Securities Registration: Employee Benefit Plan

As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 20, 2019. Registration No. 333- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 ________________________ FORM S-8 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 ________________________ Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) _______________________ Delaware 27-4384691 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) _______________________ 7930 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 1100 McLean, Virginia 22102 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) _______________________ Hilton 2019 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (Full title of the plan) _______________________ Kristin A. Campbell Executive Vice President and General Counsel Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. 7390 Jones Branch Drive, Suite 1100 McLean, Virginia 22102 (703) 883-1000 (Name and address and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) _______________________ Copies to: Joshua Ford Bonnie Edgar J. Lewandowski Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP 425 Lexington Avenue New York, New York 10017 455-2000

_______________________ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer x Accelerated filer ¨ Non-accelerated filer ¨ Smaller reporting company ¨ Emerging growth company ¨ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act. ☐ CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE Amount Proposed Proposed Title of securities maximum maximum Amount of to be offering price aggregate to be registered registered(1) per share(2) offering price(2) registration fee(2) Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share 4,000,000 $94.225 $376,900,000 $45,681 Covers 4,000,000 shares of common stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (the "Company"), $0.01 par value per share ("Common Stock"), approved for issuance under the Hilton 2019 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (the "ESPP") and, pursuant to Rule 416(a) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), this Registration Statement also covers an indeterminate number of additional shares of Common Stock that may be offered and issued under the ESPP to prevent dilution resulting from stock splits, stock distributions or similar transactions. Estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee pursuant to Rule 457(c) and Rule 457(h) under the Securities Act. The proposed maximum offering price per share, the proposed maximum aggregate offering price and the amount of registration fee have been computed on the basis of the average high and low prices per share of the Company's Common Stock reported on the New York Stock Exchange on September 16, 2019. PART I INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE SECTION 10(a) PROSPECTUS The information specified in Item 1 and Item 2 of Part I of Form S-8 is omitted from this Registration Statement on Form S-8 (the "Registration Statement") in accordance with the provisions of Rule 428 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the introductory note to Part I of Form S-8. The documents containing the information specified in Part I of Form S-8 will be delivered to the participants in the Hilton 2019 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (the "ESPP") covered by this Registration Statement as specified by Rule 428(b)(1) under the Securities Act. Such documents are not required to be, and are not, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") either as part of this Registration Statement or as a prospectus or prospectus supplement pursuant to Rule 424 under the Securities Act. PART II INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT Item 3. Incorporation of Documents by Reference. The following documents filed with the Commission by Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (the "Registrant") pursuant to the Securities Act and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), are hereby incorporated by reference in this Registration Statement: The Registrant's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 ; The Registrant's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019 ; The Registrant's Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Commission on May 13, 2019 , June 7, 2019 , June 14, 2019 , June 24, 2019 and August 2, 2019 (except for any portions of such Current Reports on Form 8-K furnished pursuant to Item 2.02 and/or Item 7.01 thereof and any corresponding exhibits thereto not filed with the Commission); and The Registrant's Registration Statement on Form 8-A filed with the Commission pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Securities Act, relating to the Registrant's Common Stock, and any amendment or report filed for the purpose of updating such description. All documents that the Registrant subsequently files pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 and 15(d) of the Exchange Act after the date of this Registration Statement (except for any portions of the Registrant's Current Reports on Form 8-K furnished pursuant to Item 2.02 and/or Item 7.01 thereof and any corresponding exhibits thereto not filed with the Commission) and prior to the filing of a post-effective amendment to this Registration Statement indicating that all securities offered have been sold or which deregisters all securities then remaining unsold, shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference into this Registration Statement and to be a part hereof from the date of filing of such documents. Any statement contained in a document incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference herein shall be deemed to be modified or superseded for purposes of this Registration Statement to the extent that a statement contained herein or in any other subsequently filed document which also is or is deemed to be incorporated by reference herein modifies or supersedes such statement. Any such statement so modified or superseded shall not be deemed, except as so modified or superseded, to constitute a part of this Registration Statement. Item 4. Description of Securities. Not applicable. Item 5. Interests of Named Experts and Counsel. Not applicable. 1 Item 6. Indemnification of Directors and Officers. Section 102(b)(7) of the Delaware General Corporation Law (the "DGCL") allows a corporation to provide in its certificate of incorporation that a director of the corporation will not be personally liable to the corporation or its stockholders for monetary damages for breach of fiduciary duty as a director, except where the director breached the duty of loyalty, failed to act in good faith, engaged in intentional misconduct or knowingly violated a law, authorized the payment of a dividend or approved a stock repurchase or redemption in violation of Delaware corporate law or obtained an improper personal benefit. The Registrant's amended and restated certificate of incorporation provides for this limitation of liability. Section 145 of the DGCL ("Section 145") provides, among other things, that a Delaware corporation may indemnify any person who was, is or is threatened to be made, party to any threatened, pending or completed action, suit or proceeding, whether civil, criminal, administrative or investigative (other than an action by or in the right of such corporation), by reason of the fact that such person is or was an officer, director, employee or agent of such corporation or is or was serving at the request of such corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation or enterprise against expenses (including attorneys' fees), judgments, fines and amounts paid in settlement actually and reasonably incurred by such person in connection with such action, suit or proceeding, provided such person acted in good faith and in a manner he or she reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the corporation's best interests and, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, had no reasonable cause to believe that his or her conduct was illegal. A Delaware corporation may indemnify any persons who were or are a party to any threatened, pending or completed action or suit by or in the right of the corporation by reason of the fact that such person is or was a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation or enterprise against expenses (including attorneys' fees) actually and reasonably incurred by such person in connection with the defense or settlement of such action or suit, provided such person acted in good faith and in a manner he or she reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the corporation's best interests, provided further that no indemnification is permitted without judicial approval if the officer, director, employee or agent is adjudged to be liable to the corporation. Where an officer or director is successful on the merits or otherwise in the defense of any action referred to above, the corporation must indemnify him or her against the expenses such officer or director has actually and reasonably incurred. Section 145 also provides that the expenses incurred by a director, officer, employee or agent of the corporation or a person serving at the request of the corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation or enterprise in defending any action, suit or proceeding may be paid in advance of the final disposition of the action, suit or proceeding, subject, in the case of current officers and directors, to the corporation's receipt of an undertaking by or on behalf of such officer or director to repay the amount so advanced if it shall be ultimately determined that such person is not entitled to be indemnified. Section 145 further authorizes a corporation to purchase and maintain insurance on behalf of any person who is or was a director, officer, employee or agent of the corporation or is or was serving at the request of the corporation as a director, officer, employee or agent of another corporation or enterprise, against any liability asserted against such person and incurred by such person in any such capacity, or arising out of his or her status as such, whether or not the corporation would otherwise have the power to indemnify him or her under Section 145. The Registrant's amended and restated bylaws provide that the Registrant must indemnify its directors and officers to the fullest extent authorized by the DGCL and must also pay expenses incurred in defending any such proceeding in advance of its final disposition upon delivery of an undertaking, by or on behalf of an indemnified person, to repay all amounts so advanced if it should be determined ultimately that such person is not entitled to be indemnified under the Registrant's amended and restated bylaws or otherwise. The indemnification rights set forth above shall not be exclusive of any other right which an indemnified person may have or hereafter acquire under any statute, provision of the Registrant's amended and restated certificate of incorporation, the Registrant's amended and restated bylaws, agreement, vote of stockholders or disinterested directors or otherwise. The Registrant maintains standard policies of insurance that provide coverage (i) to its directors and officers against losses arising from claims made by reason of breach of duty or other wrongful act and (ii) to the Registrant with respect to indemnification payments that it may make to such directors and officers. The Registrant is party to indemnification agreements with its directors and executive officers. These agreements require the Registrant to indemnify these individuals to the fullest extent permitted under Delaware law against liabilities that may arise by reason of their service to the Registrant, and to advance expenses incurred as a result of any proceeding against them as to which they could be indemnified. Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act may be permitted to 2 directors or executive officers, the Registrant has been informed that, in the opinion of the Commission, such indemnification is against public policy and is therefore unenforceable. The indemnification rights set forth above shall not be exclusive of any other right which an indemnified person may have or hereafter acquire under any statute, provision of the Registrant's amended and restated certificate of incorporation, the Registrant's amended and restated bylaws, agreement, vote of stockholders or disinterested directors or otherwise. Item 7. Exemption from Registration Claimed. Not applicable. Item 8. Exhibits. The following exhibits are filed as part of this Registration Statement: Exhibit Number Exhibit Description 4.1 Certificate of Incorporation of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Registrant's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on December 17, 2013). 4.2 Certificate of Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. effective as of January 3, 2017 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Registrant's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on January 4, 2017). 4.3 Amended and Restated By-Laws of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Registrant's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on August 2, 2019). 4.4 Form of Hilton 2019 Employee Stock Purchase Plan (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.1 to the Registrant's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on May 13, 2019). 5.1* Opinion of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. 23.1* Consent of Ernst & Young LLP. 23.2* Consent of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP (included as part of Exhibit 5.1). 24.1* Powers of Attorney (included in the signature pages to this Registration Statement). ____________ * Filed herewith. Item 9. Undertakings. The undersigned registrant hereby undertakes: To file, during any period in which offers or sales are being made, a post-effective amendment to this registration statement: To include any prospectus required by Section 10(a)(3) of the Securities Act; To reflect in the prospectus any facts or events arising after the effective date of the registration statement (or the most recent post-effective amendment thereof) which, individually or in the aggregate, represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the registration statement; and To include any material information with respect to the plan of distribution not previously disclosed in the registration statement or any material change to such information in the registration statement; provided, however, that paragraphs (a)(1)(i) and (a)(1)(ii) above do not apply if the information required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those paragraphs is contained in reports filed with or furnished to the Commission by the registrant pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act that are incorporated by reference in this Registration Statement. That, for the purpose of determining any liability under the Securities Act, each such post-effective amendment shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

