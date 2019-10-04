Log in
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

(HLT)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/03 04:03:32 pm
91.99 USD   +1.15%
06:12aHILTON WORLDWIDE : Effectiveness Order
PU
10/03HILTON WORLDWIDE : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)
PU
10/02HILTON : Ranked #2 Workplace in World
BU
Hilton Worldwide : Effectiveness Order

10/04/2019 | 06:12am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

NOTICE OF EFFECTIVENESS

Effective Date:

October 03, 2019

Form:

S-4

CIK:

0001708510

Company Name:

Hilton Domestic Operating Co Inc.

File Number:

333-233870

CIK:

0001617082

Company Name:

90210 LLC

File Number:

333-233870-98

CIK:

0001617083

Company Name:

90210 Management Company, LLC

File Number:

333-233870-97

CIK:

0001617106

Company Name:

Andiamo's O'Hare, LLC

File Number:

333-233870-96

CIK:

0001617826

Company Name:

Bally's Grand Property Sub I, LLC

File Number:

333-233870-95

CIK:

0001617109

Company Name:

Blue Bonnet Security, LLC

File Number:

333-233870-94

CIK:

0001708465

Company Name:

Canopy Brand Management LLC

File Number:

333-233870-93

CIK:

0001617110

Company Name:

Chesterfield Village Hotel, LLC

File Number:

333-233870-92

CIK:

0001617088

Company Name:

Conrad International (Belgium) LLC

File Number:

333-233870-91

CIK:

0001617093

Company Name:

Conrad International (Egypt) Resorts Corp

File Number:

333-233870-90

CIK:

0001617178

Company Name:

Conrad International (Indonesia) Corp

File Number:

333-233870-89

CIK:

0001617131

Company Name:

Conrad International Manage (CIS) LLC

File Number:

333-233870-88

CIK:

0001617179

Company Name:

Conrad Management LLC

File Number:

333-233870-87

CIK:

0001708467

Company Name:

Curio Brand Management LLC

File Number:

333-233870-86

CIK:

0001771544

Company Name:

Curio Management LLC

File Number:

333-233870-85

CIK:

0001617183

Company Name:

Destination Resorts LLC

File Number:

333-233870-84

CIK:

0001617186

Company Name:

Doubletree Hotel Systems LLC

File Number:

333-233870-83

CIK:

0001617185

Company Name:

Doubletree Hotels LLC

File Number:

333-233870-82

CIK:

0001617189

Company Name:

Doubletree LLC

File Number:

333-233870-81

CIK:

0001617190

Company Name:

Doubletree Management LLC

File Number:

333-233870-80

CIK:

0001617192

Company Name:

DT Management LLC

File Number:

333-233870-79

CIK:

0001617195

Company Name:

DT Real Estate, LLC

File Number:

333-233870-78

CIK:

0001617135

Company Name:

DTM Atlanta/Legacy, Inc.

File Number:

333-233870-77

CIK:

0001617152

Company Name:

DTR FCH Holdings, Inc.

File Number:

333-233870-76

CIK:

0001617163

Company Name:

Embassy Development LLC

File Number:

333-233870-75

CIK:

0001617220

Company Name:

Embassy Suites Club No. Three, Inc.

File Number:

333-233870-74

CIK:

0001617221

Company Name:

Embassy Suites Club No. Two, Inc.

File Number:

333-233870-73

CIK:

0001617170

Company Name:

Embassy Suites Club No. 1, Inc.

File Number:

333-233870-72

CIK:

0001708582

Company Name:

Embassy Suites Management LLC

File Number:

333-233870-71

CIK:

0001617231

Company Name:

Florida Conrad International Corp.

File Number:

333-233870-70

CIK:

0001617240

Company Name:

Hampton Inns Management LLC

File Number:

333-233870-69

CIK:

0001617197

Company Name:

Hilton Beverage LLC

File Number:

333-233870-68

CIK:

0001617207

Company Name:

Hilton Chicago Beverage I LLC

File Number:

333-233870-67

CIK:

0001617208

Company Name:

Hilton Chicago Beverage II LLC

File Number:

333-233870-66

CIK:

0001617210

Company Name:

Hilton Chicago Beverage III LLC

File Number:

333-233870-65

CIK:

0001617211

Company Name:

Hilton Chicago Beverage IV LLC

File Number:

333-233870-64

CIK:

0001617212

Company Name:

Hilton Corporate Director LLC

File Number:

333-233870-63

CIK:

0001708513

Company Name:

Hilton Domestic Franchise LLC

File Number:

333-233870-62

CIK:

0001708512

Company Name:

Hilton Domestic Management LLC

File Number:

333-233870-61

CIK:

0001617277

Company Name:

Hilton El Con Management LLC

File Number:

333-233870-60

CIK:

0001617280

Company Name:

Hilton El Con Operator LLC

File Number:

333-233870-59

CIK:

0001617303

Company Name:

Hilton Franchise Holding LLC

File Number:

333-233870-58

CIK:

0001617335

Company Name:

Hilton Garden Inns Management LLC

File Number:

333-233870-57

CIK:

0001617347

Company Name:

Hilton Hawaii Corp

File Number:

333-233870-56

CIK:

0001617260

Company Name:

Hilton Holdings, LLC

File Number:

333-233870-55

CIK:

0001617348

Company Name:

Hilton Honors Worldwide LLC

File Number:

333-233870-54

CIK:

0001617264

Company Name:

Hilton Hospitality, LLC

File Number:

333-233870-53

CIK:

0001617268

Company Name:

Hilton Illinois Holdings LLC

File Number:

333-233870-52

CIK:

0001617879

Company Name:

Hilton Illinois, LLC

File Number:

333-233870-51

CIK:

0001617257

Company Name:

Hilton Management LLC

File Number:

333-233870-50

CIK:

0001771556

Company Name:

Hilton NUS HHS, Inc.

File Number:

333-233870-49

CIK:

0001708509

Company Name:

Hilton San Diego LLC

File Number:

333-233870-48

CIK:

0001617278

Company Name:

Hilton Supply Management LLC

File Number:

333-233870-47

CIK:

0001617279

Company Name:

Hilton Systems Solutions, LLC

File Number:

333-233870-46

CIK:

0001617382

Company Name:

Hilton Worldwide Finance Corp.

File Number:

333-233870-45

CIK:

0001617386

Company Name:

Hilton Worldwide Finance LLC

File Number:

333-233870-44

CIK:

0001585689

Company Name:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

File Number:

333-233870-43

CIK:

0001708508

Company Name:

Hilton Worldwide Parent LLC

File Number:

333-233870-42

CIK:

0001617308

Company Name:

HLT Audubon LLC

File Number:

333-233870-41

CIK:

0001617312

Company Name:

HLT Conrad Domestic LLC

File Number:

333-233870-40

CIK:

0001617318

Company Name:

HLT ESP International Franchise LLC

File Number:

333-233870-39

CIK:

0001617320

Company Name:

HLT ESP International Franchisor Corp

File Number:

333-233870-38

CIK:

0001617321

Company Name:

HLT ESP International Manage LLC

File Number:

333-233870-37

CIK:

0001617322

Company Name:

HLT ESP International Management Corp

File Number:

333-233870-36

CIK:

0001617323

Company Name:

HLT ESP Manage LLC

File Number:

333-233870-35

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 10:11:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 496 M
EBIT 2019 1 721 M
Net income 2019 897 M
Debt 2019 7 370 M
Yield 2019 0,66%
P/E ratio 2019 29,6x
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
EV / Sales2019 3,55x
EV / Sales2020 3,39x
Capitalization 26 388 M
Chart HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 101,79  $
Last Close Price 91,99  $
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Nassetta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan D. Gray Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin J. Jacobs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Noelle K. Eder Chief Information & Digital Officer
John G. Schreiber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.28.12%26 709
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL9.64%40 962
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC12.79%11 279
ACCOR-0.59%11 081
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED16.84%9 374
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION6.67%7 664
