Hilton Worldwide : 09.19.18Hilton Announces 2017 Development Award Winners in the Caribbean and Latin America

September 19, 2018 Americas

MCLEAN, Va. - Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today recognized some of its top owners/developers in the Caribbean and Latin America. The Development Awards recognize the passion, creativity and innovative spirit of Hilton developers that are committed to quality projects, meet or exceed brand standards and have a positive impact on the local community.

Today, our team is excited to recognize those who went above and beyond last year, worked on innovative projects that created an everlasting impact on our guests, communities and the hospitality industry,' said Bill Fortier, senior vice president, development, Americas. 'We are proud to celebrate our dedicated partners in this growing region and look forward to yet another year of growth and success.'

The Hilton Development team selects the winners based on distinct criteria including, total number or quality of hotels developed and in operation, commitment to project quality, impact on local community and early adoption of newer brands.

2017 Caribbean and Latin America Development Awards

2017 New Development of the Year

Mahogany Bay Resort & Beach Club, Curio Collection by Hilton

2017 Highest Producer

2017 New Build of the Year - Hampton by Hilton (Tie)

Hampton by Hilton Montevideo Carrasco

2017 New Build of the Year - Hampton by Hilton (Tie)

Hampton by Hilton Santo Domingo Airport

Developer: Dominican Developments DDP, SRL

2017 New Build of the Year - Homewood Suites

Homewood Suites By Hilton Silao Airport

Developer: Edco Turismo Bajio S.A. de C.V.

2017 New Build of the Year - Curio Collection by Hilton

The Fives Downtown Hotel & Residences, Curio Collection by Hilton

Developer: Sierra de Bernia S.A. de C.V.

2017 Conversion of the Year - Hilton

Hilton Rio de Janeiro Copacabana

2017 Conversion of the Year - Hilton Garden Inn

Hilton Garden Inn Santo André

Hilton currently has a portfolio of nearly 140 hotels and resorts open and welcoming travelers in the Caribbean and Latin America, and has a robust development pipeline of nearly 90 projects throughout the region.