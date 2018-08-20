Hilton Worldwide : 08.20.18Changing the World, One Hotel at a Time

August 20, 2018

At Hilton, we have committed ourselves to being strong environmental and social stewards in the communities where we operate. That commitment is engrained in our nearly 100-year history and in our company's culture. As a 390,000-strong global hospitality team, we recognize that even the smallest actions contribute to something much larger. We are honored that our commitment to where we live, work and travel has led to our debut on Fortune's 2018 Change the World List.

As the only hospitality company listed, Hilton is proud of the work we are doing during this Golden Age of Travel, with more than one billion people crossing borders each year. To help keep the planet tourism-ready for generations to come, we have committed to halving our environmental footprint and doubling our social impact investment by 2030. Through our Travel with Purpose corporate responsibility strategy, we have already:

Become the first major hotel company to institute science-based targets to reduce carbon emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

Developed LightStay, an innovative performance measurement system to calculate, analyze and report on the environmental and social impact at each of our 5,400+ hotels.

Reached 900,000 youth as part of our Open Doors Pledge to connect, prepare and employ at least one million young people around the world by 2019.

Contributed to a reduction in the rate of hygiene-related childhood deaths by 35 percent for children younger than five.

Banned plastic straws across our managed hotels, saving more than 35 million straws from entering the world's oceans each year.

Our ability to make a positive global impact as we open more than a hotel a day is rooted in the individual commitment and contributions of Hilton Team Members. Last month they volunteered 236,930 hours across 4,926 projects in 93 countries as part of our annual Global Week of Service.

As our founder, Conrad Hilton, once said, 'To achieve big things, you must first dream big dreams.' We are proud of our shared dream to redefine sustainable travel and make a positive impact on the world. And we are proud of each and every Team Member who makes this possible.