Hilton Worldwide : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

Includes restricted stock units of the Issuer issued pursuant to the Hilton 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan, of which 1,775 vest on March 3, 2021, 21,944 vest in three equal annual installments beginning on May 9, 2020, and 3,642 vest in two equal annual installments beginning on March 3, 2021.
The option vested in three equal annual installments beginning on February 19, 2015.
The option vested in three equal annual installments beginning on February 10, 2016.
The option vested in three equal annual installments beginning on February 18, 2017.
The option vested in three equal annual installments beginning on February 27, 2018.
The option vests in three equal annual installments beginning on March 1, 2019.
The option vests in three equal annual installments beginning on March 3, 2020.
The option vests in three equal annual installments beginning on March 3, 2021.
Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer
Silcock Christopher W
7930 JONES BRANCH DRIVE
MCLEAN, VA 22102
/s/ Kristin A. Campbell, Attorney-in-Fact
3/16/2020
