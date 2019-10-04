Hilton Worldwide : Effectiveness Order
10/04/2019 | 06:12am EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
NOTICE OF EFFECTIVENESS
Effective Date:
October 03, 2019
Form:
S-4
CIK:
0001708510
Company Name:
Hilton Domestic Operating Co Inc.
File Number:
333-233870
CIK:
0001617082
Company Name:
90210 LLC
File Number:
333-233870-98
CIK:
0001617083
Company Name:
90210 Management Company, LLC
File Number:
333-233870-97
CIK:
0001617106
Company Name:
Andiamo's O'Hare, LLC
File Number:
333-233870-96
CIK:
0001617826
Company Name:
Bally's Grand Property Sub I, LLC
File Number:
333-233870-95
CIK:
0001617109
Company Name:
Blue Bonnet Security, LLC
File Number:
333-233870-94
CIK:
0001708465
Company Name:
Canopy Brand Management LLC
File Number:
333-233870-93
CIK:
0001617110
Company Name:
Chesterfield Village Hotel, LLC
File Number:
333-233870-92
CIK:
0001617088
Company Name:
Conrad International (Belgium) LLC
File Number:
333-233870-91
CIK:
0001617093
Company Name:
Conrad International (Egypt) Resorts Corp
File Number:
333-233870-90
CIK:
0001617178
Company Name:
Conrad International (Indonesia) Corp
File Number:
333-233870-89
CIK:
0001617131
Company Name:
Conrad International Manage (CIS) LLC
File Number:
333-233870-88
CIK:
0001617179
Company Name:
Conrad Management LLC
File Number:
333-233870-87
CIK:
0001708467
Company Name:
Curio Brand Management LLC
File Number:
333-233870-86
CIK:
0001771544
Company Name:
Curio Management LLC
File Number:
333-233870-85
CIK:
0001617183
Company Name:
Destination Resorts LLC
File Number:
333-233870-84
CIK:
0001617186
Company Name:
Doubletree Hotel Systems LLC
File Number:
333-233870-83
CIK:
0001617185
Company Name:
Doubletree Hotels LLC
File Number:
333-233870-82
CIK:
0001617189
Company Name:
Doubletree LLC
File Number:
333-233870-81
CIK:
0001617190
Company Name:
Doubletree Management LLC
File Number:
333-233870-80
CIK:
0001617192
Company Name:
DT Management LLC
File Number:
333-233870-79
CIK:
0001617195
Company Name:
DT Real Estate, LLC
File Number:
333-233870-78
CIK:
0001617135
Company Name:
DTM Atlanta/Legacy, Inc.
File Number:
333-233870-77
CIK:
0001617152
Company Name:
DTR FCH Holdings, Inc.
File Number:
333-233870-76
CIK:
0001617163
Company Name:
Embassy Development LLC
File Number:
333-233870-75
CIK:
0001617220
Company Name:
Embassy Suites Club No. Three, Inc.
File Number:
333-233870-74
CIK:
0001617221
Company Name:
Embassy Suites Club No. Two, Inc.
File Number:
333-233870-73
CIK:
0001617170
Company Name:
Embassy Suites Club No. 1, Inc.
File Number:
333-233870-72
CIK:
0001708582
Company Name:
Embassy Suites Management LLC
File Number:
333-233870-71
CIK:
0001617231
Company Name:
Florida Conrad International Corp.
File Number:
333-233870-70
CIK:
0001617240
Company Name:
Hampton Inns Management LLC
File Number:
333-233870-69
CIK:
0001617197
Company Name:
Hilton Beverage LLC
File Number:
333-233870-68
CIK:
0001617207
Company Name:
Hilton Chicago Beverage I LLC
File Number:
333-233870-67
CIK:
0001617208
Company Name:
Hilton Chicago Beverage II LLC
File Number:
333-233870-66
CIK:
0001617210
Company Name:
Hilton Chicago Beverage III LLC
File Number:
333-233870-65
CIK:
0001617211
Company Name:
Hilton Chicago Beverage IV LLC
File Number:
333-233870-64
CIK:
0001617212
Company Name:
Hilton Corporate Director LLC
File Number:
333-233870-63
CIK:
0001708513
Company Name:
Hilton Domestic Franchise LLC
File Number:
333-233870-62
CIK:
0001708512
Company Name:
Hilton Domestic Management LLC
File Number:
333-233870-61
CIK:
0001617277
Company Name:
Hilton El Con Management LLC
File Number:
333-233870-60
CIK:
0001617280
Company Name:
Hilton El Con Operator LLC
File Number:
333-233870-59
CIK:
0001617303
Company Name:
Hilton Franchise Holding LLC
File Number:
333-233870-58
CIK:
0001617335
Company Name:
Hilton Garden Inns Management LLC
File Number:
333-233870-57
CIK:
0001617347
Company Name:
Hilton Hawaii Corp
File Number:
333-233870-56
CIK:
0001617260
Company Name:
Hilton Holdings, LLC
File Number:
333-233870-55
CIK:
0001617348
Company Name:
Hilton Honors Worldwide LLC
File Number:
333-233870-54
CIK:
0001617264
Company Name:
Hilton Hospitality, LLC
File Number:
333-233870-53
CIK:
0001617268
Company Name:
Hilton Illinois Holdings LLC
File Number:
333-233870-52
CIK:
0001617879
Company Name:
Hilton Illinois, LLC
File Number:
333-233870-51
CIK:
0001617257
Company Name:
Hilton Management LLC
File Number:
333-233870-50
CIK:
0001771556
Company Name:
Hilton NUS HHS, Inc.
File Number:
333-233870-49
CIK:
0001708509
Company Name:
Hilton San Diego LLC
File Number:
333-233870-48
CIK:
0001617278
Company Name:
Hilton Supply Management LLC
File Number:
333-233870-47
CIK:
0001617279
Company Name:
Hilton Systems Solutions, LLC
File Number:
333-233870-46
CIK:
0001617382
Company Name:
Hilton Worldwide Finance Corp.
File Number:
333-233870-45
CIK:
0001617386
Company Name:
Hilton Worldwide Finance LLC
File Number:
333-233870-44
CIK:
0001585689
Company Name:
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
File Number:
333-233870-43
CIK:
0001708508
Company Name:
Hilton Worldwide Parent LLC
File Number:
333-233870-42
CIK:
0001617308
Company Name:
HLT Audubon LLC
File Number:
333-233870-41
CIK:
0001617312
Company Name:
HLT Conrad Domestic LLC
File Number:
333-233870-40
CIK:
0001617318
Company Name:
HLT ESP International Franchise LLC
File Number:
333-233870-39
CIK:
0001617320
Company Name:
HLT ESP International Franchisor Corp
File Number:
333-233870-38
CIK:
0001617321
Company Name:
HLT ESP International Manage LLC
File Number:
333-233870-37
CIK:
0001617322
Company Name:
HLT ESP International Management Corp
File Number:
333-233870-36
CIK:
0001617323
Company Name:
HLT ESP Manage LLC
File Number:
333-233870-35
