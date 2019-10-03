Hilton Worldwide : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3)

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) Registration No. 333-233870 PROSPECTUS HILTON DOMESTIC OPERATING COMPANY INC. Exchange Offer for $1,000,000,000 of 4.875% Senior Notes due 2030 Offer for outstanding unregistered 4.875% Senior Notes due 2030 (the "outstanding notes") of Hilton Domestic Operating Company Inc. (the "Issuer"), in the aggregate principal amount of $1,000,000,000 in exchange for up to $1,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 4.875% Senior Notes due 2030 (the "exchange notes" together with the outstanding notes, the "notes"), which have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The exchange notes will be the obligation of the Issuer and will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Hilton Worldwide Finance LLC ("Parent"), the direct parent company of the Issuer, Hilton Worldwide Parent LLC ("HWP"), the direct parent company of Parent, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. ("HLT Parent"), the direct parent company of HWP, and each of Parent's existing and future wholly owned domestic restricted subsidiaries (other than the Issuer) to the extent such entities guarantee indebtedness under Parent's senior secured credit facilities or certain other indebtedness of Parent, the Issuer or any subsidiary guarantor as described herein. We are conducting the exchange offer in order to provide you with an opportunity to exchange your unregistered outstanding notes for freely tradable exchange notes that have been registered under the Securities Act. The Exchange Offer We will exchange all outstanding notes that are validly tendered and not validly withdrawn for an equal principal amount of exchange notes that are freely tradable.

You may withdraw tenders of outstanding notes at any time prior to the expiration date of the exchange offer.

The exchange offer expires at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 4, 2019, which is the 21st business day after the date of this prospectus, unless extended. We do not currently intend to extend the expiration date.

The exchange of the outstanding notes for the exchange notes in the exchange offer will not constitute a taxable event for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

The terms of the exchange notes to be issued in the exchange offer are substantially identical to the outstanding notes, except that the exchange notes will be freely tradable. Results of the Exchange Offer The exchange notes may be sold in the over-the-counter market, in negotiated transactions or through a combination of such methods. We do not plan to list the exchange notes on a national market. All untendered outstanding notes will continue to be subject to the restrictions on transfer set forth in the outstanding notes and in the indenture. In general, the outstanding notes may not be offered or sold, unless registered under the Securities Act, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Other than in connection with the exchange offer, we do not currently anticipate that we will register the outstanding notes under the Securities Act. You should carefully consider the "Risk Factors" beginning on page 14of this prospectus before participating in the exchange offer. Each broker dealer that receives exchange notes for its own account pursuant to the exchange offer must acknowledge that it will deliver a prospectus in connection with any resale of such exchange notes. This prospectus, as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, may be used by a broker dealer in connection with resales of exchange notes received in exchange for outstanding notes where such outstanding notes were acquired as a result of market making activities or other trading activities. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of the exchange notes to be distributed in the exchange offer or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The date of this prospectus is October 3, 2019.

We have not authorized anyone to provide you with information different from that contained in this prospectus. This prospectus may be used only for the purposes for which it has been published and we do not take any responsibility for, or can provide any assurance as to the reliability of, any information other than the information in this prospectus. We are not making an offer of these securities in any state where the offer is not permitted. TABLE OF CONTENTS Page FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ii TRADEMARKS AND SERVICE MARKS ii INDUSTRY AND MARKET DATA ii BASIS OF PRESENTATION ii PROSPECTUS SUMMARY 1 RISK FACTORS 14 USE OF PROCEEDS 40 CAPITALIZATION 41 SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA 42 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS 43 OF OPERATIONS BUSINESS 65 MANAGEMENT 78 EXECUTIVE AND DIRECTOR COMPENSATION 83 SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT 110 CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS 111 DESCRIPTION OF OTHER INDEBTEDNESS 113 DESCRIPTION OF THE EXCHANGE NOTES 119 THE EXCHANGE OFFER 186 CERTAIN U.S. FEDERAL INCOME TAX CONSIDERATIONS 195 CERTAIN ERISA CONSIDERATIONS 196 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION 198 LEGAL MATTERS 199 EXPERTS 199 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION 199 INDEX TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS F-1 i

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This prospectus contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding the performance of our business, our financial results, our liquidity and capital resources and other non-historical statements. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, among others, risks inherent to the hospitality industry, macroeconomic factors beyond our control, competition for hotel guests and management and franchise contracts, risks related to doing business with third-party hotel owners, performance of our information technology systems, growth of reservation channels outside of our system, risks of doing business outside of the United States ("U.S.") and our indebtedness. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe these factors include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in this prospectus. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this prospectus. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. TRADEMARKS AND SERVICE MARKS Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotel & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, Hilton Honors and other trademarks, trade names and service marks of Hilton and our brands appearing in this prospectus are the property of Hilton and our affiliates. Solely for convenience, the trademarks, trade names and service marks referred to in this prospectus are without the ® and ™ symbols, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights or the rights of the applicable licensors to these trademarks, trade names and service marks. All trademarks, trade names and service marks appearing in this prospectus are the property of their respective owners. INDUSTRY AND MARKET DATA Within this prospectus, we reference information and statistics regarding various industries and sectors. We have obtained this information and statistics from various independent third-party sources, including independent industry publications, reports by market research firms and other independent sources. STR, Inc. ("STR") and CBRE Hotels Americas Research ("CBRE") are the primary sources for third-party market data and industry statistics and forecasts, respectively, included in this prospectus. STR does not guarantee the performance of any company about which it collects and provides data. Nothing in the STR or CBRE data should be construed as advice. Some data and other information are also based on our good faith estimates, which are derived from our review of internal surveys and independent sources. We believe that these external sources and estimates are reliable, but have not independently verified them. BASIS OF PRESENTATION Except where otherwise indicated, financial information included in this prospectus is of HLT Parent and its subsidiaries, including Parent and its subsidiaries (including the Issuer), on a consolidated basis. HLT Parent has no independent operations and has no material assets other than its ownership of 100% of the equity interests in HWP, which, in turn, owns 100% of the equity interests in Parent and consolidates the financial position and results of all of the operating subsidiaries included in the consolidated historical financial statements of HLT Parent included in this prospectus. As a result, the consolidated financial information included in this prospectus with respect to HLT Parent is substantially the same as Parent's financial information. On January 3, 2017, we completed the spin-offs of a portfolio of hotels and resorts, as well as our timeshare business, into two independent, publicly traded companies: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. ("Park") and Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ("HGV"), respectively, (the "spin-offs"). HLT Parent did not retain any interest in Park or HGV, but did enter into long-term management and franchise contracts with Park for the portfolio of hotels and resorts held by it at the time of the spinoffs and a license agreement with HGV for the timeshare business. See the section titled "Risk Factors" in this prospectus. This prospectus ii

presents our business and results of operations as of and for the periods indicated, giving effect to the spin-offs, with the combined historical financial results of Park and HGV reflected as discontinued operations. As used in this prospectus, unless otherwise specified or the context otherwise requires, references to: "Hilton," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to HLT Parent and its consolidated subsidiaries, including the Issuer;

"ADR" or "average daily rate" means hotel room revenue divided by the total number of room nights sold for a given period;

"Blackstone" refers to investment funds associated with or designated by The Blackstone Group L.P. and their affiliates, our former majority shareholder;

"comparable hotels" mean those hotels that: (i) were active and operating in our system for at least one full calendar year as of the end of the current period, and open January 1st of the previous year; (ii) have not undergone a change in brand or ownership type during the current or comparable periods presented, excluding the hotel properties distributed in the spin-offs; and (iii) have not sustained substantial property damage, business interruption, undergone large-scale capital projects or for which comparable results are not available;

spin-offs; and (iii) have not sustained substantial property damage, business interruption, undergone large-scale capital projects or for which comparable results are not available; "Existing Senior Notes" refers to our outstanding 4.250% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes"), our outstanding 4.625% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"), our outstanding 5.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes") and our outstanding 4.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (the "2027 Notes");

"HGV Parent" refers to Hilton Grand Vacations Inc., a Delaware corporation;

"Hilton Grand Vacations" or "HGV" refers to HGV Parent and its consolidated subsidiaries;

"HLT Parent" refers to Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a Delaware corporation, that is the direct parent company of Parent and will be a parent guarantor of the exchange notes;

"HOC" refers to Hilton Domestic Operating Company Inc., a Delaware corporation, that is the issuer of the exchange notes offered hereby;

"HWP" refers to Hilton Worldwide Parent LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, that is the direct parent company of Parent and will be a parent guarantor of the exchange notes;

"Issuer" refers to Hilton Domestic Operating Company Inc., a Delaware corporation, that is the issuer of the exchange notes offered hereby;

a "luxury" hotel refers to a luxury hotel as defined by STR;

a "midscale" hotel refers to a midscale hotel as defined by STR;

"occupancy" means the total number of room nights sold divided by the total number of room nights available at a hotel or group of hotels for a given period;

"Parent" refers to Hilton Worldwide Finance LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, that is the direct parent company of the Issuer

"Park Hotels & Resorts" or "Park" refers to Park Parent and its consolidated subsidiaries;

"Park Parent" refers to Park Hotels & Resorts Inc., a Delaware corporation;

"RevPAR" or "revenue per available room" means hotel room revenue divided by the total number of room nights available to guests for a given period; iii

•"RevPAR index" measures a hotel's relative share of its segment's revenue per available room. For example, if a subject hotel's RevPAR is $50 and the RevPAR of its competitive set is $50, the subject hotel would have no RevPAR index premium. If the subject hotel's RevPAR totaled $60, its RevPAR index premium would be 20%, which indicates that the subject hotel has outperformed other hotels in its competitive set; our "hotels" and "rooms" refer to the hotels and resorts managed, franchised, owned or leased by us. The majority of our hotels and resorts are owned by third-party owners;

third-party owners; an "upper midscale" hotel refers to an upper midscale hotel as defined by STR;

an "upper upscale" hotel refers to an upper upscale hotel as defined by STR; and

an "upscale" hotel refers to an upscale hotel as defined by STR. Defined terms in the financial statements have the meanings ascribed to them in the financial statements. iv

