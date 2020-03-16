Hilton Worldwide : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

The option vested in three equal annual installments beginning on February 19, 2015.

Includes restricted stock units of the Issuer issued pursuant to the Hilton 2017 Omnibus Incentive Plan, of which 1,775 vest on March 3, 2021, 21,944 vest in three equal annual installments beginning on May 9, 2020, and 3,642 vest in two equal annual installments beginning on March 3, 2021.

3. Title and Amount of

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

_____ Other (specify below)

Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

The option vested in three equal annual installments beginning on February 10, 2016. The option vested in three equal annual installments beginning on February 18, 2017. The option vested in three equal annual installments beginning on February 27, 2018. The option vests in three equal annual installments beginning on March 1, 2019. The option vests in three equal annual installments beginning on March 3, 2020. The option vests in three equal annual installments beginning on March 3, 2021.

Remarks:

Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% OwnerOfficer Other Silcock Christopher W 7930 JONES BRANCH DRIVE See Remarks MCLEAN, VA 22102 Signatures /s/ Kristin A. Campbell, Attorney-in-Fact 3/16/2020 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

Instruction 5(b)(v). Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.