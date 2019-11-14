Motto by Hilton : Breaks Ground in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward; Announces Global Expansion with Six Hotel Signings

Hilton continues development of its micro-hotel brand with seven properties slated to open over the next three years and close to 20 additional leads in 10 countries

This week, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) celebrated the groundbreaking of one of the first Motto by Hilton hotels, in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood of Atlanta. The 146-room Motto by Hilton Atlanta Old Fourth Ward (O4W), slated to open in 2021, will join Waldo’s, an $80 million modern mixed use development project that will include food and beverage outlets, commercial and residential spaces. The development is led by Lucror Resources and equity partner Sixty West. The hotel will be operated by Hospitality Ventures Management Group (HVMG), an Atlanta-based, private hotel investment, ownership and management company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005523/en/

Exterior rendering of Motto by Hilton Atlanta Old Fourth Ward, part of Waldo’s, a mixed-use development project. For more renderings of the property, please visit newsroom.hilton.com/motto. (Photo: Business Wire)

To commemorate the occasion, city officials, community leaders and representatives from Waldo’s and Hilton gathered to mark the start of construction with a ceremonial groundbreaking event. Guests were invited to 40 Boulevard NE to take part in a community-driven event that evoked core elements of the Motto by Hilton experience, including performance art by an Atlanta neighborhood artist and local food and beverages served in a pop-up Motto Commons stand, modeled after the inviting community space that will be a cornerstone of all future Motto properties.

“As we build on Motto by Hilton’s unique take on today’s lifestyle hotel experience with efficient micro-guest rooms, linking rooms for group travel, innovative technology, vibrant communal space and locally inspired design and food and beverage offerings, we are excited to celebrate this groundbreaking moment in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward,” said Tripp McLaughlin, global brand head, Motto by Hilton.

Additionally, Motto by Hilton continues to expand in prime, urban destinations across the U.S. and internationally, with six additional confirmed property signings in Brooklyn, New York; Chelsea, New York; Indianapolis; Lima, Peru; Savannah and Washington, D.C., as well as close to 20 additional active leads in 10 countries.

“Since launching Motto by Hilton last year, our expansion in the U.S. and abroad is a testament to our incredible partners, owners and the development community,” said Ian Carter, president, global development, architecture, design and construction, Hilton. “We are committed to presenting a fresh and affordable option for travelers in the most sought-after urban destinations.”

Further details on the recently signed properties include:

Motto by Hilton Washington D.C. City Center – opening early 2020 In the heart of Washington D.C.’s Penn Quarter, this 245-room hotel is close to popular attractions and will debut key features of the Motto brand, including an activated lobby and social spaces, as well as unique food and beverage offerings like the Crimson Diner and Whiskey Bar, a coffee bar and Crimson View, a buzzing rooftop bar with views of the Washington Monument.

– opening early 2020

Motto by Hilton Indianapolis Downtown – slated to open in 2021 Formerly home to the famed Kahn Tailoring, this 108-room hotel is a rebuild that will draw design inspiration from its history in handcrafted tailoring. The food and beverage offerings will be elevated with Indianapolis flair at the neighborly coffee bar and timeless rooftop bar that will highlight bespoke cocktails and local craft brews.

– slated to open in 2021

Motto by Hilton New York City Chelsea – slated to open in 2021 The 374-room hotel offers an authentic neighborhood experience with iconic New York City landmarks, including Chelsea Market and the High-Line, museums, speakeasies and restaurants within reach. The centerpiece of the hotel will be the Commons coffee bar and vibrant cocktail bar, with design elements that will pay homage to the history of Chelsea being the original theater district of New York City.

– slated to open in 2021

Motto by Hilton Lima Miraflores (Peru) – slated to open in 2022 This 155-room hotel is near Parque Kennedy, Miraflores' central plaza, which includes restaurants, ice cream shops, bowling alleys, night clubs and bars, while a market and art exhibitions transform the plaza on Sundays. As a new tourist and corporate hub, the hotel will bring together guests and locals in an open design bar and food hall that takes inspiration from the stands of a “Mercado” (market), creating a flexible atmosphere where guests can work, mingle, or enjoy Peruvian gastronomy.

(Peru) – slated to open in 2022

Motto by Hilton Brooklyn Downtown – slated to open in 2022 Situated in the heart of bustling downtown Brooklyn in New York City, this 117-room hotel, currently being designed for modular construction, will cater to travelers participating in the ongoing cultural and economic renaissance of Brooklyn. In addition to a coffee lounge and lively bar catering to locals and travelers alike, the 26-story hotel will offer stunning views of Brooklyn and Manhattan from its guestrooms and upper level rooftop terraces.

– slated to open in 2022

Motto by Hilton Savannah Historic District – slated to open in 2022 The 125-room hotel is located in the Historic District of Savannah at the terminus of the Broughton Street retail shops and nearby iconic museums. With 2,500 square feet of meeting space, the Motto Commons, co-working spaces and a rooftop resort-style pool and bar, this property will offer unique spaces throughout the hotel, whether guests are visiting on business or leisure.

– slated to open in 2022

Motto by Hilton will participate in the award-winning Hilton Honors loyalty program which is made up of 100 million members. Members will have access to benefits such as Digital Key, flexible payment options using Points, exclusive member discounts and free Wi-Fi to name a few. Additionally, all Motto hotel guestrooms will be outfitted with Hilton’s Connected Room technology – the first mobile-centric hotel offering that allows guests to control features in their room (i.e., temperature, lighting, TV, etc.) from their Hilton Honors mobile app or room’s TV remote control, providing a personalized experience.

For more Motto by Hilton news and information, visit https://newsroom.hilton.com/motto.

About Motto by Hilton

Motto by Hilton is a new lifestyle, micro-hotel brand with properties under development in prime urban locations globally. Motto by Hilton caters to travelers looking for value and one-of-a-kind experiences by bringing together the best elements of a lifestyle hotel – efficient guest rooms, activated social spaces, centrally located urban destinations and locally inspired design and food & beverage. At its core, Motto delivers a flexible and innovative hospitality experience through elements like first-of-its kind linking rooms for group travel and vibrant communal spaces with access to check-in, coffee house and bar for work and social use by guests and locals alike. Motto is part of the award-winning Hilton Honors guest loyalty program. Visit newsroom.hilton.com/motto for more information, and connect with Motto on Instagram.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 world-class brands comprising nearly 6,000 properties with more than 954,000 rooms, in 117 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2019 World’s Best Workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, nearly 99 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005523/en/