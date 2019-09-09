Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc    HLT

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC

(HLT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hilton Worldwide : 09.09.19Hilton Celebrates Legacy Award Winners in its 100th Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 10:17am EDT

September 9, 2019

McLean, Va. - Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the winners of the highly anticipated 2018 Legacy Awards, celebrating contributions to an outstanding year of growth. Timed to coincide with the Americas Owner Conference, Hilton recognized nearly 60 high performing owners and developers.

'We are thrilled to introduce Hilton's Legacy Awards during our milestone 100th year of hospitality,' said Christopher J. Nassetta, president and CEO, Hilton. 'Thanks to our owners' partnership and support, our Hilton family has had a transformative positive impact around the world, especially here in the Americas. This is one small way we are recognizing everything they do to create exceptional experiences for our guests and transform the communities where we live, work and travel. We look forward to all we will achieve together during our next 100 years as we continue to share our Hilton Effect with the world.'

The Legacy Awards recognize the passion, creativity and innovative spirit of Hilton's partners who are committed to quality projects that meet or exceed brand standards and have a positive impact on communities around the world. The leadership of Hilton's development and brand teams select the winners based on strict criteria including, but not limited to, hotel quality and commitment to guest experience.

To see the full list of Hilton's 2018 Legacy Award winners click here.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 world-class brands comprising nearly 5,900 properties with more than 939,000 rooms, in 114 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 world's best workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 94 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

View More News

Disclaimer

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 14:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS
10:17aHILTON WORLDWIDE : 09.09.19Hilton Celebrates Legacy Award Winners in its 100th Y..
PU
08:41aHILTON WORLDWIDE : Expands Multi-Brand Footprint with New Dual-Flag Hotel in San..
AQ
09/0609.06.19STATEMENT FROM HILTON : Fraudulent Marketing
PU
09/0609.06.19STATEMENT FROM HILTON : Hurricane Dorian
PU
09/06HILTON WORLDWIDE : DoubleTree by Hilton Introduces Signature Warm Welcome to Yan..
AQ
09/06HILTON WORLDWIDE : DoubleTree by Hilton Brings Signature Welcome and Warm Hospit..
AQ
09/05HILTON WORLDWIDE : 09.05.19Hilton Builds on Success of First Celebrity-Driven Ca..
PU
09/05HILTON : Builds on Success of First Celebrity-Driven Campaign, ‘Expect Bet..
BU
09/04HILTON WORLDWIDE : Conrad Macao Launches Pink Inspired 2019 in Support of Breast..
AQ
09/04HILTON WORLDWIDE : Curio Collection by Hilton Debuts in South East Asia With the..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 505 M
EBIT 2019 1 728 M
Net income 2019 907 M
Debt 2019 7 369 M
Yield 2019 0,65%
P/E ratio 2019 29,9x
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,60x
EV / Sales2020 3,44x
Capitalization 26 890 M
Chart HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 101,52  $
Last Close Price 93,74  $
Spread / Highest target 33,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Nassetta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan D. Gray Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin J. Jacobs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Noelle K. Eder Chief Information & Digital Officer
John G. Schreiber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC30.56%26 890
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL19.22%42 629
ACCOR7.71%11 734
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC20.91%11 396
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)22.56%9 962
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION8.91%7 659
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group