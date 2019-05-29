Hilton Worldwide : 05.29.19Hilton's CEO and Team Members Ring Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange in Celebration of its 100th Anniversary

As Hilton prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary on May 31, Hilton President & CEO Chris Nassetta was joined by a special group of colleagues at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today to ring the opening bell. Along with corporate leaders including Kristin Campbell, General Counsel; Kevin Jacobs, Chief Financial Officer; and Jill Slattery, Vice President of Investor Relations, Nassetta was accompanied by 10 Team Members who exemplify the spirit that has brought Hilton to where it is today.

Hilton made the decision for the majority of its bell ringers to be Team Members from its hotels because - as representatives of Hilton's more than 400,000 Team Members around the world - they are at the heart of the company's success and deliver Hilton's legendary hospitality every day.

The 10 Team Members on the NYSE podium alongside Nassetta are the personification of The Hilton Effect, the positive, world-altering impact that Hilton has had, and continues to have, on billions of lives and thousands of communities around the globe.

Charlotte Phynes Garcia, concierge, The Diplomat Beach Resort Hollywood, Curio Collection by Hilton (Florida) is passionate about helping guests. Although she is new to Hilton, she is already spreading the light and warmth of hospitality.

Gloria Phillips, restaurant cook, The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel (Louisiana) has been with the company for more than two decades and despite life's obstacles, with her warm smile and the support of her team, she's become one of the hotel's most beloved Team Members.

Dagim Mekonnen, lead food and drink enthusiast, Canopy by Hilton Washington DC The Wharf (Washington, D.C.) , is originally from Ethiopia and has been with Canopy The Wharf since before it opened. He is a true Canopy Enthusiast and always goes above and beyond for guests and his team.

Laura Schofield, general manager, Conrad Washington DC (Washington, D.C.) , is a strong, innovative leader who recently led the flawless launch of the new Conrad DC.

Ruffy Sulaiman, chef, Hilton Americas-Houston (Texas) joined Hilton in 2003 and played a key role as a member of the founding team that opened the Hilton Americas-Houston.

Kahlief Hill, front office, Hampton Inn Selinsgrove/Shamokin Dam (Pennsylvania) illustrates the impact of a random act of kindness. His effort to take the time to engage with a young boy with autism who wanted to share a few card tricks not only made the rounds of social media, but also demonstrates how The Hilton Effect happens, one person at a time.

Serby Castro, housekeeper, Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista South (Florida) leads her hotel's Clean the World soap recycling initiative, helping to distribute recycled soap to people around the globe.

Dimple Thakorbhai, general manager, Tru by Hilton McDonough (Georgia) is recognized for her great service and Hilton Honors efforts, along with her outstanding performance and customer service.

Zachariah Becker, server, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Reading (Pennsylvania) is described as an amazing role model for others who have been given a second-chance opportunity through Hilton.

Jedlyn C. Tordecilla, director of human resources, Conrad New York Downtown (New York) has also found success within Hilton - going from a front office agent to director of human resources for Conrad New York, and is a rising leader there.

During its first century, Hilton has become a place where people don't just have jobs; they build careers with opportunities at all stages and experience levels.

It's that combination of opportunity and commitment to a positive and empowering workplace culture that recently earned Hilton the highest honor on the 2019 Fortune Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S. list. The company has also maintained a focus on diversity and creating a culture where all people are respected and appreciated.