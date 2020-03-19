Hilton Worldwide : Hundreds of Hotels in NYC Expected to Shut Down

By Keiko Morris

Hundreds of hotels in New York City are expected to shut down, laying off and furloughing tens of thousands of workers as hotel owners struggle to reduce losses from the virus pandemic.

About 80% of the city's 55,000 hotel workers likely will be laid off within the week, according to estimates based on the city's dropping hotel occupancy rate, said Vijay Dandapani, president of the Hotel Association of New York.

The vast majority of the city's 700 hotels from luxury to budget properties are expected to close their doors in the coming weeks, as large swaths of the country urge residents and businesses to severely limit their movements in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus, hotel consultants and representatives said. Owners hope to reopen when the coronavirus is contained, but many expect that could be months if not longer.

"It's a way to reduce losses," said Bjorn Hanson. "Just the cost of keeping a front office and the watch engineers on is exceeding revenue."

Earlier this week, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. said it would suspend operations at the New York Hilton Midtown. Marriott International Inc. also said it would furlough tens of thousands of its workers worldwide. Workers on furlough won't get paid during that time but the company will continue paying for healthcare.

New York Hotel Trades Council union, which represents about 35,000 of the city's hotel employees, is in discussions with owners over the terms of layoffs.

For the week ending March 14, the hotel occupancy rate for hotels in New York City dropped almost 44% to 48.8%, according to hotel data firm STR. And consultants anticipate that will continue to fall. Mr. Dandapani expects that hotels will not be able to pay property tax bills due on July 1.

Not all will close, however. Ravi Patel, owner of the Ravel Hotel in Long Island City, Queens, reduced his staff by 50% to about 25 people working part time and has closed off portions of the hotel. The occupancy rate of the 113-room hotel is between 20 and 25%, he said.

But he plans to remain open, if he can.

"If you try to shut down it's like an abandoned house," Mr. Patel said. "I'd rather keep it open."