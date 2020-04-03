Himax Technologies : Pre-announces Preliminary Unaudited First Quarter 2020 Financial Results (PDF)

Himax Technologies, Inc. Pre-announces Preliminary Unaudited First

Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues Meet Guidance, While Gross Margin and EPS Exceed Guidance

TAINAN, Taiwan - April 3, 2020 - Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) ("Himax" or "Company"), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today pre-announced preliminary unaudited key financial results for the three months ended March 31st, 2020. The first quarter revenues met its guidance, while gross margin and EPS both exceeded guidance issued on February 13th, 2020.

Revenues were $184.6 million, an increase of 5.5% sequentially versus the guidance of an increase between 1.0% to 10.0%. This represents an increase of 13.0% year-over-year.

year-over-year. Gross Margin was around 22.7%, exceeding the guidance of an increase of 1.0% to 2.0% from the 20.6% delivered in the fourth quarter of 2019.

IFRS earnings per diluted ADS were expected to be around 1.9 cents, exceeding the guidance of -0.5 to 1.8 cents per diluted ADS.

-0.5 to 1.8 cents per diluted ADS. Non-IFRS earnings per diluted ADS were expected to be around 2.2 cents, exceeding the guidance of -0.2 to 2.1 cents per diluted ADS.

"In light of the Covid-19 pandemic and uncertain market sentiments that are affecting the whole world, the management decided to issue preliminary financial results immediately following the end of the quarter. We are pleased to be able to deliver the strong first quarter results and will continue to work extremely closely with both our customers and suppliers in joint efforts to mitigate the risks arising from the pandemic. We will report further details on our next earnings call in May," said Jordan Wu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Himax Technologies.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people affected by the coronavirus. We have taken preventive measures to ensure highest priority on the health and safety of our employees and partners and will continue to evaluate the situation as it evolves," concluded Mr. Wu.

The Company will provide its first quarter 2020 full financial report and second quarter guidance at the next conference call with investors and analysts in May. The exact date will be announced soon.

