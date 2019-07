Hilton's net income attributable to stockholders rose to $260 million (£208.4 million), or 89 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30, from $217 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8.4% to $2.48 billion.

(Reporting by Ashwini Raj and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)