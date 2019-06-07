Log in
Hilton Worldwide : 06.07.19Hilton Team Members Share Their Women@Hilton Pledges

06/07/2019 | 02:33pm EDT

June 7, 2019

This March, Hilton held its largest Women@Hilton event. Around 3,000 Team Members at 150 locations across Europe, Middle East and Africa attended an inspiring day of speakers, panel discussions and practical workshops designed to empower every Team Member to play a part in this important agenda.

As a global hospitality business, diversity is fundamental to Hilton's success, and we are committed to building a great place to work for all. Earlier at this year's MAKERS conference, we made a bold pledge to support our Team Members:

We pledge to make Hilton a great place to work where all women thrive - from our amazing housekeepers and on-property heroes to our corporate executives in engineering, finance and marketing across the region - by investing in every stage of their experience with us, and setting a bold strategy to achieve gender parity at our leadership levels.

To conclude the day, delegates created a personal pledge to highlight how they will commit to supporting diversity and inclusion within their role. Here are a few highlights.

Agata Balazinska, General Manager, Hilton Bracknell


I pledge to work closely with my team to ensure they work, develop themselves and thrive to build their future and a great place to be.

Aykut Korkmaz, General Manager, Hilton Baku

I will continue to support and organise inspirational events dedicated to diversity and inclusion at Hilton Baku to help younger female leaders unlock their potential and become future leaders.

Alex Murray, Vice President, Focused Service Operations, EMEA

Make a real difference and lead by example: offering equal job opportunities, work flexibility, personal development and support for everyone who is ready to thrive and break glass ceilings.

Ben Bengougam, Senior Vice President, HR, EMEA

I pledge to ensure our hotels and corporate offices in Hilton EMEA provide a supportive environment for all our Team Members to thrive, based on the broadest diversity, inclusion and belonging principles we subscribe to and aspire to achieve.

Joachim Hartl, General Manager, Hilton Barcelona Diagonal Mar

My pledge is to put gender diversity on my agenda today and beyond, by supporting women in achieving their ambitions, developing more inclusive and flexible cultures and rotting out workplace bias. I will create a platform across our Iberian Peninsula Hotels that will give a voice to our Team Members, empowering them and making them feel comfortable to talk about their needs and challenges. Together we can accelerate the clock.

Kim Van Campfort, Commercial Director, Suites and Focused Service Brands

My personal pledge is to make time to have meaningful conversations with young women about THEIR balanced choices.

Michael Specking, General Manager, Hilton Prague

I will continue to support such an environment at Hilton Prague where diversity and inclusion matter. This with predominant focus on female leadership, though in general with equal opportunities to all - regardless of demographics and background, as well as skills and competences.

Martin Mangan, General Manager, Conrad Dublin

My commitment to Balance for Better is to support each and every single one of my team to reach their full potential. I can do this by helping them break down any barriers that are in their way, whether real or perceived.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 world-class brands comprising more than 5,700 properties with more than 923,000 rooms, in 113 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 world's best workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 89 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 18:32:05 UTC
