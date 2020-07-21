Himax Technologies, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call for Thursday, August 6th at 7:45 AM EDT

TAINAN, Taiwan, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, August 6th at 7:45 a.m. US Eastern Daylight Time and 7:45 p.m. Taiwan Time to discuss the Company's second quarter 2020 financial results.

HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES SECOND QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE: Thursday, August 6th, 2020 TIME: U.S. 7:45 a.m. EDT Taiwan 7:45 p.m. DIAL IN: U.S. +1 (866) 444-9147 INTERNATIONAL +1 (678) 509-7569 CONFERENCE ID: 4668914 WEBCAST: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ok4wrdzj

Due to the heavy volume of earning’s conference calls on August 6th and at the recommendation of our conference call provider, Himax adjusted the Q2 2020 Earning’s Call time to 7:45 a.m. from the normal 8:00 a.m. to ensure the quality of the conference call for our participants. A replay of the call will be available beginning two hours after the call through 11:15 a.m. US EDT on August 14th, 2020 (11:15 p.m. Taiwan time, August 14th, 2020) on www.himax.com.tw and by telephone at +1 (855) 859-2056 (US Domestic) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International). The conference ID number is 4668914. This call is being webcast by Nasdaq and can be accessed by clicking on this link or Himax’s website, where the webcast can be accessed through August 6th, 2021.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, silicon IPs and LCOS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers digital camera solutions, including CMOS image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and machine vision, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance and Internet of Things. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,000 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel, and the US. Himax has 2,926 patents granted and 553 patents pending approval worldwide as of June 30th, 2020. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially include, but not limited to, general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortages in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

