increase the frequency of cleaning public areas.

Increase the frequency of cleaning public areas. Guest-Accessible Disinfecting Wipes: Provide stations at primary entrances and key high traffic areas, for instance, a station to allow guests to wipe the elevator button before pressing.

Provide stations at primary entrances and key high traffic areas, for instance, a station to allow guests to wipe the elevator button before pressing. Contactless Check-In: Hilton will double-down on its award-winning Digital Key technology for guests who desire to have a contactless arrival experience. Guests can check-in, choose their room, access their room with a digital room key and check-out using their mobile devices through the Hilton Honors mobile app at participating hotels. Hilton will continue to expand its Digital Key capabilities to common doors and access points throughout the hotels.

Hilton will double-down on its award-winning Digital Key technology for guests who desire to have a contactless arrival experience. Guests can check-in, choose their room, access their room with a digital room key and check-out using their mobile devices through the Hilton Honors mobile app at participating hotels. Hilton will continue to expand its Digital Key capabilities to common doors and access points throughout the hotels. Innovative Disinfection Technologies: Hilton is exploring the addition of new technologies, like electrostatic sprayers - which use an electrostatically charged disinfecting mist - and ultraviolet light to sanitize surfaces and objects.

And throughout the new cleaning process, hotel Team Members will be provided with personal protective equipment and enhanced training designed to protect their well-being while continuing to deliver unmatched Hilton hospitality.

