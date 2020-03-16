Hilton Worldwide : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

Log in
03/16/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2.

Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Silcock Christopher W

3/9/2020

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4.

Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

7930 JONES BRANCH DRIVE

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

___X___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

See Remarks /

(Street)

5.

If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

MCLEAN, VA 22102

Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

91567 (1)

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Number of

(Instr. 5)

Shares

Employee Stock Option (right

(2)

2/19/2024

Common

4685.0

$45.46

D

to buy)

Stock

Employee Stock Option (right

(3)

2/10/2025

Common

4986.0

$57.99

D

to buy)

Stock

Employee Stock Option (right

(4)

2/18/2026

Common

11905.0

$41.41

D

to buy)

Stock

Employee Stock Option (right

(5)

2/27/2027

Common

15638.0

$58.02

D

to buy)

Stock

Employee Stock Option (right

(6)

3/1/2028

Common

10513.0

$79.35

D

to buy)

Stock

Employee Stock Option (right

(7)

2/28/2029

Common

13994.0

$83.1

D

to buy)

Stock

Employee Stock Option (right

(8)

3/3/2030

Common

15836.0

$93.33

D

to buy)

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Includes restricted stock units of the Issuer issued pursuant to the Hilton 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan, of which 1,775 vest on March 3, 2021, 21,944 vest in three equal annual installments beginning on May 9, 2020, and 3,642 vest in two equal annual installments beginning on March 3, 2021.
  2. The option vested in three equal annual installments beginning on February 19, 2015.
  1. The option vested in three equal annual installments beginning on February 10, 2016.
  2. The option vested in three equal annual installments beginning on February 18, 2017.
  3. The option vested in three equal annual installments beginning on February 27, 2018.
  4. The option vests in three equal annual installments beginning on March 1, 2019.
  5. The option vests in three equal annual installments beginning on March 3, 2020.
  6. The option vests in three equal annual installments beginning on March 3, 2021.

Remarks:

Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficer

Other

Silcock Christopher W

7930 JONES BRANCH DRIVE

See Remarks

MCLEAN, VA 22102

Signatures

/s/ Kristin A. Campbell, Attorney-in-Fact

3/16/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 21:27:58 UTC
