Hilton Worldwide : 09.09.19Hilton Celebrates Legacy Award Winners in its 100th Year

September 9, 2019

McLean, Va. - Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the winners of the highly anticipated 2018 Legacy Awards, celebrating contributions to an outstanding year of growth. Timed to coincide with the Americas Owner Conference, Hilton recognized nearly 60 high performing owners and developers.

'We are thrilled to introduce Hilton's Legacy Awards during our milestone 100th year of hospitality,' said Christopher J. Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton. 'Thanks to our owners' partnership and support, our Hilton family has had a transformative positive impact around the world, especially here in the Americas. This is one small way we are recognizing everything they do to create exceptional experiences for our guests and transform the communities where we live, work and travel. We look forward to all we will achieve together during our next 100 years as we continue to share our Hilton Effect with the world.'

The Legacy Awards recognize the passion, creativity and innovative spirit of Hilton's partners who are committed to quality projects that meet or exceed brand standards and have a positive impact on communities around the world. The leadership of Hilton's development and brand teams select the winners based on strict criteria including, but not limited to, hotel quality and commitment to guest experience.

