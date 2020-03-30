Hilton Worldwide : Disclosure Memo

U.S. Political Contributions and Disclosure Policy

Introduction

It is the general policy of this Company to participate in the free political processes of the local, state and federal governments of the United States, within the restrictions imposed by applicable law, and for the general benefit of the operations of the Company and its shareholders, team members and customers. All such participation shall be accomplished strictly in accordance with all applicable legal restrictions and shall be subject to the public disclosure processes outlined in this policy.

Company Political Activities

State and Local Contributions:Where permitted by law, the Company may contribute directly to state and local candidates, state party committees, and other state and local political entities. The Company will semiannually disclose on its website all Company state and local- level political contributions and expenditures.

View expenditures here.

527 Committees:When permitted by law, the Company may contribute to 527 political committees. The Company will semiannually disclose on its website all Company political contributions and expenditures.

View expenditures here.

Non-ProfitOrganizations:For any trade association of which the Company is a member or otherwise contributes, the Company will semiannually disclose on its website the portion of its payments that are used for lobbying and political expenditures as defined by 26 U.S.C. Section 162(e). Additionally, the Company will semiannually disclose on its website all Company contributions made to 501(c)(4) organizations where such contributions are made for a political purpose.

View expenditures here.

Independent Expenditures:While companies are permitted by law to engage in independent expenditures or electioneering communications to advocate for the election or defeat of federal candidates, the Company does not presently engage directly in such activity at this time.

In the event that the Company does choose to engage in independent expenditures or electioneering communications, that activity will be disclosed here.