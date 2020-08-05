Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.    HLT

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

(HLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Hilton Worldwide : Appoints Chris Carr to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 08:07am EDT

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) today announced the appointment of Chris Carr, Chief Operations Officer of sweetgreen, to its board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Carr will serve on the Nominating and ESG committee of the board.

“We are delighted to welcome Chris to Hilton," said Jon Gray, chairman of Hilton's board of directors. “When we began our board search process last year, we were looking to add world class executive leadership in global and consumer-facing organizations. Chris brings these highly relevant skills, as well as unmatched focus on customer experience and procurement. We look forward to his insights as we navigate Hilton's continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Mr. Carr joined sweetgreen in May 2020. Previously, he served in a variety of roles at Starbucks for 13 years. Most recently he spent three years as Executive Vice President, Chief Procurement Officer, where he was responsible for enhancing the enterprise-wide, global strategic sourcing and supplier relationship capabilities. From 2014 to 2016, Mr. Carr was Starbucks’ EVP, Americas Licensed Stores, where he was responsible for the strategic planning, operations, market planning and sales for 6,500 licensed retail stores. As EVP, U.S. Retail Stores from 2012 to 2014, he was accountable for the brand and customer experience at 13,000 U.S. company-operated and licensed retail stores. Prior to Starbucks, Mr. Carr spent eighteen years with ExxonMobil developing, leading and implementing retail operational strategies for its Global Fuels Marketing downstream businesses.

Mr. Carr also serves as a director on the board of REI, a Trustee of Howard University, and a Trustee of the University of San Diego.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,100 properties with more than 977,000 rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, Hilton welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2019 World’s Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2019 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 106 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS
08:07aHILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regu..
AQ
08:07aHILTON WORLDWIDE : Appoints Chris Carr to Board of Directors
BU
08/03HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. : half-yearly earnings release
07/29Lysol Maker Seeks to Ease Virus Concerns in Planes and Hotels -- WSJ
DJ
07/28Lysol Maker Seeks to Capitalize on Covid Hygiene Concerns in Hotels, on Plane..
DJ
07/28HILTON WORLDWIDE : Garden Inn unveiled in the heart of Xinbei District, Changzho..
AQ
07/28HILTON WORLDWIDE : CleanStay Brings New Standard of Cleanliness to Greater China..
AQ
07/23BLACKSTONE : Is Buying Alaska Permanent Fund Infrastructure Assets -- Update
DJ
07/23Blackstone second quarter distributable earnings drop as asset sales slow
RE
07/23BLACKSTONE : Is Buying Alaska Permanent Fund Infrastructure Assets
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 619 M - -
Net income 2020 -101 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 006 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -129x
Yield 2020 0,18%
Capitalization 21 715 M 21 715 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,11x
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 173 000
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 79,79 $
Last Close Price 78,32 $
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Nassetta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan D. Gray Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin J. Jacobs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Noelle K. Eder Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
John G. Schreiber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-29.38%21 715
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL., INC.-43.14%27 918
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-10.83%10 233
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-28.78%8 753
ACCOR-46.59%6 744
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-45.11%4 980
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group