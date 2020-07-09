Hilton Worldwide : 07.09.20Hilton Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

July 9, 2020

MCLEAN, Va. - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) will report second quarter 2020 financial results prior to the stock market open on Thursday, August 6, 2020, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton's president and chief executive officer, and Kevin Jacobs, Hilton's executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's performance and lead a question-and-answer session.

Participants may listen to the live webcast by logging onto the Hilton Investor Relations website at https://ir.hilton.com/events-and-presentations. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available within 24 hours of the live event at https://ir.hilton.com/financial-reporting/quarterly-results/2020. Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-888-317-6003 in the United States or 1-412-317-6061 internationally using the conference ID 0333617. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or link to the webcast at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A telephone replay will be available for seven days following the call. To access the telephone replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 internationally using the conference ID 10145887.