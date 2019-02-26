Tapestry Collection by Hilton : Sets Sights on Ambitious 2019 Expansion with a Pipeline of 45 Hotels

Portfolio to hit impressive milestones, including opening its first hotel in the Pacific Northwest and growing its collection of upscale hotels over the next year

Tapestry Collection by Hilton announces strong development plans for 2019, ushering in a year of milestones and distinguished additions to its portfolio of original hotels. In 2018, Tapestry Collection by Hilton more than tripled in size, adding 14 hotels to the collection brand, including its first in New York City, The Bernic Hotel New York City, and first in the Chicago-area, The Rose Hotel Chicago O’Hare.

Lobby at Watt Hotel Rahway, Tapestry Collection by Hilton (Photo: Business Wire)

“As we celebrate entering our third year and our impressive growth since launch, we look forward to welcoming guests in new destinations all over the United States, from New Jersey to California and many great locations in between,” said Jenna Hackett, global head, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. “Simultaneously, we are actively exploring new development opportunities that provide travelers with an original, vibrant hotel experience combined with the benefits of Hilton Honors.”

This year, the brand will open its first West Coast properties, bringing unique, urban style to the Pacific Northwest. Hotels that have recently opened or are slated to join Tapestry Collection by Hilton this year include:

The Sound Hotel Seattle Belltown, Tapestry Collection by Hilton (February 2019) located in the technology hub of Seattle, Washington, The Sound Hotel is a modern hotel for tech savvy travelers and leisure adventurers alike. The hotel features an outdoor terrace with views of the Space Needle and two meeting rooms with an abundance of natural light.

Watt Hotel Rahway, Tapestry Collection by Hilton (May 2019) is situated in the heart of revitalized downtown Rahway, New Jersey – just minutes from New York City. The hotel is inspired by innovation and invention, and boasts an urban design aesthetic, lobby lounge and bar, and rooftop terrace with a seasonal bar offering 360-degree panoramic views.

The Revel Urbandale, Tapestry Collection by Hilton (July 2019) recently underwent an $11 million renovation to transform the space into a refreshed, bespoke hotel, with a nod to the surrounding agriculture in Iowa.

The Inn at Saratoga, Tapestry Collection by Hilton (July 2019) provides a setting of unparalleled serenity surrounded by lush trees and a running creek in the heart of downtown Saratoga, California.

In addition, the brand recently signed the following properties to join Tapestry Collection by Hilton over the next few years.

Mt. Kisco Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton – Reimagined property converting in 2020 in the cozy New York village and town.

Liberty Hotel Savannah, Tapestry Collection by Hilton – New build property opening in Georgia in 2021.

The brand has also confirmed deals outside of the United States of America in the Caribbean and Peru.

All existing and upcoming hotels within the Tapestry Collection by Hilton portfolio offer travelers the benefits and reassurance of the Hilton name, which includes Hilton’s award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Through Hilton Honors, members can earn points for their stay and enjoy digital tools available exclusively through the Hilton Honors mobile app, where members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key.

To learn more about Tapestry Collection by Hilton, visit newsroom.hilton.com/tapestry.

About Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tapestry Collection by Hilton, which launched in 2017, is a portfolio of upscale, original hotels that caters to guests seeking vibrant and authentic experiences. With plans for global expansion, every Tapestry Collection property has its own unique style, while giving travelers the peace of mind and reassurance associated with the Hilton name, in addition to the benefits of the award-winning Hilton Honors program. Learn more about Hilton’s upscale collection brand at newsroom.hilton.com/tapestry, and connect with Tapestry Collection on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 17 world-class brands comprising more than 5,600 properties with nearly 913,000 rooms, in 113 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, Hilton earned a spot on the 2018 world’s best workplaces list, and has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its nearly 100 year history. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 85 million members who book directly with Hilton have access to instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

