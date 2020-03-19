Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.    HLT

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

(HLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Hilton Worldwide : Hundreds of Hotels in NYC Expected to Shut Down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 05:05pm EDT

By Keiko Morris

Hundreds of hotels in New York City are expected to shut down, laying off and furloughing tens of thousands of workers as hotel owners struggle to reduce losses from the virus pandemic.

About 80% of the city's 55,000 hotel workers likely will be laid off within the week, according to estimates based on the city's dropping hotel occupancy rate, said Vijay Dandapani, president of the Hotel Association of New York.

The vast majority of the city's 700 hotels from luxury to budget properties are expected to close their doors in the coming weeks, as large swaths of the country urge residents and businesses to severely limit their movements in an attempt to halt the spread of the virus, hotel consultants and representatives said. Owners hope to reopen when the coronavirus is contained, but many expect that could be months if not longer.

"It's a way to reduce losses," said Bjorn Hanson. "Just the cost of keeping a front office and the watch engineers on is exceeding revenue."

Earlier this week, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. said it would suspend operations at the New York Hilton Midtown. Marriott International Inc. also said it would furlough tens of thousands of its workers worldwide. Workers on furlough won't get paid during that time but the company will continue paying for healthcare.

New York Hotel Trades Council union, which represents about 35,000 of the city's hotel employees, is in discussions with owners over the terms of layoffs.

For the week ending March 14, the hotel occupancy rate for hotels in New York City dropped almost 44% to 48.8%, according to hotel data firm STR. And consultants anticipate that will continue to fall. Mr. Dandapani expects that hotels will not be able to pay property tax bills due on July 1.

Not all will close, however. Ravi Patel, owner of the Ravel Hotel in Long Island City, Queens, reduced his staff by 50% to about 25 people working part time and has closed off portions of the hotel. The occupancy rate of the 113-room hotel is between 20 and 25%, he said.

But he plans to remain open, if he can.

"If you try to shut down it's like an abandoned house," Mr. Patel said. "I'd rather keep it open."

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. 2.38% 58.03 Delayed Quote.-48.90%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 4.69% 66.8 Delayed Quote.-57.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS
05:05pHILTON WORLDWIDE : Hundreds of Hotels in NYC Expected to Shut Down
DJ
03/16HILTON WORLDWIDE : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
03/16HILTON WORLDWIDE : Hampton by Hilton Strengthens Leadership Position in the Uppe..
AQ
03/11HILTON WORLDWIDE : Current report filing
PU
03/11HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements ..
AQ
03/10HILTON WORLDWIDE : 03.10.20Hilton Withdraws 2020 Outlook in Response to COVID-19..
PU
03/10HILTON WORLDWIDE : Withdraws 2020 Outlook in Response to Covid-19 Impact
BU
03/09HILTON WORLDWIDE : Copacabana Rio de Janeiro Debuts Isabel Lounge; the new roof ..
AQ
03/09HILTON WORLDWIDE : 03.09.20Hilton Welcomes New Executive Committee Members
PU
03/05HILTON WORLDWIDE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 9 599 M
EBIT 2020 1 711 M
Net income 2020 922 M
Debt 2020 7 789 M
Yield 2020 1,08%
P/E ratio 2020 16,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,45x
EV / Sales2021 2,32x
Capitalization 15 726 M
Chart HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 105,20  $
Last Close Price 56,68  $
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 85,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Nassetta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan D. Gray Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin J. Jacobs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Noelle K. Eder Chief Information & Digital Officer
John G. Schreiber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-48.90%13 379
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL-57.86%20 688
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED-33.59%7 554
ACCOR-47.40%6 136
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-49.97%5 537
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-59.25%3 704
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group