Tapestry Collection by Hilton : Sets Sights on Ambitious 2019 Expansion with a Pipeline of 45 Hotels

Tapestry
Collection by Hilton announces strong development plans for 2019,
ushering in a year of milestones and distinguished additions to its
portfolio of original hotels. In 2018, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
more than tripled in size, adding 14 hotels to the collection brand,
including its first in New York City, The
Bernic Hotel New York City, and first in the Chicago-area, The
Rose Hotel Chicago O’Hare.
“As we celebrate entering our third year and our impressive growth since
launch, we look forward to welcoming guests in new destinations all over
the United States, from New Jersey to California and many great
locations in between,” said Jenna Hackett, global head, Tapestry
Collection by Hilton. “Simultaneously, we are actively exploring new
development opportunities that provide travelers with an original,
vibrant hotel experience combined with the benefits of Hilton Honors.”
This year, the brand will open its first West Coast properties, bringing
unique, urban style to the Pacific Northwest. Hotels that have recently
opened or are slated to join Tapestry Collection by Hilton this year
include:
-
The
Sound Hotel Seattle Belltown, Tapestry Collection by Hilton (February
2019) located in the technology hub of Seattle, Washington, The
Sound Hotel is a modern hotel for tech savvy travelers and leisure
adventurers alike. The hotel features an outdoor terrace with views of
the Space Needle and two meeting rooms with an abundance of natural
light.
-
Watt
Hotel Rahway, Tapestry Collection by Hilton (May 2019) is
situated in the heart of revitalized downtown Rahway, New Jersey –
just minutes from New York City. The hotel is inspired by innovation
and invention, and boasts an urban design aesthetic, lobby lounge and
bar, and rooftop terrace with a seasonal bar offering 360-degree
panoramic views.
-
The
Revel Urbandale, Tapestry Collection by Hilton (July 2019)
recently underwent an $11 million renovation to transform the space
into a refreshed, bespoke hotel, with a nod to the surrounding
agriculture in Iowa.
-
The
Inn at Saratoga, Tapestry Collection by Hilton (July 2019) provides
a setting of unparalleled serenity surrounded by lush trees and a
running creek in the heart of downtown Saratoga, California.
In addition, the brand recently signed the following properties to join
Tapestry Collection by Hilton over the next few years.
The brand has also confirmed deals outside of the United States of
America in the Caribbean and Peru.
All existing and upcoming hotels within the Tapestry Collection by
Hilton portfolio offer travelers the benefits and reassurance of the
Hilton name, which includes Hilton’s award-winning guest loyalty program
Hilton Honors. Through Hilton Honors, members can earn points for their
stay and enjoy digital tools available exclusively through the Hilton
Honors mobile app, where members can check-in, choose their room,
and access their room using a Digital Key.
About Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Tapestry
Collection by Hilton, which launched in 2017, is a portfolio of
upscale, original hotels that caters to guests seeking vibrant and
authentic experiences. With plans for global expansion, every Tapestry
Collection property has its own unique style, while giving travelers the
peace of mind and reassurance associated with the Hilton name, in
addition to the benefits of the award-winning Hilton
Honors program. Learn more about Hilton’s upscale collection brand
at newsroom.hilton.com/tapestry,
