Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc    HLT

HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC

(HLT)
My previous session
News 
News

Hilton Worldwide : Marriott says variety of brands is a strength not weakness

04/11/2019 | 09:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Marriott flag hangs at the entrance of the New York Marriott Downtown hotel in Manhattan, New York

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc, the world's biggest hotel company with luxury brands such as St. Regis and Ritz-Carlton, says it is committed to all of its brands which give it the breadth to take advantage of fast-growing markets like China.

The company was criticized recently by activist investor Jonathan Litt who, according to media reports, has urged Marriott to consider culling its 30 brands to better align itself with competitors such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Marriott's Global Chief Commercial Officer Stephanie Linnartz, however, said the group aimed to keep expanding across all sectors of the market, especially in Asia.

"We're focussed on growing multiple tiers (in Asia Pacific), not just luxury... we're also excited about growing our Courtyard brand in China," Linnartz told Reuters on Thursday.

Mid-scale brands like Courtyard are Marriott's fastest-growing segment in Asia Pacific, the company said.

She was speaking to Reuters during a visit to Hong Kong, where the group opened its first St Regis in the city on Wednesday.

Last month Marriott announced plans to open more than 1,700 hotels globally as part of its three-year growth strategy. It has more than 300 hotels in China in the pipeline for the next three to five years and plans to have all 30 of its brands operating in the Asia Pacific region eventually, up from 23 at present.

The number of brands was one of the group's greatest strengths, Linnartz said.

"Because you have so much breadth and choice. We see in our data that, last year, half of the people who stayed in W globally, also stayed in Courtyard, why? Because people will stay in one brand for business trip, and they want to go on their romantic vacation with their spouse."

The St Regis in Hong Kong is Marriott's 7,000th property globally. The company also plans to bring the JW Marriott Marquis brand to China later this year, and the Tribute Portfolio brand into India.

"We need to be careful to bring what brand into what market, not just the country, but the city. You have to really think about the right consumer demand - is that a luxury market or not?" Linnartz said.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Stocks treated in this article : Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC 1.02% 87.99 Delayed Quote.22.55%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 0.08% 132.75 Delayed Quote.22.28%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 9 504 M
EBIT 2019 1 753 M
Net income 2019 933 M
Debt 2019 7 231 M
Yield 2019 0,74%
P/E ratio 2019 27,29
P/E ratio 2020 23,54
EV / Sales 2019 3,47x
EV / Sales 2020 3,28x
Capitalization 25 719 M
Chart HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 89,4 $
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher J. Nassetta President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan D. Gray Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin J. Jacobs Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Noelle K. Eder Chief Information & Digital Officer
John G. Schreiber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC22.55%25 719
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL22.28%45 091
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)53.13%12 784
ACCOR-0.65%11 752
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC12.64%11 346
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION12.38%8 016
