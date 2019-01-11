Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR)    HIMX

HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ADR) (HIMX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Himax Technologies, Inc. Secures TDDI Design Win for Major Korean Smartphone Maker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 05:31am EST

TAINAN, Taiwan, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced an in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) design win for a major Korean smartphone maker. Following the Company’s November 8th, third quarter 2018 conference call, Himax has secured several, additional design wins for leading smartphone OEMs, automotive displays and other applications, most of which the Company expects to ship in 2019.

“We are very pleased to have secured another marquee design win and multiple others over the past two months,” began Jordan Wu, President and CEO Himax Technologies. “Smartphones are refreshing their designs and capabilities beginning with widespread TDDI adoption. TDDI is cost-effective, saves space needed to add new technologies such as 3D sensing technologies for smartphones. We have developed applications across many of our business segments. Our TDDI sales to an expanding list of customers will be one of our strongest growth drivers this year and into next.”

According to a 2018 report published by IHS Market, TDDI sales are expected to increase from 380 million units in 2018, to 510 million units in 2019, representing 34.2% growth year-over-year. As announced on the Company’s third quarter 2018 conference call, Himax secured its TDDI capacity with existing and new fabricators to fully support its rapidly growing TDDI business.

Himax’s TDDI ASPs are higher than traditional display drivers. TDDI sales are expected to significantly contribute to Himax’s year-over-year revenue and profitability growth.

Himax’s TDDI design win at this major Korean smartphone maker is expected to begin shipping in the first quarter of this year and may expand to more models.  This design win is one of many additional design wins secured with tier-1 smartphone OEMs and several other customers. Himax expects to more than double its TDDI sales and market share year-over-year.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, silicon IPs and LCOS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers digital camera solutions, including CMOS image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and machine vision, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices and Internet of Things. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel and the US. Himax has 2,983 patents granted and 493 patents pending approval worldwide as of September 30th, 2018. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.
http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially include, but not limited to, general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortages in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our  subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Company Contacts:

Jackie Chang, CFO
Himax Technologies, Inc.
Tel: +886-2-2370-3999 Ext.22300
Or
US Tel: +1-949-585-9838 Ext.252
Fax: +886-2-2314-0877
Email: jackie_chang@himax.com.tw
www.himax.com.tw

Ophelia Lin, Investor Relations
Himax Technologies, Inc.
Tel: +886-2-2370-3999 Ext.22202
Fax: +886-2-2314-0877
Email: ophelia_lin@himax.com.tw
www.himax.com.tw

Sky Wang, Investor Relations
Himax Technologies, Inc.
US Tel: +1-949-585-9838 Ext.223
Fax: +1-312-445-3643
Email: sky_wang@himax.com.tw
www.himax.com.tw

Investor Relations - US Representative

John Mattio, President
Lamnia International
Tel: +1-203-885-1058
Email: jmattio@lamniaintl.com
www.lamniacom.com

Himax Technologies, Inc. Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (
05:31aHimax Technologies, Inc. Secures TDDI Design Win for Major Korean Smartphone ..
GL
2018HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES : to Attend Nomura@CES Conference on January 7th – Janu..
PU
2018Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Nomura@CES Conference on January 7th &ndas..
GL
2018HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES : Chairman Announces Share Purchase Plan (PDF)
PU
2018Himax Chairman Announces Share Purchase Plan
GL
2018HIMAX : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Pro..
GL
2018HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES : to Attend the 6th Annual J. P. Morgan Global TMT Conference..
PU
2018Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend the 6th Annual J. P. Morgan Global TMT Con..
GL
2018HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES : and Kneron Jointly Announce 3D Sensing and AI-enabled Secur..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 724 M
EBIT 2018 12,5 M
Net income 2018 10,3 M
Debt 2018 56,5 M
Yield 2018 0,76%
P/E ratio 2018 71,92
P/E ratio 2019 21,32
EV / Sales 2018 1,02x
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
Capitalization 683 M
Chart HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ADR)
Duration : Period :
Himax Technologies, Inc. (ADR) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 6,06 $
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jordan Wu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ping Sheng Wu Chairman
Jackie Chang Chief Financial Officer
Yuan-Chuan Horng Independent Director
Yan Kun Su Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (ADR)15.74%682
INTEL CORPORATION2.30%219 118
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%181 599
BROADCOM INC-1.87%100 303
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS1.84%92 443
NVIDIA CORPORATION8.79%86 974
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.