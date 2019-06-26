Log in
Hilton Worldwide : 06.26.19Hilton Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date

0
06/26/2019 | 04:42pm EDT

June 26, 2019

MCLEAN, Va. - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) will report second quarter 2019 financial results prior to the stock market open on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton's president and chief executive officer, and Kevin Jacobs, Hilton's executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's performance and lead a question-and-answer session.

Participants may listen to the live webcast by logging onto the Hilton Investor Relations website at https://ir.hilton.com/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the live event at https://ir.hilton.com/financial-reporting/quarterly-results/2019. Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 in the United States or 1-412-317-6061 internationally using the conference ID 0505153. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the call. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 internationally using the conference ID 10132755.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 world-class brands comprising more than 5,700 properties with more than 923,000 rooms, in 113 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 world's best workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 89 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

View More News

Disclaimer

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 20:41:03 UTC
