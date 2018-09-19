Log in
Hilton Worldwide : 09.19.18Hilton Announces 2017 Development Award Winners in the Caribbean and Latin America

09/19/2018 | 02:08pm CEST
September 19, 2018Americas

MCLEAN, Va. - Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today recognized some of its top owners/developers in the Caribbean and Latin America. The Development Awards recognize the passion, creativity and innovative spirit of Hilton developers that are committed to quality projects, meet or exceed brand standards and have a positive impact on the local community.

Today, our team is excited to recognize those who went above and beyond last year, worked on innovative projects that created an everlasting impact on our guests, communities and the hospitality industry,' said Bill Fortier, senior vice president, development, Americas. 'We are proud to celebrate our dedicated partners in this growing region and look forward to yet another year of growth and success.'

The Hilton Development team selects the winners based on distinct criteria including, total number or quality of hotels developed and in operation, commitment to project quality, impact on local community and early adoption of newer brands.

2017 Caribbean and Latin America Development Awards

2017 New Development of the Year

  • Mahogany Bay Resort & Beach Club, Curio Collection by Hilton

2017 Highest Producer

2017 New Build of the Year - Hampton by Hilton (Tie)

  • Hampton by Hilton Montevideo Carrasco

2017 New Build of the Year - Hampton by Hilton (Tie)

  • Hampton by Hilton Santo Domingo Airport
  • Developer: Dominican Developments DDP, SRL

2017 New Build of the Year - Homewood Suites

  • Homewood Suites By Hilton Silao Airport
  • Developer: Edco Turismo Bajio S.A. de C.V.

2017 New Build of the Year - Curio Collection by Hilton

  • The Fives Downtown Hotel & Residences, Curio Collection by Hilton
  • Developer: Sierra de Bernia S.A. de C.V.

2017 Conversion of the Year - Hilton

  • Hilton Rio de Janeiro Copacabana

2017 Conversion of the Year - Hilton Garden Inn

  • Hilton Garden Inn Santo André

Hilton currently has a portfolio of nearly 140 hotels and resorts open and welcoming travelers in the Caribbean and Latin America, and has a robust development pipeline of nearly 90 projects throughout the region.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,400 properties with nearly 880,000 rooms, in 106 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences - every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else, and free standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Disclaimer

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 12:07:12 UTC
