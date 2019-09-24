Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts : Opens First Resort in Mexico at Award-winning, Landmark Property

Mexico’s number one resort, previously known as The Resort at Pedregal, debuts as a Waldorf Astoria to expand the brand’s global portfolio in the Caribbean and Latin America

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Hilton’s (NYSE: HLT) iconic luxury hotel brand, today announced the debut of Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, transforming The Resort at Pedregal as the brand´s first property in Mexico. The award-winning Forbes Five Star Resort and Spa, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, was acquired by affiliates of Walton Street Capital Mexico and now invites guests to enjoy Mexican-inspired, unforgettable experiences through the brand’s True Waldorf Service.

The new Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal is situated on Cabo San Lucas’ most coveted parcel of land – an extraordinary, 24-acre site at the southernmost tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. This exclusive haven, accessible solely by Mexico’s only privately owned Dos Mares tunnel, creates a strong sense of arrival and is just minutes from bustling downtown Cabo San Lucas yet seemingly worlds apart.

“The Waldorf Astoria brand has been setting the standard for luxury and personalized service across the globe for more than 100 years,” said Dino Michael, global head, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts. “The conversion of Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal reflects this commitment to expand our luxury portfolio and bring our True Waldorf Service to the world’s most sought-after and inspiring destinations.”

The resort boasts 119 guest rooms and residential-style suites including the one-bedroom Dos Mares suites, two-bedroom beachfront suites, and the presidential beachfront suite, all featuring their own private plunge pools. Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal creates a unique sense of place with a relentless commitment to personal service provided by a team of Personal Concierges who are available around the clock to assist guests with their requests.

“We are excited for the next chapter of this landmark resort. Having been with the property since its opening ten years ago, the team’s dedication to providing everlasting experiences to our guests and commitment to preserving the area’s rich history and culture have been of upmost importance,” said Fernando Flores, general manager of the property. “Combined with Waldorf Astoria’s unparalleled, intuitive service, unwavering attention to detail and culinary excellence, this new Waldorf Astoria property will undoubtedly bring Los Cabos to the next level of unforgettable luxury.”

Following Waldorf Astoria’s legacy of culinary expertise, Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal features an extensive and unique dining program with culinary offerings including:

El Farallon: In an alfresco setting suspended over the ocean, El Farallon features an “ocean-to-table” menu enabling guests to choose from a variety of fresh fish from the surrounding waters.

In an alfresco setting suspended over the ocean, El Farallon features an “ocean-to-table” menu enabling guests to choose from a variety of fresh fish from the surrounding waters. Don Manuel’s: The resort’s signature restaurant serves breakfast and dinner, using cuisine made from local, organic ingredients and prepared using modern interpretations of old-world techniques.

The resort’s signature restaurant serves breakfast and dinner, using cuisine made from local, organic ingredients and prepared using modern interpretations of old-world techniques. Crudo Bar: Meaning “raw bar” in Spanish, Crudo Bar is uniquely situated in the center of the main pool, offering a wide selection of freshly prepared tiraditos, ceviche and Mexican inspired rolls.

Meaning “raw bar” in Spanish, Crudo Bar is uniquely situated in the center of the main pool, offering a wide selection of freshly prepared tiraditos, ceviche and Mexican inspired rolls. Beach Club: A casual poolside dining venue, it serves coastal favorites such as Hummus, Baja Wraps, Fresh Grilled Seafood, Grilled Panini Sandwiches and Classic Caesar Salads.

Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal debuts as the premier offering in the region, with an array of best-in-class facilities and immersive experiences such as concierge services, a private chef upon request, transportation via the resort valet, and customized daytime itineraries. In addition, guests will continuously feel welcomed through an array of complimentary amenities including locally inspired drinks, daily afternoon surprises featuring regional cuisine, and a welcome bottle of Clase Azul Tequila in guests’ rooms.

Additional programming provided by Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal includes:

CURATED EXPLORATION: The new Beyond the Beach adventures include a culinary and art excursion with Savoring Todos Santos and Give-Back Tourism at La Candelaria where volunteer groups visit La Candelaria, aiding in the upkeep of the Agustin Melgar Primary School, followed by lunch with the school children. Additional adventures include Panga reef cruises, sunny yacht breakfasts, farm-to-table lunches and more in bountiful Baja. Each experience provides guests the chance to meet and interact with seasoned locals to give an authentic and personalized exploration.

WALDORF ASTORIA SPA: The new Waldorf Astoria Spa features 12,000 square-feet of space, providing a tranquil environment for reflection amongst pristine ocean views. This year, the spa is diving deeper into the healing elements with the launch of standalone 50 or 80 minute moon phase treatments — The Awakening Moon, The Nourishing Moon, The Calming Moon and The Resorting Moon — featuring natural ingredients and techniques that enhance the energy and healing influence each phase has on the body. Waldorf Astoria Spa also offers The Intention, a new Mexican folk healing treatment developed with local “sanadores” and shamans, that is composed of an energy cleansing ritual, craniosacral therapy and a Mexican folk massage; and new mindfulness and advance skin care treatments with tridimensional experiences: The Cure (detoxifying), Inhibit Face Lift (reforming), and 3D Collagen Shock (redefining).

VA Y VIENE BEACH BAR: New to the resort this year is the Va y Viene Beach Bar. Inspired by the ocean that ebbs and flows, the new mobile beach bar features a variety of champagnes for guests to taste and sip on while taking in the ocean views from swinging chairs with the sand between their toes.

“It is a privilege to have such a distinguished resort join our growing portfolio as we continue our rapid expansion, set to celebrate 100 hotels in Mexico by 2022,” said Jorge Giannattasio, senior vice president and head of operations, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton. “Recognized as one of Mexico’s most renowned resorts, the property provides us with an unparalleled opportunity to once again partner with Walton Street Capital Mexico to further support the country’s growing tourism sector. Travelers have come to expect the best of luxury at this idyllic oasis and we look forward to further enhancing the resort experience with our unique standards of luxury service.”

Hilton currently has a portfolio of approximately 150 hotels and resorts across 23 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America, including nearly 70 hotels open and welcoming travelers in Mexico. The company is actively pursuing additional growth opportunities in the Caribbean and Latin America, and has a robust pipeline of more than 90 hotels throughout the region, including 30 projects in Mexico.

Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal is also a part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 17 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, and free standard Wi-Fi. For more information about Hilton, please visit newsroom.hilton.com.

Rates at Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal start at $750, and the resort is offering its exclusive Unforgettable Pedregal Offer where guests can receive roundtrip transfers to and from San Jose de Cabo Airport, complimentary Spa access and amenities, a $50 beverage credit per room, special nightly VIP amenities, and one complimentary night for a future stay. For more information on the resort and special offer, please visit www.waldorfastorialoscabospedregal.com.

